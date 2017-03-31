Accueil Indonesian Exceptionalism: Values and Morals of the Middle Ground
Publié le lundi 27 février 2017
Presentation
‘Exceptionalism’ is a borrowed political term that implies that a country or entity is somehow special. Indonesia is not small. Indonesia is not poor in cultures, religions, society, or ethnic groups. Indonesia is not unimportant economically, regionally, or politically. Historically, Indonesia has always been an exceptional place. Indonesia as ‘imagined community’ continues to be an ongoing process. Today, but with similar size and diversity as the whole continent Europe, Indonesia stands as this democratic nation of over 250 million people, all of whom have their own identity background. Today’s Indonesia is the realization of a long and challenging historical process, and still it has its share of remaining difficulties and challenges. In that environment Indonesian individuals and groups, as well as Indonesian society and leadership, must make decisions on a daily basis regarding how to meet these challenges based on their own norms and values. The way these values and norms are played out in society and in interactions with others who hold their own norms and values has created the middle ground of interaction that Indonesia holds through a balance of power, a middle ground or meeting place for deliberation (Musyawarah) and consensus building (Mufakat) regarding the differences and diversities that make Indonesia exceptional.
The 10th IIF conference will look at morals and values on the scales of Indonesian individuals, groups, society, government organizations, and even the nation in realizing and protecting Indonesia as a country and nation, as well as the ability of individuals, groups, and society to interact in deliberation and consensus building. We therefore again invite experts and scholars from all disciplines to gather for the 10th International Indonesia Forum Conference, with the theme “Indonesian Exceptionalism: Values and Morals of the Middle Ground”, at Universitas Muhammadiyah Yogyakarta. Various questions that can be raised include: What are relevant Indonesian values and morals for maintaining Indonesia’s competitiveness in the global world? What is religion’s contribution to forming agreed values and ethics? To what extent is there an Indonesian contribution in balancing Islamic values and democratic practices? How do religious values impact the ethics of state governance?
Topics
Track 1: Values and Public Values
Track 2: Pancasila: A Philosophical Value
Track 3: Religion and Its Contribution to Public Ethics
Track 4: Values and Morals in Government Ethics
Track 5: Values and Morals and Ethics in Social Communities
IN CELEBRATION OF SEVEN YEARS OF THE JUSUF KALLA SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT AND TEN YEARS OF THE INTERNATIONAL INDONESIA FORUM
Submission guidelines
We welcome the contributions of scholars working on various aspects related to this broad topic of values and morals in the middle ground of deliberation and consensus to the 10th International Indonesia Forum, which will be held in Yogyakarta at the Jusuf Kalla School of Government, Universitas Muhammadiyah Yogyakarta, from 24 to 25 July 2017.
Persons wishing to present papers at the conference are invited to submit a short CV and one-page abstract in electronic form (PDF or Microsoft Word) to Dr. Frank Dhont and Christopher Woodrich at frank.dhont@iif or id and christopher.woodrich@iif or id. respectively
by March 31th, 2017
All abstracts must be in english, and papers will likewise be presented in english.
Organising committee
- Frank Dhont: International Indonesia Forum
- Ahmad Nurmand: Universitas Muhammadiyah Yogyakarta
Scientific committee
- Adam D. Tyson, PhD, lecturer in Southeast Asian Politics at the School of Politics and International Studies of the University of Leeds.
- Al Makin, PhD, lecturer at the State Islamic University Sunan Kalijaga, Yogyakarta and Indonesian Consortium for Religious Studies joint program of Sunan Kalijaga, Gajah Mada, and Duta Wacana Universities.
- Bianca J. Smith, PhD, anthropologist specialising in gender, women’s spirituality, Sufism and Islam in Indonesia. She is an Honorary Principal Fellow at the University of Melbourne, having obtained her PhD in Anthropology from Monash University
- Dindin Jamaluddin, PhD, lecturer of Islamic education and Third Assistant Director (Student Resources) the School of Postgraduate Studies, Sunan Gunungjati State Islamic University, Bandung.
- Fatimah Husein, PhD, associate professor at the Sunan Kalijaga State Islamic University, Yogyakarta
- Frank Dhont, PhD (chairman) Senior Lecturer in the Institute of Asian Studies (IAS), University Brunei Darussalam (UBD)
- Jennifer Goodlander, PhD researches puppetry in Southeast Asia
- Jesse Hession Grayman, Phd, senior Lecturer in Development Studies at the University of Auckland’s School of Social Sciences in New Zealand
- Jörgen Hellman, PhD, senior lecturer of Social Anthropology at the School of Global Studies, Gothenburg University, Sweden
- Lise Lavelle, PhD, earned her PhD in Indonesian from Lund University, Sweden, with a dissertation titled Amerta Movement of Java 1986-1997: An Asian Movement Improvisation.
- Lukas S. Ispandriarno, PhD, lecturer at the Communications Science Department of the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, Atma Jaya Yogyakarta.
- Phillip Drake, PhD, Assistant Professor of English at the University of Kansas.
- Dr. Phillip King earned his PhD in history from the University of Wollongong, Australia
- Roberto Akyuwen, PhD Senior Executive Analyst for MFI Development, the Indonesia Financial Service Authority
- Rommel A. Curaming, PhD Lecturer at the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Universiti Brunei Darussalam.
- Rosdiana Sijabat, PhD Lecturer at the Department of Business Administration, Faculty of Economics and Business, Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia, Jakarta.
- Stephen C. Druce, PhD Lecturer at the Academy of Brunei Studies, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, having previously taught at Hasanuddin University and Hull University.
- Syuan-Yuan Chiou, PhD Assistant professor at the Department of Sociology, National Cheng-chi University, Taiwan.
- Thomas J. Conners, PhD Associate research scientist at the Center for Advanced Study of Language at the University of Maryland. H
- Tracy Wright Webster, PhD graduated with a PhD in Asian Studies (specializing in Indonesian studies) from the University of Western Australia in 2010
- Yuwanto, PhD Lecturer at the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences of Diponegoro University in Semarang
