Résumé

This symposium will investigate artists’ practices in Dakar in the light of globalization. It will examine artists’ relation to the audience as well as to the city, conceived as a strategic crossroad. Its ambition is to open new territories of investigation whether they be sociological, economical, political or aesthetical (simultaneously or separately), to identify new paradigms that bring forward a critical understanding of exhibitions, institutions, artistic discourses, as well as of the actors that produce artistic manifestations (creators, art critics, journalists, curators, etc.).