The Spanish organization Territorios de la Memoria (“The Territories of Memory”), in collaboration with the University of Valladolid, the Documentation Centre for Historical Memory and Territoires de la Mémoire Liège, convenes the I International Conference on The Territories of Memory.

Monday 20th november

What was francoism about?

Panel 1: The ideological foundations of the Francoist regime: the political legitimation

The aim of this panel is to analyse the ideological foundations of Francoism by delving into its social and political roots. We will address the processes which drove part of the Spanish society to identify with the movements and ideologies that supported the future regime, but also all the elements (social, political, economic, religious, etc.) that favoured its legitimation. In this sense, our chronological framework spans between the Second Republic and the second half of the 1940s, and therefore encompasses the evolution of several processes that shaped the counter-revolutionary movement originated in the 1930s and in turn influenced the formation of the regime’s political foundations.

Academic coordinators:

Miguel Ángel del Arco Blanco (Universidad de Granada).

Miguel Alonso Ibarra (Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona).

MatteoTomasoni (Universidad de Valladolid).

Contact email: matteo.tomasoni82@gmail.com

Panel 2: The sociological foundations of the Francoist regime

In this Panel we will analyse the presence of Francoism in Spanish society through symbols and memories. Our aim is to understand how people related to the regime and why they supported it. Research work on the study of the sociological grounding of Franco’s dictatorship is therefore welcome, including underlying motivations and change and continuity over the years.

Academic coordinators:

Claudio Hernández Burgos (Universidad de Granada).

Alejandro Pérez-Olivares (Universidad Complutense de Madrid).

Contact email: chb@ugr.es

Panel 3: Francoist collective imaginaries: rites, symbols and faiths

As many others authoritarian and totalitarian regimes, Franco’s dictatorship cannot only be explained through the repressive strategies that it launched. According to a number of heterogeneous sources, there is no doubt that the regime consolidated itself thanks to its ability to establish different religious and political imaginaries that strengthened the social consensus, thus contributing to its long stay in power. The aim of this panel is to broadly reflect on these imaginaries while trying to understand their several manifestations —the ultimate goal being a better understanding of the mechanisms though which Francoism justified its own existence.

Coordinators:

Zira Box Varela (Universitàt de Valencia).

César Rina Simón (Universidade de Lisboa).

Contact email: cesrina@unex.es

Panel 4: Opposition and resistance to the Francoist regime

In recent years, the renewal of the study of Francoism has been largely spearheaded by the analysis of social attitudes towards the dictatorship. Not unlike the research conducted on the implementation of violent practices, the understanding of social behaviour and popular opinion involves accounting for a wide range of attitudes. Consequently, the study of resistance nowadays includes both classic approaches to political opposition, and the consideration of “infrapolitics”, which has resulted in new debates and the analysis of experiences that had been previously neglected. This panel invites papers on any of these practices. Theoretical approaches and pieces on the rebuilding of political organisations inside and outside Spain, everyday forms of resistance, or the guerrilla movements will all be welcome.

Academic coordinators:

Daniel Oviedo Silva (University of Nottingham).

Juan Carlos García-Funes (Universidad Pública de Navarra).

Contact email: daniel.oviedo@nottingham.ac.uk

Tuesday 21st November

why did francoism survive 40 years?

Panel 5: Political violence, repression and forms of collective action in rebel Spain and during Francoism (1936-1977)

This panel has political violence and repression during Francoism as its main object of analysis, but also the collective mobilizations (in support of the regime or against it) associated to them, all of this taking into account the European and Atlantic context where the Spanish case is framed. Emphasis will be placed on the different scenes where the aforementioned phenomena took place, taking into account especially the local and regional frameworks of both rebel and Francoist Spain. Therefore, the different subjects involved in these processes will take up a prominent position in our discussion: informers, beneficiaries, security apparatuses, armed forces, political activists, and so on.

Academic coordinators:

David Alegre (Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona).

Laura González (UNED).

Contact email: david.alegre.lorenz@gmail.com

Panel 6: Gender and Francoism

Control over women was one of the instruments that Francoism used to legitimate the regime and to guarantee its continuity. There were three main pivotal points in this strategy: the Female Section; the control of education through the Catholic Church; and the legal system.

This Panel welcomes contributions on the ideal of woman in the Francoist regime and the different tools that were used to impose that stereotype, as well as on the repression against and resistance by women.

Academic coordinators:

Cristina Gómez Cuesta (Universidad Europea Miguel de Cervantes).

Dunia Etura (Universidad de Valladolid).

Mónica García Fernández (Universidad de Oviedo).

Contact email: dunia.etura@uva.es

Panel 7: Education and culture in Francoism

The coup d’Etat of 1936 was a complete breakaway from the political, social, cultural and educational orientation of the Second Republic. Francoism enforced a firm control of education and culture by the purge of public servants, the exercise of censorship and the strict surveillance of intellectual and academic publications, amongst other mechanisms. This workshop aims to host the scientific debate over these issues through contributions that approach topics concerning the dictatorship’s educational and cultural proposals, the political discourse seeking the ystem’s legitimation and other

no so well known aspects of Franco’s regime. There will be space for the analysis of the diverse academic levels, artistic movements, educational and cultural publications, the phenomenon of teacher repression, exile and the biography of specific intellectuals. Additionally, we welcome proposals concerning diverse methodologies of study and interdisciplinary work that interrelates the perspectives of different fields within the general context of culture.

Academic coordinators:

Rafael Serrano García (Universidad de Valladolid).

Sofía Rodríguez Serrador (Universidad de Valladolid).

Alejandro Curero Cuervo (Universidad de Valladolid).

Contact email: sofia.rodriguez.serrador@gmail.com

Panel 8: Tranationalism in Francoism

One of the key points in understanding how Franco´s dictatorship lasted for 40 years is its transnationality. Some historians highlight that the Spanish Civil War cannot be properly understood without the backdrop of World War II. Non-intervention by the Allies in the Spanish conflict after the fall of the Axis forces and the political scene during the postwar period within the framework of the Cold War paved the way to the end of Spain’s international isolation. In this context, there are many elements that can explain the regime’s endurance.

The purpose of this Panel is to assess Spain’s foreign relations during the Francoist era and their impact on the regime´s survival.

Academic coordinators:

Steven Forti (Instituto de Historia Contemporánea - Universidade Nova de Lisboa / Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona).

Pablo Ramírez (Universidad de Valladolid).

Xavier María Ramos (Universidad de Valladolid).

Contact email:pabramalo@gmail.com

Wednesday 22th November

The traces of francoism

Panel 9: Nationalism, territorial issues and terrorism

When the Francoist regime came to an end, the decentralization of the State and the ETA terrorism were the two biggest problems for the transition government. In the early years of democracy, regional and national consciousnesses reemerged Spanish society while terrorism hit the country with ever stronger blows. In order to address these two aspects, this panel invites papers on any of the following topics: the repression of local nationalism during Francoist regime, ETA’s development and struggle against the State, the problem of terrorism and the opposition of the ‘manos blancas’ movement, the configuration of the State after the dictatorship, etc.

Academic coordinators:

Itziar Reguero Sanz (Universidad de Valladolid).

Marta Requejo Fraile (Universidad de Valladolid).

Contact email: itziar.reguero@gmail.com

Panel 10: Transitional justice: historical memory and human rights

The Spanish transition from dictatorship to democracy has left a number of open issues. One part of the Spanish society denounces the shortcomings and lack of effectiveness of compensation and reparation policies for the regime’s victims, while inquiring into truth and seeking the construction of memory.

Against this background we encourage contributions that fuel reflection on topics like the mechanisms of transitional justice; truth, justice and reparation; the construction of historical memory; or the entitlements and aspirations of victims of human rights violations. Proposals that engage in a comparative approach by analyzing other transitional experiences are likewise welcome.

Academic coordinators:

Elena Maculan (UNED).

Jara Cuadrado Bolaños (UNED).

Contact email: jcuadrado@bec.uned.es

Panel 11: The legacies of Francoism: continuities and economic, institutional and sociological changes

This Panel seeks contributions to the study of the dictatorship’s influence over the current democratic system. In the first place, we welcome papers working on the continuities at the institutional level. Secondly, we are interested in research work on the survival of the Francoist socioeconomic power structures, with special attention to the relationship between political power and economic actors during the democratization process. Finally, we also accept papers addressing the sociological and ideological legacies of Francoism.

Academic coordinators:

Rodrigo González Martín (Universidad de Valladolid).

Paola Lo Cascio (Universitat de Barcelona).

Contact email: paolalocascio@ub.edu

Panel 12: The media and Francoism

The media were undoubtedly a key tool of propaganda for the regime. During the Civil War itself, some important instruments were developed, like Radio Nacional de España, Spain’s news agency EFE or a censorship law. Journalism and the media played also an important role within the opposition to Franco’s side.

The aim of this Panel, therefore, is the study of the following instruments or aspects in the above-mentioned context: the media, radio, television, cinema, NO-DO, the media’s contribution to the opposition machinery or the impact of the Francoist media laws.

Academic coordinators:

José Vidal Pelaz (Universidad de Valladolid).

Virginia Martín Jiménez (Universidad de Valladolid).

Lucía Salvador (Universidad de Valladolid).

Contact email: lucia.salvador.88@gmail.com

Thurday 23th November: archives for the history of FRANCOISM

Panel 13: What remains of Francoism?

In this Panel we will discuss the legacy of Francoism through the analysis of primary sources. Thus, we accept papers focused on the discussion by historians and documentalists of legal aspects concerning the public access to archival materials primarily in online settings, as well as of the documentary resources for scientific research.

Academic coordinators:

Manuel Melgar Camarzana (Centro Documental de la Memoria

Histórica).

Jesús Espinosa Romero (Centro Documental de la Memoria

Histórica).

Contact email: franquismoadebate@uva.es

Conference description and submission guideliness

The Conference will take place at the University of Valladolid’s faculties of Humanities and Law (Facultad de Filosofía y Letras and Facultad de Derecho) on 20-22 November 2017, and at the Documentation Centre for Historical Memory (Salamanca) on 23 November 2017. The event will consist of an academic programme (lectures and round tables featuring prestigious guests as well as panels/papers) and an additional programme of citizen events. The Conference contents are divided into four Sections: What was Francoism About?; Why did Francoism survive 40 years?; The traces of Francoism; and Archives for the History of Francoism. We welcome paper proposals by any author (single authors may submit more than one proposal). Papers can also be co-authored. They will consist in an original and unpublished text written in Spanish, English, French, Italian or German. Their oral presentation will be in Spanish or English. The thematic lines for each Panel are listed in Annex I. The deadline for the submission of abstracts is 31 May 2017 and authors are requested to use the form provided in Annex II. This form will be sent to the e-mail address of the corresponding Panel Coordinator. The abstracts should consist of a maximum of 200 words and include full name, contact details, title and keywords (Annex II). If the proposal is accepted, the corresponding Panel Coordinator will contact the author (or authors). The deadline for submitting the complete text, which again will be sent to the Panel Coordinator, is 1September 2017. The length of the full paper will range between 7,000 and 10,000 words. Texts will have to comply with the Ayer journal’s style guide: https://www.ahistcon.org/PDF/doc/Sistema_citas_Revista_Ayer.pdf The Conference’s Academic Committee will not accept papers that are unrelated to the event’s academic program, exceed the maximum word count or do not conform to the above-mentioned style rules. Should any Panel be cancelled, the participating authors will be duly informed and the organization will do their best to schedule the affected papers within other panels. Presentation time for papers will be a maximum of ten (10) minutes. Panel sessions will end with some time for discussion. Authors will transfer the right to reproduce their texts to the Conference organisers with a view to their eventual publication by the University of Valladolid. All papers accepted for oral presentation during the Conference will be digitally published as part of the latter’s proceedings. Additionally, the Academic Committee will select the best texts for peer review evaluation with a view to publishing a monograph in an academic journal. Authors can participate in the discussions of Panels other than their own. Authors will receive a diploma certifying their participation. The Conference is open for both registered and unregistered attendees willing to simply follow the presentations and discussions. Registration fees:Payment instructions will be provided in the following call.Payment instructions will be provided in the following call. Speakers: €70

Students: €50

Registered attendees (they will receive a certificate of attendance): €30 Payment instructions will be provided in the following call. For further information, please contact the organization: franquismoadebate@uva.es, www.franquismoadebate.com.

