Annonce

Organisation: Institute of contemporary History - FCSH/NOVA

Venue: Lisbon

Dates: 23 and 24 November 2017

Presentation

Economic diplomacy is an important factor in the analysis and construction of today's globalization, establishing mechanisms with high potential for the development of economic growth. The importance of diplomacy can be understood, in one side, through its internationalizing dimension, by opening internal markets to the exterior, on the other hand, through the organization of areas of influence, which allow the development of countries economically hegemonic.

To understand this phenomenon in an historical perspective, from 19th century's liberalism to the 1980's neoliberalism and focusing on autarky during fascism, the European construction and other economic models is necessary to a better comprehension of diplomatic relations which are at the core of political debate. Economy as the basis for bilateral relations between countries involves a significant number of agents, in which the pursuit of objectives is made and developed in different ways, from theoretical models to governmental praxis.

Southern Europe's (Portugal, Spain, Italy and Greece) case is an important one to conceptualize these questions. With economic structures based in agriculture and a late industrialization process, levels of dependence which came gradually came to be established have been reduced by the European cooperation movements created in the post-war period. Studding diplomatic behaviours and its economic consequences in this region is crucial for a better understating of contemporary globalisation.

Having in mind these questions, we intend to approach the distinct dimensions of South’s Europe case as peripheral economies and their integration in diplomatic relationships through an interdisciplinary conference, open to researches from all areas of social sciences and humanities.

Deadlines

Submission of abstracts - 30 April 2017

Notification of acceptance - 30 May 2017

Programme - 15 July 2017

Thematic Axes

Models and theoretical reflexions on diplomacy;

Actors and protagonists in economic diplomacy;

Economic and diplomatic activity in a context of crisis;

Economic diplomacy and internationalization/globalization;

Empires, colonialism and economic diplomacy.

The submission of proposals should include title, abstract (maximum 300 words), a short biography (maximum 100 words). Presentations will have 20-minute length. Proposals should be sent until the 30 April 2017 to the email diplomaciaeconomica2017@gmail.com. The organising committee foresees the publication of a collective volume. Full papers will be subjected to a peer-review process and then published.

Working languages

Portuguese and English. There will be no simultaneous interpretation.

Organising Committee

Scientific Committee