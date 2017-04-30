AccueilEconomic Diplomacy in Southern Europe
Economic Diplomacy in Southern Europe
A diplomacia económica na Europa do Sul
Doctrines, Agents, Pathways (19th-20th Centuries)
Doutrinas, agentes, percursos (séculos XIX-XX)
Publié le mardi 14 mars 2017 par João Fernandes
Résumé
An interdisciplinary conference organised by the IHC-FCSH/NOVA, intending to approach the distinct dimensions of Southern Europe's case as peripheral economies and their integration in diplomatic relationships.
Annonce
Organisation: Institute of contemporary History - FCSH/NOVA
Venue: Lisbon
Dates: 23 and 24 November 2017
Presentation
Economic diplomacy is an important factor in the analysis and construction of today's globalization, establishing mechanisms with high potential for the development of economic growth. The importance of diplomacy can be understood, in one side, through its internationalizing dimension, by opening internal markets to the exterior, on the other hand, through the organization of areas of influence, which allow the development of countries economically hegemonic.
To understand this phenomenon in an historical perspective, from 19th century's liberalism to the 1980's neoliberalism and focusing on autarky during fascism, the European construction and other economic models is necessary to a better comprehension of diplomatic relations which are at the core of political debate. Economy as the basis for bilateral relations between countries involves a significant number of agents, in which the pursuit of objectives is made and developed in different ways, from theoretical models to governmental praxis.
Southern Europe's (Portugal, Spain, Italy and Greece) case is an important one to conceptualize these questions. With economic structures based in agriculture and a late industrialization process, levels of dependence which came gradually came to be established have been reduced by the European cooperation movements created in the post-war period. Studding diplomatic behaviours and its economic consequences in this region is crucial for a better understating of contemporary globalisation.
Having in mind these questions, we intend to approach the distinct dimensions of South’s Europe case as peripheral economies and their integration in diplomatic relationships through an interdisciplinary conference, open to researches from all areas of social sciences and humanities.
Deadlines
-
Submission of abstracts - 30 April 2017
- Notification of acceptance - 30 May 2017
- Programme - 15 July 2017
Thematic Axes
- Models and theoretical reflexions on diplomacy;
- Actors and protagonists in economic diplomacy;
- Economic and diplomatic activity in a context of crisis;
- Economic diplomacy and internationalization/globalization;
- Empires, colonialism and economic diplomacy.
The submission of proposals should include title, abstract (maximum 300 words), a short biography (maximum 100 words). Presentations will have 20-minute length. Proposals should be sent until the 30 April 2017 to the email diplomaciaeconomica2017@gmail.com. The organising committee foresees the publication of a collective volume. Full papers will be subjected to a peer-review process and then published.
Working languages
Portuguese and English. There will be no simultaneous interpretation.
Organising Committee
- Ana Paula Pires (IHC-FCSH/NOVA and Stanford University)
- Isabel Baltazar (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)
- Leonardo Aboim Pires (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)
- Marisa Fernandes (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)
- Teresa Nunes (IHC-FCSH/NOVA and FLUL)
- Yvette Santos (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)
Scientific Committee
- Alice Cunha (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)
- Filipe Ribeiro de Meneses (IHC-FCSH/NOVA and University of Ireland Maynooth)
- João Paulo Avelãs Nunes (CEIS20/UC and IHC-FCSH/NOVA)
- José Maria Brandão de Brito (ISEG/UL and IHC-FCSH/NOVA)
- Maria Fernanda Rollo (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)
- Maria Manuela Tavares Ribeiro (CEIS20/UC)
- Pedro Aires Oliveira (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)
- Teresa Nunes (IHC-FCSH/NOVA and FLUL)
