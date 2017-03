Annonce

CEREFREA Villa Noël and the Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication of the University of Bucharest organize, within the trilateral (French-speaking) Belgium-Bulgarian-Romanian project “Television and nations in the European semi-periphery : Establishing a national identity through television (1958-1980)”, AUF-06/2016, the international symposium European television and nations : between centers and peripheries, 1950-1980, 9-10 November 2017, Bucharest

Argument

Since the end of the 2000s, research into television history has revealed different realities depending on the country (Bignell & Fickers 2008, see also Socialist Television Studies). Far from being limited to the development of main television (British, German or French), the European television landscape seems to have been configured along a number of dividing lines : the classical divisions (East / West, public service / commercial TV) overlapped with new dichotomies (North / South (Bourdon 2011), democratic / authoritarian systems (Goddard 2013)).

In order to evaluate the relevance of these taxonomies and to account for different dynamics which were thus created, our symposium aims at exploring the less known history of the television referred to here as peripheral in relation to pre-existing television models (continuing Wallerstein’s world economy theory, 1974). The symposium is meant to explore the attraction, imitation and diffusion of practice and content between central and/or peripheral television. Particular attention will be given to the period of emergence and development of television institutions and to the established or presumed relationships between television operators and national construction.

Main topics

We are welcoming contributions which will analyze the influence, convergence or opposition between European television, from different perspectives :

television techniques (introduction of color TV, modes of transmission and recording etc.) ;

institutional organization (regulation of relations between political authorities and public television, recruitment of staff etc.) ;

formation or practice of television professionals ;

design of broadcast schedules ;

circulation and possible adaptation of the program formats (fiction or non-fiction) ;

dissemination of national or international content ;

reception of programs by trans-border audiences.

Contributions may also address methodological issues or the problem of access to television archives, in so far as these issues form the basis of future research.

Lecturers

Prof. Jérôme Bourdon, University of Tel Aviv

Géraldine Poels, responsible for scientific development, INA, Paris

Submission guidelines

The abstracts, in French or English, up to 250 words, are to be sent to the following e-mail addresses : anne.roekens@unamur.be, romina.surugiu@fjsc.ro, amatei25@yahoo.com,

by 10 April 2017.

The languages of the symposium will be French and English.

Participation fee : 50 euros.

Scientific committee