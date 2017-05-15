Annonce

Prague, November 7 - November 10, 2017

The conference takes place at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University (náměstí Jana Palacha 2, Praha 1).

Key fields

Key fields of the conference are defined by / but are not limited to: Narratives of the Russian Revolution, Russian Revolution in time and space, Concepts and interpretations of the Russian Rev­olution

Argumentaire

The outbreak of a socialist revolution in one of the least industrially developed European regions might be found by the contemporaries as surprising as the destabilizing potential of new revolutionary thoughts in the following period of the civil war. Its conse­quences were fully manifested, for instance, in young successor states of the Austrian Empire: Poland, Czechoslovakia, or Hungary. Apart from the immedi­ate influence of revolutionary events, we would like to focus on transferring and transforming functions of ideas, concepts, and practices of the revolution both within Russian, or rather Soviet Empire, and in the Central-Eastern European region.

During the conference, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the events in Russia, we would like to consider individual layers of reception, commemo­ration, and performance of revolutionary thoughts, images, and practices in the area of the Central and Eastern Europe.

We would like to render the Russian revolution in its ambiguity between the event itself, medium-term so­cial and economic transformations, and a long-term reconfiguration of the spaces of power and politics.

In what ways and directions did the revolutionary vi­olence spread? What concept of the revolution be­came the basis for the hegemonic ideological tool­box of the Stalinist Empire after the subsequent civil war? How were the images of the Russian Revolu­tion changing within the dominant discourses of the state-socialist dictatorships in the post-Stalinist era? What was left of revolutionary thoughts in the so-called post-ideological era after the “end of history” in 1989?

These and similar questions should open up the dis­cussion of the issues from the fields of philosophy, political science, historiography, and other social sci­ences and humanities, which can be connected with, although not limited to, the following topics:

Narratives of the Russian Revolution

Historiographical concepts, key debates, contem­porary interpretations, layers of interpretation, the transformation of images and roles of the Russian revolution in the Central-Eastern European cultures.

Russian Revolution in time and space

Revolution and the Russian Empire (Russian revolu­tions 1905-1917), performance and topography of the spread of revolutionary practices, features and layers of historical memory, commemoration rituals and the places of memory of the Russian Revolu­tion.

Concepts and interpretations of the Russian Rev­olution

The Russian concept of revolution and its reception; did the idea of the Russian revolution fail? Russian revolution in Czechoslovak (or Czech and Slovak) and Central and Eastern European intellectual space.

A collective monograph will be published on the basis of chosen papers. The organizers reserve the right to withdraw from the intent of its publishing at any time.

Fee

Conference fee is 50 Euro (ceremonial reception, conference service, 4x coffee break, 2x lunch).

The full-time students can be exempted from the fee. They can also apply for a contribution towards the transport and accommodation expenses.

Submission guidelines

We kindly ask those interested for sending us a draft paper till May 15, 2017.

to conference.17@ffabula.cz

Aside from a title and a short annotation (150-200 words), it should include contact details, CV, and a list of the 5 most import­ant publications from the last 10 years.

Authors of chosen papers will be contacted till June 30, 2017.

Deadline for submitting conference papers with maximum length of 5 500 words is October 15, 2017.

Deadline for submitting the papers that should be published in the monograph (between 7-10 thou­sand words) is January 31, 2018.

Conference languages

czech and english

Selection

The organizers reserve the right to choose the pa­pers. The papers are going to be chosen by a scientific comittee consisting of experts appointed by organizing institutions (Charles University, Czech Academy of Sciences, Institute for the Study in Totalitarian Regimes).

Scientific Committee

Chair:

Prof. Mgr. Vratislav Doubek, PhD.(Masaryk Institute and Archives, Czech Academy of Sciences)

Members: