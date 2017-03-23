AccueilLaunch of the #dariahTeach teaching platform for Digital Arts and Humanities
Publié le lundi 20 mars 2017 par Céline Guilleux
#dariahTeach is an open source, extensible, online multilingual, community-driven platform for high quality teaching and training materials for the digital humanities specifically tailored for third-level education.
Digital humanities is a relatively new discipline at the intersections of computing, information studies, design, and the various disciplines of the arts or humanities. It is inherently collaborative, transdisciplinary, and computationally engaged.
#dariahTeach supports educational values such as creation, creativity, autonomy, and social networked learning. It also is experimental in understanding online curriculum development as design thinking. The goal is to provide a flexible offering that can be integrated into diverse teaching and learning situations: both for teachers in the classroom, as well as for students who are not at institutions which offer digital humanities as a subject area.
Begun in January 2015, and funded by an Erasmus+ Strategic Partnership, #dariahTeach is a partnership of eight academic institutions across Europe. Maynooth University (NUIM) (Ireland) is coordinating the Partnership which includes DIGHUMLAB Aarhus University (Denmark); Athena Research and Innovation Center in Information Communication & Knowledge Technologies (Greece); Austrian Academy of Science (Austria); Belgrade Centre for Digital Humanities (Serbia); Erasmus University Rotterdam (The Netherlands); Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics (Switzerland); University of Lausanne (Switzerland).
Live stream
On 23 March 2017 the beta version of the platform and the content will be released at 5.30pm. The launch ceremony will available via a live stream here:
https://www.unil.ch/central/fr/home/menuinst/unil-en-bref/en-images/en-direct--live.html
Launch speakers
• François Bussy, Vice-rector research, UNIL (CH)
• Ioannis Xenarios, Vital-IT Director, SIB (CH)
• Laurent Romary, DARIAH board director (EU)
• Beat Immenhauser, SAHSS vice-secretary (CH)
• Susan Schreibman, #dariahTeach PI, Maynooth University (IE)
Further information is available from the project website at http://dariah.eu/teach
- Amphimax 414 - Dorigny Campus
Lausanne, Confédération Suisse (1015)
- jeudi 23 mars 2017
- online teaching, Erasmus+
- Claire Clivaz
courriel : claire [dot] clivaz [at] sib [dot] swiss
