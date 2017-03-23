AccueilLaunch of the #dariahTeach teaching platform for Digital Arts and Humanities

20 mars 2017

#dariahTeach is an open source, extensible, online multilingual, community-driven platform for high quality teaching and training materials for the digital  humanities specifically tailored for third-level education.

Digital humanities is a relatively new discipline at the intersections of computing, information studies, design, and the various disciplines of the arts or humanities. It is inherently collaborative, transdisciplinary, and computationally engaged.

#dariahTeach supports educational values such as creation, creativity, autonomy, and social networked learning. It also is experimental in understanding online curriculum development as design thinking.  The goal is to provide a flexible offering that can be integrated into diverse teaching and learning situations: both for teachers in the classroom, as well as for students who are not at institutions which offer digital humanities as a subject area.

Begun in January 2015,  and funded by an Erasmus+ Strategic Partnership, #dariahTeach is a partnership of eight academic institutions across Europe. Maynooth University (NUIM) (Ireland) is coordinating the Partnership which  includes DIGHUMLAB Aarhus University (Denmark); Athena Research and Innovation Center in Information Communication & Knowledge Technologies (Greece);  Austrian Academy of Science (Austria); Belgrade Centre for Digital Humanities (Serbia); Erasmus University Rotterdam (The Netherlands); Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics (Switzerland); University of Lausanne (Switzerland).

On 23 March 2017 the beta version of the platform and the content will be released  at 5.30pm. The launch ceremony will available via a live stream here:

https://www.unil.ch/central/fr/home/menuinst/unil-en-bref/en-images/en-direct--live.html

•    François Bussy, Vice-rector research, UNIL (CH)
•    Ioannis Xenarios, Vital-IT Director, SIB (CH)
•    Laurent Romary, DARIAH board director (EU)
•    Beat Immenhauser, SAHSS vice-secretary (CH)
•    Susan Schreibman, #dariahTeach PI, Maynooth University (IE)

Further information is available from the project website at  http://dariah.eu/teach

  • Amphimax 414 - Dorigny Campus
    Lausanne, Confédération Suisse (1015)

  • jeudi 23 mars 2017

  • online teaching, Erasmus+

  • Claire Clivaz
    courriel : claire [dot] clivaz [at] sib [dot] swiss

