Publié le lundi 27 mars 2017 par Céline Guilleux
Résumé
Now more than ever, gender as an analytical concept is being heavily contested from diverse quarters inside as well as outside academia. The panel discussion addresses key questions of how to teach gender as critical theory in the light of current societal and political tensions on the one hand and institutional constraints inside the university on the other hand. How can we teach “critique”? What does teaching gender mean in terms of methods and topics? And how can we engage in critical research and teaching while responding to societal expectations as to relevant output and knowledge transfer?
Annonce
April 7th, 2017 from 5.15 to 7 pm.
Argument
Discussants
- Lina Abirafeh (Lebanese American University),
- Hoda ElSadda (Cairo University),
- Moha Ennaji (University of Fez),
- Marnia Lazreg (City University of New York),
- Marylène Lieber (University of Geneva).
Chair: Bettina Dennerlein (University of Zurich)
Location
University of Zurich, Institute of Asian and Oriental Studies, Room RAA-G01 (Aula), 8001 Zurich
Lieux
- Asien-Orient-Institut - Rämistrasse 59
Zurich, Confédération Suisse (8001)
Dates
- vendredi 07 avril 2017
Mots-clés
- genre, théorie critique, enseignement, monde arabe
