Publié le jeudi 30 mars 2017 par Céline Guilleux
2017, October 8-11
The conference (under the scientific auspices of the Algerian Chemical Society, Société Algérienne de Chimie, SAC, in association with FASC, the Federation of African Societies of Chemistry) and IUPAC, the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry, wishes to emphasize the roles of chemistry education for development and for sustainable development in the Maghreb region and in Africa, by offering an ideal opportunity for sharing experiences among chemistry educators across the African continent and with specialists from other continents. All areas and levels of chemistry education will be considered, and the known major challenges will be given specific attention. Explorations of novel approaches to chemistry teaching and latest research findings on chemistry education as well as novel trans-continental collaborations will be discussed.
Conference themes
- Chemistry education at the three educational levels: primary, secondary and university level
- Communicating across the educational level
- Communication and language in chemistry education
- Chemistry Education and Outreach
- Responsible education, research and innovation with respect to chemistry
- Multiple uses of chemicals
- Green chemistry education and the requirements of sustainable development
- Nanotechnology, nanomaterials and Nano chemistry
- Convergence of Biology and Chemistry
- Impact of nanotechnology on chemistry/chemical engineering curricula
- Place of laboratory experiments in chemistry education
- Teachers’ training
Round tables
- Chemistry Safety and Security in Chemistry training and curricula
- Basic Chemistry vs Chemical Engineering
- Globalisation vs local characteristics in chemistry education
Paper submission
Researchers and students are invited to submit papers up to 10 pages. Submissions should be written in English and formatted according to the conference template and uploaded through the conference http://www.univ-setif.dz/OCS/FT/ACRICE in word or Pdf Format.
Important dates
-
Abstract submission: May 31; 2017
- Notification of acceptance: June 30; 2017
- Full paper Camera ready submission: August 31; 2017
- Registration (On site): October 8 and 9; 2017
Conference chariman
- Pr. BENACHOUR Djafer
Honorary Chairman
- Pr DJENANE Abdelmadjid (Rector)
Local advisory board
- Pr. Djafer BENACHOUR
- Pr. Nacerddine HADDAOUI
- Pr Brahim BOUZERAFA
- Pr. Kamel OUARI
- Pr. Larbi ZERROUAL
- Pr. Mohamed BENAICHA
- Pr. Amor AZIZI
- Pr M. BOUCHAMA
- Pr. Lakhdar SIBOUS
- Dr. Abdenacer FLILISSA. CONFERENCE SECRETARIAT
- Pr. Djafer BENACHOUR, Conference Chairperson, UFAS1
- Pr. Brahim BOUZERAFA Department of Process Engineering, Faculty of Technology, UFAS1
- Dr. Fakhri CHEBIRA, Faculty of Technology, UFAS1
- Dr. Abdenacer FLILISSA, Faculty of Pharmacy, UFAS1
- Dr. Zahir GUEZOUT, Department of Process Engineering, UFAS1
- Dr. Hassina ZAGHOUANE, Department of Process Engineering, UFAS1
- Dr. Abdallah BOUGUETTOUCHA. Department of Process Engineering., UFAS1
- Mme Nabila LAOUAR, Secretariat volunteer, UFAS1
- PhD STUDENTS, Department of Process Engineering, UFAS1 INTERNATIONAL
Scientific committee
- Pr. JAN APOTHEKER (The Netherlands)
- Pr. DJAFER BENACHOUR (Algeria)
- Pr. MOHAMMED BELBACHIR (Algeria)
- Pr. LOUIZA ZOUIOUECHE (Algeria)
- Pr. ABDELKRIM GOUASMIA (Algeria)
- Pr. AMEEN FAHMY (Egypt)
- Pr. MEI-HUNG CHIU (Taiwan)
- Pr. MUSTAPHA AIT ALI (Morocco)
- Pr. ALEJANDRA GRACIELA SUAREZ (Argentina)
- Pr. ALASTAIR HAY (Great Britain)
- Pr. MUSTAFA SOZBILIR (Turkey)
- Pr. PETER MAHAFFY (Canada)
- Pr. LILIANA MAMMINO (South Africa)
- Pr. TING KUEH SOON (Malaysia)
- PhD. JONATHAN FORMAN (OPCW, The Hague, The Netherlands).
- Pr. ENGIDA TEMECHGEN (Ethiopia)
