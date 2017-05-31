Accueil3rd African conference on research in chemistry education

3rd African conference on research in chemistry education

ACRICE2017

Publié le jeudi 30 mars 2017 par Céline Guilleux

Résumé

Annonce

Dates

2017, October 8-11

Argument

The  conference  (under  the  scientific  auspices  of  the Algerian  Chemical  Society,  Société Algérienne de Chimie, SAC, in association with FASC, the  Federation of  African Societies of  Chemistry) and IUPAC, the International Union of  Pure  and  Applied  Chemistry,  wishes  to  emphasize  the roles  of  chemistry  education  for  development  and  for sustainable  development  in  the  Maghreb region  and  in Africa,  by  offering  an  ideal  opportunity  for  sharing experiences among chemistry educators across the African continent  and  with  specialists  from  other  continents.  All areas and levels of chemistry education will be considered, and  the  known  major  challenges  will  be  given  specific attention.  Explorations  of  novel  approaches  to  chemistry teaching and latest research findings on chemistry education as  well  as  novel  trans-continental  collaborations  will  be discussed.

Conference themes

  1. Chemistry education at the three educational levels: primary, secondary and university level
  2. Communicating across the educational level
  3. Communication  and  language  in  chemistry education
  4. Chemistry Education and Outreach
  5. Responsible  education,  research  and  innovation with respect to chemistry
  6. Multiple uses of chemicals
  7. Green chemistry education and the requirements of sustainable development
  8. Nanotechnology,  nanomaterials  and  Nano chemistry
  9. Convergence of Biology and Chemistry
  10. Impact  of  nanotechnology  on  chemistry/chemical engineering curricula
  11. Place  of  laboratory  experiments  in  chemistry education
  12. Teachers’ training

Round tables

  • Chemistry Safety and Security in Chemistry training and curricula
  • Basic Chemistry vs Chemical Engineering
  • Globalisation vs local characteristics in chemistry education

Paper submission

Researchers and students are invited to submit papers up to 10 pages. Submissions should be written in English and formatted according to the conference template and uploaded through the conference http://www.univ-setif.dz/OCS/FT/ACRICE in word or Pdf Format.

Important dates

  • Abstract submission: May 31; 2017

  • Notification of acceptance: June 30; 2017
  • Full paper Camera ready submission: August 31; 2017
  • Registration (On site): October 8 and 9; 2017

Conference chariman 

  • Pr. BENACHOUR Djafer

Honorary Chairman

  •  Pr DJENANE Abdelmadjid (Rector)

Local advisory board

  •  Pr. Djafer BENACHOUR
  •  Pr. Nacerddine HADDAOUI
  •  Pr Brahim BOUZERAFA
  •  Pr. Kamel OUARI
  •  Pr. Larbi ZERROUAL
  •  Pr. Mohamed BENAICHA
  •  Pr. Amor AZIZI
  •  Pr M. BOUCHAMA
  •  Pr. Lakhdar SIBOUS
  •  Dr. Abdenacer FLILISSA. CONFERENCE SECRETARIAT
  •  Pr. Djafer BENACHOUR, Conference Chairperson, UFAS1
  •  Pr. Brahim BOUZERAFA Department of Process Engineering, Faculty of Technology, UFAS1
  •  Dr. Fakhri CHEBIRA, Faculty of Technology, UFAS1
  •  Dr. Abdenacer FLILISSA, Faculty of Pharmacy, UFAS1
  •  Dr. Zahir GUEZOUT, Department of Process Engineering, UFAS1
  •  Dr. Hassina ZAGHOUANE, Department of Process Engineering, UFAS1
  •  Dr. Abdallah BOUGUETTOUCHA. Department of Process Engineering., UFAS1
  •  Mme Nabila LAOUAR, Secretariat volunteer, UFAS1
  • PhD STUDENTS, Department of Process Engineering, UFAS1 INTERNATIONAL

Scientific committee

  •  Pr. JAN APOTHEKER (The Netherlands)
  •  Pr. DJAFER BENACHOUR (Algeria)
  •  Pr. MOHAMMED BELBACHIR (Algeria)
  •  Pr. LOUIZA ZOUIOUECHE (Algeria)
  •  Pr. ABDELKRIM GOUASMIA (Algeria)
  •  Pr. AMEEN FAHMY (Egypt)
  •  Pr. MEI-HUNG CHIU (Taiwan)
  •  Pr. MUSTAPHA AIT ALI (Morocco)
  •  Pr. ALEJANDRA GRACIELA SUAREZ (Argentina)
  •  Pr. ALASTAIR HAY (Great Britain)
  •  Pr. MUSTAFA SOZBILIR (Turkey)
  •  Pr. PETER MAHAFFY (Canada)
  •  Pr. LILIANA MAMMINO (South Africa)
  •  Pr. TING KUEH SOON (Malaysia)
  •  PhD. JONATHAN FORMAN (OPCW, The Hague, The Netherlands).
  •  Pr. ENGIDA TEMECHGEN (Ethiopia)

Lieux

  • Campus El Bez
    Sétif, Algérie (19000)

Fichiers attachés

Mots-clés

  • chemistry, education, Algeria

Contacts

  • Djafer Benachour
    courriel : acrice2017 [at] univ-setif [dot] dz

