Annonce

Dates

2017, October 8-11

Argument

The conference (under the scientific auspices of the Algerian Chemical Society, Société Algérienne de Chimie, SAC, in association with FASC, the Federation of African Societies of Chemistry) and IUPAC, the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry, wishes to emphasize the roles of chemistry education for development and for sustainable development in the Maghreb region and in Africa, by offering an ideal opportunity for sharing experiences among chemistry educators across the African continent and with specialists from other continents. All areas and levels of chemistry education will be considered, and the known major challenges will be given specific attention. Explorations of novel approaches to chemistry teaching and latest research findings on chemistry education as well as novel trans-continental collaborations will be discussed.

Conference themes

Chemistry education at the three educational levels: primary, secondary and university level Communicating across the educational level Communication and language in chemistry education Chemistry Education and Outreach Responsible education, research and innovation with respect to chemistry Multiple uses of chemicals Green chemistry education and the requirements of sustainable development Nanotechnology, nanomaterials and Nano chemistry Convergence of Biology and Chemistry Impact of nanotechnology on chemistry/chemical engineering curricula Place of laboratory experiments in chemistry education Teachers’ training

Round tables

Chemistry Safety and Security in Chemistry training and curricula

Basic Chemistry vs Chemical Engineering

Globalisation vs local characteristics in chemistry education

Paper submission

Researchers and students are invited to submit papers up to 10 pages. Submissions should be written in English and formatted according to the conference template and uploaded through the conference http://www.univ-setif.dz/OCS/FT/ACRICE in word or Pdf Format.

Important dates

Abstract submission: May 31; 2017

Notification of acceptance: June 30; 2017

Full paper Camera ready submission: August 31; 2017

Registration (On site): October 8 and 9; 2017

Conference chariman

Pr. BENACHOUR Djafer

Honorary Chairman

Pr DJENANE Abdelmadjid (Rector)

Local advisory board

Pr. Djafer BENACHOUR

Pr. Nacerddine HADDAOUI

Pr Brahim BOUZERAFA

Pr. Kamel OUARI

Pr. Larbi ZERROUAL

Pr. Mohamed BENAICHA

Pr. Amor AZIZI

Pr M. BOUCHAMA

Pr. Lakhdar SIBOUS

Dr. Abdenacer FLILISSA. CONFERENCE SECRETARIAT

Pr. Djafer BENACHOUR, Conference Chairperson, UFAS1

Pr. Brahim BOUZERAFA Department of Process Engineering, Faculty of Technology, UFAS1

Dr. Fakhri CHEBIRA, Faculty of Technology, UFAS1

Dr. Abdenacer FLILISSA, Faculty of Pharmacy, UFAS1

Dr. Zahir GUEZOUT, Department of Process Engineering, UFAS1

Dr. Hassina ZAGHOUANE, Department of Process Engineering, UFAS1

Dr. Abdallah BOUGUETTOUCHA. Department of Process Engineering., UFAS1

Mme Nabila LAOUAR, Secretariat volunteer, UFAS1

PhD STUDENTS, Department of Process Engineering, UFAS1 INTERNATIONAL

Scientific committee