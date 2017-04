Annonce

Argument

New Comparative Mythology, international peer-reviewed journal of comparative mythology, launches for its fourth issue a call for contributions for its thematic section ("Thema") on the theme "Mythologies in Islamic lands".

Articles should contain at least one main element of comparison belonging to one of the following themes:

mythological tradition that preceded Islam in its current territory and is only attested by texts or archaeological remains (e.g. Mesopotamian, Egyptian, Hittite mythologies);

mythological traditions of ethnic and/or religious minorities within a predominantly Muslim population (e.g. Sahelian animist traditions, Eastern Christians, Yezidis, Kalash people of Chitral, etc.);

elements of Muslim culture (scholarly or popular, orthodox, heterodox or syncretic) or from non-Arabic-speaking cultures where the weight of pre-Islamic traditions is still prevalent (Berbers, Uyghurs, Kurds, Iranians, etc.).

After acceptance by our reading committee and completion of any amendments requested, the selected manuscripts responding to this theme will be published as a priority. All other papers will be placed together in the "Varia" section to be published at the end of the year when the fourth issue is complete, or their publication will be postponed until the following year.

Articles should not exceed one hundred pages. The deadline for submissions is 1st of June 2017 (mythologie.comparee@gmail.com). The time between correction requests and the return of the manuscript should not exceed one month.