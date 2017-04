Annonce

We have the pleasure to announce the organization of the DARIAH Summer school ‘Bibliotheca Digitalis. Reconstitution of Early Modern Cultural Networks. From Primary Source to Data’ to be held in the City Library of Le Mans, France, 4th to 8th of July 2017. The event will be hosted by the City Library of Le Mans, France, and is supported by DARIAH.EU (Humanities at Scale) and the City of Le Mans, in partnership with Biblissima and the Centre d’Études supérieures de la Renaissance de Tours (Bibliothèques Virtuelles Humanistes).

This Summer School is organized by the members of the « Bibliothèques Humanistes Ligériennes » Project (Biblissima)

Médiathèque municipale Louis-Aragon (Le Mans)

Centre d’Études Supérieures de la Renaissance (Tours)

École nationale des chartes (Paris)

City Library of Angers

Library of the Prytanée national Militaire (La Flèche)

Library of the Diocese of Le Mans

Société d’agriculture, sciences et arts de la Sarthe

Workshop Goals

Introductory training in the application of digital methods to Early Modern Historical documents

Digital transformation of raw textual data

Extraction and indexing of onomastic and bibliographical data

Alignment with prosopographic and bibliographic authority files

Presentation of computation tools and methods for historical or literary analysis, focussing on

Data relevance

Interoperability

Statistical and visual representations of data

This summer school for advanced humanities students, scholars, archivists and librarians is devoted to the reflection on the nature and the future of digital datasets in Humanities. The first day will introduce the problems and goals of the summer school, with an plenary lecture on the theoretical basis of digital documents and a historical overview of the information and communication problems in Early Modern France. There will also be an opportunity for participants to present their own research projects. Subsequent days will alternate presentations in the morning with practical workshops in the afternoons. Participants will learn how to process source documents in a digital environment using appropriate tools. A variety of sample source documents, selected from local libraries and archives collections and digitized in advance, will be available as supporting materials for the workshops. Output from the workshops will be compared with the workflow followed for the “Bibliotheques françoises” database, which documents many notable people of Maine and Anjou, as described by the late XVIth Century local writer François Grudé, sieur de La Croix du Maine. Public lectures will close each of the three days, given by internationally-recognised experts on different aspects of the Bibliotheca Digitalis. The Saturday morning session will permit discussion and reflection concerning the future of digital cultural heritage and of data in the Humanities.

Training staff

Sandrine Breuil,

Pierre-Yves Buard,

Mathieu Duboc,

Nicole Dufournaud,

Tiphaine Foucher,

Marc-Edouard Gautier,

Rémi Jimenes,

Guillaume Porte,

Sophie Renaudin,

Aurélien Ruellet,

Toshinori Uetani,

Marie-Laurence Viel.

Course programme

Access to the early evening sessions, in french, is free.

1st day, July 4th – Digital sources: theoretical fundamentals

Morning

9:30 – 10:00

Welcome to the Médiathèque Louis-Aragon of Le Mans by Sophie Rouyer

Introduction to the Bibliotheca Digitalis Summer school – Toshinori Uetani

10:00 – 11:00 From Image to Contents – Jean-Yves Ramel

11:00 – 12:00 Digital text – Lou Burnard

Afternoon

13:30 – 15:15 Old Book Collections in Maine and Anjou – Sophie Renaudin, Sylvie Tisserand, Marc Edouard Gautier and Antoine Hamerel

15:15 – 16:30 Research presentation of the participants

17:00 – 18:30 Public Lecture [French]

Between Information and Communication in the French Wars of Religion, Mark Greengrass (Emeritus Professor of Early modern History, University of Sheffield)

2nd day, July 5th – Establishing Prosopographical data

Morning

9:00 – 10:30 Prosopographical data and Cultural networks in the Early Modern Europe – Aurélien Ruellet

10:30 – 12:00 What’s in a Name: Text and Image for indexing Prosopographical data – Eduard Frunzeanu and Régis Robineau

Afternoon

13:30 – 14:15 Introduction to workshops

Presentation of Primary sources and methods

Constitution of training groups

14:30 – 17:30 Managing prosopographical data

Text enrichment, prosopographical data management, mapping with online authority files (VIAF, Data BnF, etc.) and name identification

18:00 Visit to the Plantagenet City

3rd day, July 6th – Establishing Bibliographic Data

Morning

9:00 – 10:30 Overview of Primary sources of Bibliographic Data – Rémi Jimenes

10:30 – 12:00 Bibliographic data – Definition, Structure and Problems (XVIth-XVIIth Centuries) – Patrick Latour

Afternoon

13:30 – 16:30 Managing bibliographic data

Establishing catalogue metadata, treatment of provenance and ownership, identification of exemplars, mapping to online bibliographic reference databases (ISTC, CERL, etc.)

17:00 – 18:30 Public Lecture [French]

For a stratigraphy of the Ancient book collections : examples from the Loire counties, Pierre Aquilon (Literature honorary lecturer, University of Tours, CESR)

4th day, July 7th – Case study : « Bibliothèques françoises »

Morning

9:00 – 10:30 La Croix du Maine and his world, Mark Greengrass and Toshinori Uetani

and 10:30 – 12:00 Workflow of « Bibliotheques françoises » : XML tools and database, Pierre-Yves Buard and Guillaume Porte

Afternoon

13:30 – 16:30 On “Bibliotheques françoises”

Bio-bibliographical data cross-reference and mapping with “Bibliotheques françoises” dataset

Visualisation and analysis of intellectual networks

17:00 – 18:30 Public Lecture [French]

La Croix du Maine and the Republic of Letters, Catherine Magnien (Emeritus Professor of Literature, University of Bordeaux)

19:00 Reception at the Mairie of Le Mans

Evening “Night of the Chimera”

5th and last day, July 8th – Digital representation and data accuracy for Humanities

Morning

9:00 – 9:30 Humanities at Scale and Dariah-EU, Nicolas Larrousse

9:30 – 11:00 Visualisation in Digital Humanities for Understanding, Cleaning, and Explaining, Jean-Daniel Fekete

11:00 – 12:30 Digital Reading, Human Reading, Marie-Luce Demonet

Speakers

Pierre Aquilon, Literature honorary lecturer, University of Tours, CESR

Sandrine Breuil, Research engineer, University of Tours, CESR-BVH

Pierre-Yves Buard, Research officer, MRSH of Caen-Digital cluster, University of Basse-Normandie

Lou Burnard, Oxford, co-funder of TEI

Marie-Luce Demonet, Emeritus Professor of Literature, University of Tours, CESR-BVH

Mathieu Duboc, Research engineer, University of Tours, CESR-BVH

Nicolas Larrousse, Research officer, TGIR Huma-Num

Nicole Dufournaud, Research fellow, EHESS

Jean-Daniel Fekete, Research Scientist, INRIA

Tiphaine Foucher, PhD, École nationale des chartes

Eduard Frunzeanu, Research engineer, Equipex Biblissima, Campus Condorcet

Marc Edouard Gautier, Library curator, Médiathèque Toussaint d’Angers

Mark Greengrass, Emeritus Professor of Early Modern History, University of Sheffield

Antoine Hamerel, Librarian responsible for the Bibliothèque diocésaine of Le Mans

Rémi Jimenes, Temporary Lecturer and Research Assistant, University of Tours, CESR-BVH

Patrick Latour, Library curator, Bibliothèque Mazarine

Catherine Magnien, Emeritus Professor of Literature, University of Bordeaux 3

Guillaume Porte, Research engineer, University of Tours, CESR-BVH

Jean-Yves Ramel, Professor of Computer Science, Computer Laboratory, University of Tours

Sophie Renaudin, Library curator, Médiathèque Louis-Aragon of Le Mans

Régis Robineau, Research engineer, Equipex Biblissima, Campus Condorcet

Sophie Rouyer, Library curator, Médiathèque Louis-Aragon of Le Mans

Aurélien Ruellet, Early Modern History Lecturer, University of Maine, Le Mans

Sylvie Tisserand, Library curator, Library of the Prytanée nationale militaire, La Flèche

Toshinori Uetani, Research officer, University of Tours, CESR-BVH

Marie-Laurence Viel, Assistant curator, Médiathèque Louis-Aragon of Le Mans

Applications

Prerequisites

Education in English. Public lectures in French (early evening sessions).

Basic knowledge of French and Latin recommended.

Please bring a laptop computer (software to be installed will be specified after confirmation of application).

Active participation: Each participant will present his or her research and its context on the Tuesday afternoon, using 2 previously-prepared slides as a visual aid.

Target Audience

Public : Scholars (History, Book history, Literature, Philosophy, Digital humanities, etc.), Librarians and Archivists, Graduate and PhD Students

: Scholars (History, Book history, Literature, Philosophy, Digital humanities, etc.), Librarians and Archivists, Graduate and PhD Students This summer school aims to develop the community of a pan-european infrastructure for arts and humanities scholars DARIAH-EU (preference will be given to applications from european countries).

Specific requirements

Students : All French and international students who will hold at least a Master’s degree by the beginning of the academic year 2015/2016, or who are able to prove their research experience.

: All French and international students who will hold at least a Master’s degree by the beginning of the academic year 2015/2016, or who are able to prove their research experience. Professionals: This training course can be included in the training programme of your institution or the organisation of which you are an affiliate.

How to apply?

To apply, please submit the following in English to our:

Online Application Form

Application deadline: 30th April 2017

Participants will be informed of the outcome of their application by email by 15th May 2017.

Selection process

Selection based on application

Minimum number of participants: 10. Maximum number: 20.

Contact: bibliotheca.digitalis@univ-tours.fr

Selection Committee

Applications will be evaluated by a selection panel comprised of the training staff members.

Practical informations

Grants – Transport

European applications: DARIAH’s Humanities at Scale project will offer a grant program to 10 attendees.

Grants application: in the application form, fill out the fields form dedicated to.

in the application form, fill out the fields form dedicated to. These european grants will only cover the costs of travel. Selected candidates will be reimbursed by Dariah-EU up to the maximum of 600€ after the training school, upon presentations of the receipts.

Accommodation and food

The course, accommodation and food are completely free for participants. The travel costs as well as meals on Monday evening and Saturday lunchtime are, however, to be borne by the participants.

Conferences and practical work at the Médiathèque Louis-Aragon of Le Mans :

54 rue du Port

72000 Le Mans

FRANCE

