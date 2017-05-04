Annonce

Argument

MAM is a network of scholars from the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB) who have been working together for almost ten years on Migrations, Asylum and Multiculturalism (MAM). The team is composed of researchers in sociology, law, political science, social psychology and geography.

Between 2012 and 2017, the team carried out a research on the causes and the effects of the new integration policies in Europe. Such policies include mandatory language and civic education courses, and tests that are required to obtain permanent residence or citizenship. This research tested the hypothesis that the citizenship regime mutated since the 2000s. While between the 1980s and 2000 integration policies followed the logic of establishing migrants’ rights through the granting of formal status, since the 2000s a new regime of probationary citizenship seems to focus on the principles of merit and of cultural conformity.

The results of this research, which includes comparative analyses of the policies, analyses of the their origins and implementation, and analyses of the attitudes of different groups towards the policies, will be put in comparison with the researches of different international experts.

Programme

Thursday, 4 May, 18:00

Avenue Franklin Roosevelt 42, 1050 Brussels - Building R42, 5th floor, room 502

Richard Bourhis (Université du Quebec à Montréal) – keynote: La peur de l’autre : Attitudes et orientations d’acculturation des communautés d’accueil envers les migrants « valorisés » et « dévalorisés »

Friday, 5 May

Place Eugène Flagey 19, 1050 Brussels – Faculté d’Architecture La Cambre/Horta, Auditorium R.G.19

9:00 Introduction: Andrea Rea (Université Libre de Bruxelles)

9:30 Keynote: Civic Integration in Western Europe – Christian Joppke (Universität Bern)

10:30 coffee break

11:00 Panel: The origins of the new integration policies

Gianni D’Amato (Université de Neuchâtel): TBA

Jean-Benoît Pilet (Université Libre de Bruxelles): The evolution of attitudes towards immigrants and immigration. A policy-mood approach.

12:30 lunch

13:30 Panel: The integration policies in a comparative and European perspective

Dora Kostakopoulou (University of Warwick): Problematising integration

Sarah Ganty (Université Libre de Bruxelles): Integration: Evolution and Ambiguities of a Multifaceted Concept in EU law

15:00 Panel: Nationality, citizenship and integration

Bridget Byrne (University of Manchester): Routes to citizenship: experiences of naturalisation in Britain

Djordje Sredanovic (Université Libre de Bruxelles): The application of nationality law in Belgium and the UK: the factors of variation

16:30 coffee break

17:00 Panel: The attitudes towards integration

Antoine Roblain (Université Libre de Bruxelles): Should immigrants be forced to adopt the host culture? Influence of mandatory integration programs on majority members’ evaluation of immigrants

Commentary: Richard Bourhis (Université du Quebec à Montréal)

18:00 Conclusions: Kees Groenendijk (Radboud Universiteit Nijmegen)