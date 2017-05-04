AccueilIn Search of Cultural Conformity
ColloqueEurope
In Search of Cultural Conformity
The New Integration and Migration Policies in Europe
Publié le mercredi 19 avril 2017 par João Fernandes
Résumé
MAM is a network of scholars from the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB) who have been working together for almost ten years on Migrations, Asylum and Multiculturalism (MAM). This research tested the hypothesis that the citizenship regime mutated since the 2000s. While between the 1980s and 2000 integration policies followed the logic of establishing migrants’ rights through the granting of formal status, since the 2000s a new regime of probationary citizenship seems to focus on the principles of merit and of cultural conformity. The results of this research, which includes comparative analyses of the policies, analyses of the their origins and implementation, and analyses of the attitudes of different groups towards the policies, will be put in comparison with the researches of different international experts.
Annonce
Argument
MAM is a network of scholars from the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB) who have been working together for almost ten years on Migrations, Asylum and Multiculturalism (MAM). The team is composed of researchers in sociology, law, political science, social psychology and geography.
Between 2012 and 2017, the team carried out a research on the causes and the effects of the new integration policies in Europe. Such policies include mandatory language and civic education courses, and tests that are required to obtain permanent residence or citizenship. This research tested the hypothesis that the citizenship regime mutated since the 2000s. While between the 1980s and 2000 integration policies followed the logic of establishing migrants’ rights through the granting of formal status, since the 2000s a new regime of probationary citizenship seems to focus on the principles of merit and of cultural conformity.
The results of this research, which includes comparative analyses of the policies, analyses of the their origins and implementation, and analyses of the attitudes of different groups towards the policies, will be put in comparison with the researches of different international experts.
Programme
Registration free but mandatory at https://goo.gl/forms/haWRBez4cekYY23b2
Thursday, 4 May, 18:00Avenue Franklin Roosevelt 42, 1050 Brussels - Building R42, 5th floor, room 502
- Richard Bourhis (Université du Quebec à Montréal) – keynote: La peur de l’autre : Attitudes et orientations d’acculturation des communautés d’accueil envers les migrants « valorisés » et « dévalorisés »
Friday, 5 MayPlace Eugène Flagey 19, 1050 Brussels – Faculté d’Architecture La Cambre/Horta, Auditorium R.G.19
9:00 Introduction: Andrea Rea (Université Libre de Bruxelles)
- 9:30 Keynote: Civic Integration in Western Europe – Christian Joppke (Universität Bern)
10:30 coffee break
11:00 Panel: The origins of the new integration policies
- Gianni D’Amato (Université de Neuchâtel): TBA
- Jean-Benoît Pilet (Université Libre de Bruxelles): The evolution of attitudes towards immigrants and immigration. A policy-mood approach.
12:30 lunch
13:30 Panel: The integration policies in a comparative and European perspective
- Dora Kostakopoulou (University of Warwick): Problematising integration
- Sarah Ganty (Université Libre de Bruxelles): Integration: Evolution and Ambiguities of a Multifaceted Concept in EU law
15:00 Panel: Nationality, citizenship and integration
- Bridget Byrne (University of Manchester): Routes to citizenship: experiences of naturalisation in Britain
- Djordje Sredanovic (Université Libre de Bruxelles): The application of nationality law in Belgium and the UK: the factors of variation
16:30 coffee break
17:00 Panel: The attitudes towards integration
- Antoine Roblain (Université Libre de Bruxelles): Should immigrants be forced to adopt the host culture? Influence of mandatory integration programs on majority members’ evaluation of immigrants
Commentary: Richard Bourhis (Université du Quebec à Montréal)
18:00 Conclusions: Kees Groenendijk (Radboud Universiteit Nijmegen)
Catégories
- Europe (Catégorie principale)
- Sociétés > Sociologie
- Sociétés > Géographie > Migrations, immigrations, minorités
- Sociétés > Études du politique > Sciences politiques
- Esprit et Langage > Psychisme > Psychologie
- Sociétés > Droit > Sociologie du droit
- Sociétés > Droit
Lieux
- 4th of May: Solbosch campus, Building R42, 5th floor, room 502. | 5th of May: Faculté d’Architecture La Cambre/Horta, Auditorium R.G.19 - Avenue Franklin Roosevelt 42 | Place Eugène Flagey 19
Bruxelles, Belgique (1050)
Dates
- jeudi 04 mai 2017
- vendredi 05 mai 2017
Fichiers attachés
Mots-clés
- integration, migration, policies, Europe, merit, cultural conformity, residence, nationality, citizenship
Contacts
- Djordje Sredanovic
courriel : Djordje [dot] Sredanovic [at] ulb [dot] ac [dot] be
- Sylvie Verheughe
courriel : germe [at] ulb [dot] ac [dot] be
Source de l'information
- Djordje Sredanovic
courriel : Djordje [dot] Sredanovic [at] ulb [dot] ac [dot] be
Pour citer cette annonce
« In Search of Cultural Conformity », Colloque, Calenda, Publié le mercredi 19 avril 2017, http://calenda.org/402349
Archiver cette annonce
À lire sur le même thème
- Giving history its place in migration and refugee debates and research
- Revealing Ordinary Jerusalem (1840-1940): New archives and perspectives on urban citizenship and global entanglements
- South and east mediterranean youth policies on a tightrope
- Civilians at stake: mass violence in Asia and Europe from 1931 to the present
- Religion and the Political Participation and Mobilization of Immigrant Groups: A Transatlantic Perspective