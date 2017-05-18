Annonce

In past decades, chronic diseases have become a salient social, political and healthcare issue. Empowerment, autonomy and self-management have been defined as medical priorities for the therapeutic support and healthcare of people living with chronic disease. The ways people cope with chronic disease require heterogeneous knowledge, including lay and medical notions and skills, and interactions with a large variety of healthcare professionals and other supporting actors (relatives, friends, patients, etc.). Thus, the complexity of chronic care implies a delegation of part of the medical tasks to patients, in order to enable them to undertake by themselves effective self-care and, in so doing, to improve their quality of life. Indeed, patients’ self-management of chronic diseases and their relationship with healthcare practitioners rely more and more on the use of various tools which are expected to be driven by evidence-based knowledge in order to enhance efficient and effective care and self-care. This situation needs an accurate understanding on how techniques and tools do or not contribute to this effective self-care.

In this increasingly widespread situation, knowledge translation appears to be inseparable from practices, whose understanding requires the analysis of activities in which actors are involved and tools that mediate their activity in chronic (self-)care management. A sharp focus upon practices, contexts of use and tools could thus produce a better understanding of the production, transmission, transformation and negotiation of knowledge between the actors involved in the management of chronic diseases.

This interdisciplinary conference aims at crossing concepts and empirical research on the processes through which knowledge translation takes place in the self-management of chronic diseases, with a specific scrutiny of the expected and actual functions of the tools and the context in which translation occurs, on the one hand, and of the difficulties and negotiations that people living with a chronic disease face in gaining autonomy, on the other hand. For this purpose, the conference brings together scholars working within different disciplines as well as healthcare practitioners, designers of medical devices and policy makers, i.e. actors who contribute to the on-going reflection on these salient issues.

Organisers

Prof. Bernard Burnand, Dr. Giada Danesi,

Prof. Michèle Grossen,

Prof. Francesco Panese,

Dr. Vincent Pidoux,

Mélody Pralong.

Programme

18MAY

13h15 – 13h45 Registration

13h45 – 14h00 Opening ‘Knowledge translation in chronic disease: Healthcare issues’

Michèle Grossen , LARPsyDIS, University of Lausanne,

, LARPsyDIS, University of Lausanne, Bernard Burnand, IUMSP, University of Lausanne / CHUV

14h00 – 15h00 Keynote lecture by Ayo Wahlberg, University of Copenhagen Chronic diseases as kinds of living

15h00 – 17h00 Session 1: Everyday practices of / with people living with chronic diseases

(Chair: Yannis Papadaniel, LACS, University of Lausanne)

15h00 – 15h30 Analysing therapeutic education in context: When practitioners take a reflexive stance on their practices Marcelo Dos Santos Mamed, LARPsyDIS, University of Lausanne

15h30 – 16h00 Coffee break

16h00 – 16h30 Technologies of compliance? Telecare technologies and self-management of COPD patients Ivo Maathuis , Avans University of Applied Sciences

, Avans University of Applied Sciences 16h30 – 17h00 Learning to manage diabetes’ risks in school Mélody Pralong , STSLab, University of Lausanne

, STSLab, University of Lausanne 17h00 – 18h00 Keynote lecture by Anne Rogers, University of Manchester and Southampton, The power of activating personal social networks to manage health & well-being relevant to long term conditions: Optimising connections and mobilising resources

18h00 – 18h30 Welcome drink

19 MAY

09h00 – 10h00 Keynote lecture by Åsa Mäkitalo, University of Gothenburg, Documentary practices revised: How patient-generated data tranform consultations in hypertension care

10h00 – 10h30 Coffee Break

10h30 – 12h00 Session 2: About potential misfits between care strategies, and (self-)care practices

(Chair: Christina Akre, IUMSP, University of Lausanne/CHUV)

10h30 – 11h00 Obstacles and opportunities to develop chronic care programs, Isabelle Peytremann Bridevaux , IUMSP, University of Lausanne/CHUV

, IUMSP, University of Lausanne/CHUV 11h00 – 11h30 The ambivalence of autonomy: between resistance and compliance Claudine Burton-Jeangros , University of Geneva

, University of Geneva 11h30 – 12h00 Between medical prescription and proscription of crisis: Thinking strategies and practices within the triadic space of children suffering from asthma or epilepsy, Margaux Bressan & Sarah Bonnard, THEMA, University of Lausanne

12h00 – 13h30 Lunch

13h30 – 15h00 Session 3: Design and contextualised uses of self-management tools

(Chair: Maria Del Rio Carral, CERPSAVI, University of Lausanne)

13h30 – 14h00 Technologies of diabetes management: A short historical overview Vincent Pidoux , STSLab, University of Lausanne

, STSLab, University of Lausanne 14h00 – 14h30 The experience of ®Freestyle Libre from a clinician’s point of view, Michael Hauschild , HEL, CHUV

, HEL, CHUV 14h30 – 15h00 An ethnographic approach to ®Freestyle Libre: Accounts of the uses in context, Giada Danesi, STSLab, University of Lausanne

15h00 – 15h30 Coffee break

15h30 – 16h15 Keynote lecture by Trisha Greenhalgh, University of Oxford, The knowledge-practice gap in self-management of chronic illness

16h15 – 16h45 Final discussion

Moderator: Francesco Panese, STSLab/IUHMSP, University of Lausanne