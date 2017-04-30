Annonce

Summer School a Monopoli (BA), 28-31 agosto 2017

Description

Focusing on the works by Leone (1909-1944) and Natalia Ginzburg (1916-1991) the Summer School is dedicated to a reflection on the authors’ contribution to the 20th century Italian and European history. Besides a critical analysis of their creative and intellectual activity and their civic engagement, the participants will have the opportunity to debate the role both Leone and Natalia had in the publishing house Einaudi, and to experiment new methods of teaching literature.



The program includes 3 plenary lessons and 5 seminars. The participants will take part in broad and inspiring discussions with prominent scholars who have given substantial contributions for the themes addressed, among which Carlo Ginzburg—one of the greatest historians of the last century and son of Leone and Natalia—and Domenico Scarpa—editor and critic of Natalia’s works by Einaudi. Moreover, the participants will work on personal projects under the supervision of a scholar, which will be presented and discussed during dedicated plenary sessions.



The Summer School is organized by the University of Milan Bicocca, in collaboration with Enthymema. International journal of literary criticism, literary theory, and philosophy of literature



Scopo di questo progetto didattico e di ricerca è esaminare l’opera di Leone (1909-1944) e Natalia Ginzburg (1916-1991) alla luce dell’indissolubile intreccio fra attività intellettuale e creativa e impegno civile che caratterizza il loro contributo alla storia italiana ed europea del XX secolo.

Muovendo dalla presentazione delle biografie e dei contesti in cui si collocano, procederemmo alla lettura e al commento di alcuni loro scritti, ad un confronto sul ruolo svolto da entrambi nella casa editrice Einaudi, e alla sperimentazione di metodologie didattiche per la promozione della letteratura.

Il programma include 3 lezioni magistrali e 5 seminari. I partecipanti saranno coinvolti in un dialogo stimolante con studiosi di fama internazionale, tra questi: Carlo Ginzburg – uno dei più grandi storici contemporanei, nonché figlio di Leone e Natalia – e Domenico Scarpa – curatore e critico delle opere di Natalia per Einaudi. Inoltre, i partecipanti lavoreranno a dei progetti personali sotto la supervisione di un docente, i quali saranno presentati e discussi durante sessioni plenarie dedicate.



NB: I docenti che parteciperanno alle attività interessati ad avere riconosciuto il lavoro svolto come attività di aggiornamento possono farne richiesta alla segreteria del corso. La Summer School è Organizzata dall’Università di Milano Bicocca, in collaborazione con Enthymema. Rivista internazionale di critica, teoria e filosofia della letteratura



Per maggiori dettagli, si veda il programma allegato.

Language

All activities of the Summer School are in Italian; Tutte le attività del corso saranno tenute in lingua italiana

Target Audience

The Summer School is aimed for italian literature, history and culture specialists but is open to graduate students. High School faculty are welcome to attend the course as well

Scientific Commitee

Mario Barenghi Università di Milano-Bicocca

Angela Borghesi Università di Milano-Bicocca

Stefania Irene Sini Università del Piemonte Orientale

Location

Città di Monopoli (BA), Italy

Requested Documents to be uploaded in the application form

CV and Passport/ID card/ Project abstract (for specific information please check program attached).