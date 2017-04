Rock and Violence is an international conference that will examine a growing issue for historians, specialists in youth movements, musicologists, sociologists, and performing arts professionals. This event is the first of two conferences, the second of which will take place in 2019 under the sponsorship of the History department at California State University, Long Beach (United States). The first component, at Rouen (1-3 June 2017), concentrates on Europe, while the second part, on the same theme, will focus on the situation in the Americas. The purpose of these two events is to gain an understanding of the place of rock in contemporary culture and to define its significance and impact in our societies. From this starting point, the conferences will also endeavor to consider the part of legend that encompasses the myth of rock music. The association between rock and violence, however fantastical and artificially constructed, is a given which has penetrated the music's history during the second part of the twentieth century; in some ways, the recent dramatic events at the Bataclan have highlighted this in an extremely tragic manner.