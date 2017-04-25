Résumé

This symposium will give us the chance of exploring the topic of historical droughts whose contributions in the international research community are still very diffuse. It aims to bring together researchers working on historical droughts mainly in Europe. Extreme events throughout history that challenge the reactive capacity (resilience and adaptation) of societies will be highlighted. The symposium will bring to light information provided by a large diversity of narrative sources. Lying at the crossroads between environmental history, historical climatology, geography and hydrology, it will provide an international and interdisciplinary scope.