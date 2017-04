Annonce

Presentation

Geography for Europe is the theme of this congress to be held in the European Capital. The theme covers the many aspects of the geography of Europe as well as the contribution of geography to the development of Europe, and the problems the continent has to face.

Presentations will be in English or French. We ask participants who communicate in French to accompany their oral paper with a PowerPoint presentation in English.

The format of the congress will be based on thematic sessions where topical issues relevant for Europe and Geography will be presented and discussed.

Information on https://eugeo2017.sciencesconf.org