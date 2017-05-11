AccueilCirculation of people, objects and knowledge across South-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean (16th-19th Centuries)
ColloqueÉpoque moderne
Catégories
Circulation of people, objects and knowledge across South-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean (16th-19th Centuries)
Publié le mardi 09 mai 2017 par Céline Guilleux
Résumé
Through the prism of objects and material culture, the workshop intends to highlight broad patterns of transregional circulation of people and goods crossing the boarders of Ottoman, Venetian, Russian and Habsburg Empires. The papers will present and discuss a wide variety of unpublished textual and visual sources related to luxury consumption, fashion and dress codes; diplomatical and political exchanges; dowry contracts and travel journals.
Annonce
Argument
Through the prism of objects and material culture, the workshop intends to highlight broad patterns of transregional circulation of people and goods crossing the boarders of Ottoman, Venetian, Russian and Habsburg Empires. The papers will present and discuss a wide variety of unpublished textual and visual sources related to luxury consumption, fashion and dress codes; diplomatical and political exchanges; dowry contracts and travel journals. New light is shed on networks of agents, merchants and diplomats negotiationg the self-fashioning of local elites whose identities are shaped by linguistic, cultural and religious practices. The workshop aims at rethinking broader interpretative categories and challenges issues of Ottomanization and Westernization, as well as linear processes of modernization and change.
Organisation
The event is co-organised by European University Institute (Florence) and New Europe College. Institute for Advanced Study (Bucharest) and is part of the ERC CoG project no. 646489 entitled Luxury, Fashion and Social Status in Early Modern South-Eastern Europe, on which you can find more information on luxfass.nec.ro
Organizing committee
- Giulia Calvi (University of Siena / ERC LuxFaSS project - New Europe College),
- Luca Mola (European University Institute)
- Constanta Vintila-Ghitulescu (Nicolae Iorga Institute of History / ERC LuxFaSS project -- New Europe College).
Programme
Thursday, 11 May 2017
9.30 Welcome and organizational remarks,
- Luca MOLÀ, European University Institute
- Giulia CALVI, University of Siena / ERC LuxFaSS project – New Europe College, Bucharest
10.00 Session I: Ships and Crews
Chair: David CELETTI, ERC LuxFaSS project – New Europe College,Bucharest/University of Padova
- Antonio MUSARRA, Harvard Center for Renaissance Studies at Villa I Tatti, Florence, A Mediterranean koiné. Genoese Galleys and Crews in the Eastern Mediterranean, XIVthXVth, Centuries
- Giancarlo CASALE, European University Institute/University of Minnesota, Hybrid Naval Technologies between the Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean (1525-1575)
11.15 Coffee Break
11.45 Session II: The Islamic World
Chair: Constanța VINTILĂ-GHIȚULESCU, ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest/"Nicolae Iorga" Institute of History, Romanian Academy
- Sinem CASALE, European University Institute, A Story of Scandalous Gifts between Venice, Constantinople and Isfahan
- Mariusz KACZKA, European University Institute, Porcelain and Diplomacy: Ottoman-Polish Gift-Giving in the Eighteenth Century
13.15 Lunch Break
14.15 Session II: The Islamic World (continuation)
Chair: Constanța VINTILĂ-GHIȚULESCU, ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest/"Nicolae Iorga" Institute of History, Romanian Academy
- Francisco APELLANIZ, Université Paris 1 Sorbonne, Arab Business and Global Renaissance
- Jeffrey LEVENBERG, Harvard Center for Renaissance Studies at Villa I Tatti, Florence, Instruments of Conversion: Islamic Musical Sources in Early Modern Italy
15.45 Coffee Break
16.15 Session III: The Role of Venice
Chair: Giulia CALVI, University of Siena / ERC LuxFaSS project – New Europe College, Bucharest
- Luca MOLÀ, European University Institute, Asia in Venice: Goods, Objects and People from the East in the 16th Century
- Vera COSTANTINI, Università Ca Foscari, Venice, Venetian Interests in Ottoman Bosnia (Late 16th-Early 17th Centuries)
Friday, 12 May 2017
10.00 Session I: Luxury and Self-Fashioning
Chair : Artemis YAGOU, ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest/Deutsches Museum, Munich
- Michał WASIUCIONEK, ERC LuxFaSS project – New Europe College, Bucharest, Garments, Signatures, and Ottoman Self-Fashioning in the Imperial Periphery: Moldavian Voyvode Ştefan Tomşa II and Ottomanization in the Early Seventeenth Century
- Constanța VINTILĂ-GHIȚULESCU, ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest/"Nicolae Iorga" Institute of History, Romanian Academy, Self-Fashioning and Travel: a Young Artisan and His Memoirs (1814-1817)
11.00 Coffee Break
11.15 Session II: Women, Fashion and Material Culture
Chair: Giulia CALVI, University of Siena/ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest
- Nicoleta ROMAN, ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest/"Nicolae Iorga" Institute of History, Romanian Academy Dowry Contracts, Women’s Objects and the Circulation of Goods in mid-19th Century Wallachian Families
- Anastasia FALIEROU, ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College Bucharest/Academy of Athens, Ottoman Costumes between East and West
12.15 Coffee Break
12.30 Session III: Circulation of Goods
Chair: Giancarlo CASALE, European University Institute/University of Minnesota
- Mária PAKUCS, ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest/"Nicolae Iorga" Institute of History, Romanian Academy "Turkish" Textiles in Transylvanian Sources in the Early Modern Period
- Artemis YAGOU ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest/Deutsches Museum, Munich Material Aspects of a New Awareness: The case of the Pesaro Trefoil Jugs with Greek Verses (late 18th-early 19th c.)
13.30 Lunch
14. 30 Session IV: Diplomatic and Commercial Exchanges
Chair: Luca MOLÀ European University Institute
- Liviu PILAT, ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest/University of "Alexandru Ioan Cuza", Iași, The Diplomatic Conflict of Muscovite fur and Moldavian-Polish-Ottoman Relations in mid- 16th Century
- David CELETTI, ERC LuxFaSS project – New Europe College, Bucharest/University of Padova, Material and Immaterial Circulations. France, Venice and the Levant in the late 18th Century
15.30 Discussions introduced by Giulia CALVI (University of Siena/ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest)
Catégories
- Époque moderne (Catégorie principale)
- Sociétés > Histoire > Histoire économique
- Espaces > Europe
- Sociétés > Histoire
- Espaces > Europe > Méditerranée
Lieux
- Seminar Room 2, Badia Fiesolana - Via dei Roccettini 9
Florence, Italie
Dates
- jeudi 11 mai 2017
- vendredi 12 mai 2017
Fichiers attachés
Mots-clés
- histoire, consumption, circulation, good, south-eastern Europe, Mediterranean
Contacts
- Nicoleta Roman
courriel : nicoleta [dot] roman [at] gmail [dot] com
Source de l'information
- Nicoleta Roman
courriel : nicoleta [dot] roman [at] gmail [dot] com
Pour citer cette annonce
« Circulation of people, objects and knowledge across South-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean (16th-19th Centuries) », Colloque, Calenda, Publié le mardi 09 mai 2017, http://calenda.org/404874
Archiver cette annonce
À lire sur le même thème
- Four Post-doctoral positions on "Luxury, Fashion and Social statuS in Early Modern South-Eastern Europe"
- The Other Half of Communism: Women's Outlook
- Mobilité et innovation en Méditerranée et au-delà aux XVIIIe et XIXe siècles
- Revealing Ordinary Jerusalem (1840-1940): New archives and perspectives on urban citizenship and global entanglements
- Second International Conference on Uyghur Studies