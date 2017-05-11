Annonce

Argument

Through the prism of objects and material culture, the workshop intends to highlight broad patterns of transregional circulation of people and goods crossing the boarders of Ottoman, Venetian, Russian and Habsburg Empires. The papers will present and discuss a wide variety of unpublished textual and visual sources related to luxury consumption, fashion and dress codes; diplomatical and political exchanges; dowry contracts and travel journals. New light is shed on networks of agents, merchants and diplomats negotiationg the self-fashioning of local elites whose identities are shaped by linguistic, cultural and religious practices. The workshop aims at rethinking broader interpretative categories and challenges issues of Ottomanization and Westernization, as well as linear processes of modernization and change.

Organisation

The event is co-organised by European University Institute (Florence) and New Europe College. Institute for Advanced Study (Bucharest) and is part of the ERC CoG project no. 646489 entitled Luxury, Fashion and Social Status in Early Modern South-Eastern Europe, on which you can find more information on luxfass.nec.ro

Organizing committee

Giulia Calvi (University of Siena / ERC LuxFaSS project - New Europe College),

Luca Mola (European University Institute)

Constanta Vintila-Ghitulescu (Nicolae Iorga Institute of History / ERC LuxFaSS project -- New Europe College).

Programme

Thursday, 11 May 2017

9.30 Welcome and organizational remarks,

Luca MOLÀ, European University Institute

European University Institute Giulia CALVI, University of Siena / ERC LuxFaSS project – New Europe College, Bucharest

10.00 Session I: Ships and Crews

Chair: David CELETTI, ERC LuxFaSS project – New Europe College,Bucharest/University of Padova

Antonio MUSARRA, Harvard Center for Renaissance Studies at Villa I Tatti, Florence, A Mediterranean koiné. Genoese Galleys and Crews in the Eastern Mediterranean, XIVthXVth, Centuries

Harvard Center for Renaissance Studies at Villa I Tatti, Florence, A Mediterranean koiné. Genoese Galleys and Crews in the Eastern Mediterranean, XIVthXVth, Centuries Giancarlo CASALE, European University Institute/University of Minnesota, Hybrid Naval Technologies between the Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean (1525-1575)

11.15 Coffee Break

11.45 Session II: The Islamic World

Chair: Constanța VINTILĂ-GHIȚULESCU, ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest/"Nicolae Iorga" Institute of History, Romanian Academy

Sinem CASALE, European University Institute, A Story of Scandalous Gifts between Venice, Constantinople and Isfahan

European University Institute, A Story of Scandalous Gifts between Venice, Constantinople and Isfahan Mariusz KACZKA, European University Institute, Porcelain and Diplomacy: Ottoman-Polish Gift-Giving in the Eighteenth Century

13.15 Lunch Break

14.15 Session II: The Islamic World (continuation)

Chair: Constanța VINTILĂ-GHIȚULESCU, ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest/"Nicolae Iorga" Institute of History, Romanian Academy

Francisco APELLANIZ, Université Paris 1 Sorbonne, Arab Business and Global Renaissance

Université Paris 1 Sorbonne, Arab Business and Global Renaissance Jeffrey LEVENBERG, Harvard Center for Renaissance Studies at Villa I Tatti, Florence, Instruments of Conversion: Islamic Musical Sources in Early Modern Italy

15.45 Coffee Break

16.15 Session III: The Role of Venice

Chair: Giulia CALVI, University of Siena / ERC LuxFaSS project – New Europe College, Bucharest

Luca MOLÀ, European University Institute, Asia in Venice: Goods, Objects and People from the East in the 16th Century

European University Institute, Asia in Venice: Goods, Objects and People from the East in the 16th Century Vera COSTANTINI, Università Ca Foscari, Venice, Venetian Interests in Ottoman Bosnia (Late 16th-Early 17th Centuries)

Friday, 12 May 2017

10.00 Session I: Luxury and Self-Fashioning

Chair : Artemis YAGOU, ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest/Deutsches Museum, Munich

Michał WASIUCIONEK, ERC LuxFaSS project – New Europe College, Bucharest, Garments, Signatures, and Ottoman Self-Fashioning in the Imperial Periphery: Moldavian Voyvode Ştefan Tomşa II and Ottomanization in the Early Seventeenth Century

ERC LuxFaSS project – New Europe College, Bucharest, Garments, Signatures, and Ottoman Self-Fashioning in the Imperial Periphery: Moldavian Voyvode Ştefan Tomşa II and Ottomanization in the Early Seventeenth Century Constanța VINTILĂ-GHIȚULESCU, ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest/"Nicolae Iorga" Institute of History, Romanian Academy, Self-Fashioning and Travel: a Young Artisan and His Memoirs (1814-1817)

11.00 Coffee Break

11.15 Session II: Women, Fashion and Material Culture

Chair: Giulia CALVI, University of Siena/ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest

Nicoleta ROMAN, ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest/"Nicolae Iorga" Institute of History, Romanian Academy Dowry Contracts, Women’s Objects and the Circulation of Goods in mid-19th Century Wallachian Families

ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest/"Nicolae Iorga" Institute of History, Romanian Academy Dowry Contracts, Women’s Objects and the Circulation of Goods in mid-19th Century Wallachian Families Anastasia FALIEROU, ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College Bucharest/Academy of Athens, Ottoman Costumes between East and West

12.15 Coffee Break

12.30 Session III: Circulation of Goods

Chair: Giancarlo CASALE, European University Institute/University of Minnesota

Mária PAKUCS, ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest/"Nicolae Iorga" Institute of History, Romanian Academy "Turkish" Textiles in Transylvanian Sources in the Early Modern Period

ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest/"Nicolae Iorga" Institute of History, Romanian Academy "Turkish" Textiles in Transylvanian Sources in the Early Modern Period Artemis YAGOU ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest/Deutsches Museum, Munich Material Aspects of a New Awareness: The case of the Pesaro Trefoil Jugs with Greek Verses (late 18th-early 19th c.)

13.30 Lunch

14. 30 Session IV: Diplomatic and Commercial Exchanges

Chair: Luca MOLÀ European University Institute

Liviu PILAT, ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest/University of "Alexandru Ioan Cuza", Iași, The Diplomatic Conflict of Muscovite fur and Moldavian-Polish-Ottoman Relations in mid- 16th Century

ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest/University of "Alexandru Ioan Cuza", Iași, The Diplomatic Conflict of Muscovite fur and Moldavian-Polish-Ottoman Relations in mid- 16th Century David CELETTI, ERC LuxFaSS project – New Europe College, Bucharest/University of Padova, Material and Immaterial Circulations. France, Venice and the Levant in the late 18th Century

15.30 Discussions introduced by Giulia CALVI (University of Siena/ERC LuxFaSS project, New Europe College, Bucharest)