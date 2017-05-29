Annonce

Presentation

Hegemonic neo-liberal discourse assumes that free competition on all levels sparks a virtuous cycle of economic growth, which eventually trickles down to poor populations. Over the past three decades, the idea that restrictive labour laws hamper such competition has justified the deregulation of labour in the North and the un-regulation of labour in the South, notably in South Asia, where labour relations had already mainly been informal. Various sociologists have noted that intensified economic interactions and the rise of competition have made individuals more likely to activate their social networks to protect their individual interests. In this respect, to what extent do social networks shape relations in the diverse South Asian labour markets? How do new forms of social groupings reconfigure competition and solidarity relations? What forms of social interactions prevail, emerge and weaken in the market: chosen solidarity and inherited solidarity; inter-caste and intra-caste solidarity; class solidarity; corporate solidarity etc.?

Programme

9h00: Keynote speech by the organisers

(SOAS London) : "Labour markets of the Indian boom: deregulation, informalisation and entrenching patterns of social inequality" 10h30: Morning tea, coffee and snacks

(CNRS - UMR 8586 PRODIG) : “Development on the urban fringe: the economic vitality of the furniture industry of Kartarpur.” Discussant : Philippe Cadène (Paris Diderot - UMR 245 CESSMA)

: (Paris Nanterre - UMR 7186 LESC) : “The artisans' communities in Jalalabad, castes in Muslim context or family cartels” Discussant : Pierre Lachaier (EHESS - EFEO)

(EHESS - EFEO) 12h45: Lebanese Lunch

(IRD - UMR 245 CESSMA) : “Webs of debt. Unfree labour, financial exploitation and social integration in the age of financialisation” (written with G. Venkatasubramanian) 15h: Lola Salès (Paris Nanterre - UMR 7218 LAVUE) : “Who has the right to public space? Competition, social organization, identities and citizenship reshaping in the context of the Street vendors Act implementation in Mumbai”

(Paris Nanterre - UMR 7218 LAVUE) : “Who has the right to public space? Competition, social organization, identities and citizenship reshaping in the context of the Street vendors Act implementation in Mumbai” Discussant : Véronique Dupont (IRD - UMR 245 CESSMA)

(IRD - UMR 245 CESSMA) 16h: Afternoon tea, coffee and snacks

(Université Paris 8) & (ENS Cachan) : ”The structuring of a social space of recruitment for elite engineering students: the case of IIT students”. Discussant: Isabelle Guérin (IRD - UMR 245 CESSMA)

(IRD - UMR 245 CESSMA) 17h15: Round table

18h: Goodbye cocktail

Scientific committee

Isabelle Guérin IRD & CESSMA (Center for Social Sciences Studies on African, American and Asian worlds)

Véronique Dupont, IRD (French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development) & CESSMA

Organizing committee