Presentation

The ergological approach intends to the co-production of knowledge with the aim of transforming work and more generally the social life.

As stated by the scientific project of the Workshop,

“The ergological approach, in its history and in its issues, is a priori a subject of interest for everyone, each exploring in its own way the intricacies of human life, but also anyone who wants to think about its own activity and that of others, to reconsider the ways of doing and taking action, of opening new perspectives in ways of working, acting and living”.

Yet this approach, which is particularly needed nowadays, is insufficiently known and sometimes considered complex. This is the state of play at the origin of this international workshop for which this call for papers is published.

There is no such thing as “those who know” on the one side and “those who do” on the other. Nothing can be understood about human life (work activity, everyday life activity, research activity, art activity, intervention activity, union activity, political activity, learning activity...) without