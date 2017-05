Annonce

Argument

In the last decades, international migrations have significantly influenced family structures. Individuals migrate to rejoin their spouse or family ; some have to juggle between the law of their country of origin and of their country of residence to divorce ; others give birth to a child in a country where they have no right to reside. Minors are adopted or legally taken, others are conceived abroad (surrogacy mothers, medically-assisted procreaction), some are forced or invited to leave their country.

At this symposium, we will question the individual and collective uses of law in light of different migratory configurations. As a result of national and international norms, circulations and migration have an impact on the formation and dissolution of conjugality, filiation and kinship and reproduction / procreation. These constitutive moments of family life are regulated by legal pluralism combining respect of the personal status of individuals and fundamental rights (protection of the children/ refugees/ women ‘s rights, fight against human beings traffic, etc.). However, more or less restrictive national, european, international migratory policies are a counterweight that lead individuals to take heterogeneous measures according to their needs, as well as their administrative status, nationality and gender, Ethnic origins, age, and their socio-economic and cultural capital. In reality, individuals are confronted with complex institutional apparatus, conflicting laws, poor administrations, and overcrowded courts faced with continually evolving jurisprudence.

In this context, how does the law affect these family trajectories? Does the law produce innovative readings of the migration family or, on the contrary, ratify unequal situations? To solve these problems, we want to mobilize what several research theorized as "uses of the law" (Lochak 1989, Spire and Weidenfeld 2009, Ewick and Silbey 1998). The law can be perceived as the result of an institutional regulation process or as a mobilizable resource by the individuals directly concerned, or even by those who help and support them to get by. Four not exclusive dimensions of the uses of the law can be developed in the context of family migrations: individual uses (1); Activists and collectives (2); Institutional (3) diplomatic and political institutions (4).

Individual usages

Firstly, we wish herein focus on the forms of legal socialization and learning (Sacriste, Vauchez, and Willemez, 2005). If the power relations with the State and the capacity of the individuals to seize rights and laws depend certainly on their social, economic and cultural capitals, on their biographical trajectory, on their gender; but they also depend on the rights these individuals enjoy according to their administrative status (i.e.: if they are nationals or foreigner, regular or irregulars). To that, one should add a reflection on the length and the modalities of the institutional procedures. In fact, the encounters with the administrations raise awareness among individuals of their legal rights (Pélisse, 2005; Ewick and Silbey, 1998) and of the possibility to claim for their respect on a daily basis (Siblot, 2006). Hence, the individuals are objects of the right/law; but they can also become, and be conceived, as actors. Whether or not they are « lay persons », whether or not they look for legal experts or associative support, whether or not they reach some “legal crafts” or “little arrangements” (Bourdieu, 1986 ; Michel and Willemez, 2008), these individuals are used to rethink their relation to the law and the rights in order to reach their goals.

Militant and collective usages

Secondly, we are interesting in the militant and collective usages of the law.

On one side, an appreciable proportion of the studies on social movements deal with the cause building (Israël and Gaïti, 2003), the impact of the reforms and the lobbyist scope of some collective mobilization in favour of the enhancement of women rights (Revillard, 2016), of men rights (Blais and Dupuis-Déri, 2011; Fillod-Chabaud, 2014), of family rights (Martin et Hassenteufel, 2000 ; Mathieu, 2012) and children rights (Wray et al., 2015 ; van Loon, 2001). Meanwhile, the notion of « politics of rights » (Scheingold, 1974) permits to investigate the way in which a specific policy forge the relation between institutions and mobilization (Baudot and Revillard, 2015).

On the other side, we are interested in the actors of the « cause of law », namely the legal professional (Willemez, 2003) and associative (Lochard and Simonet, 2003) experts who act in favour of foreigners’ rights (Marek, 2003) and of those of their family members. The notion of cause lawyering (Israël, 2001)should be used to question the production of associative and lobbyist knowledge (Kawar, 2015 ; Sarat et Scheingold, 2006), but even to interrogate the legal information circulation and sharing at the local, national, European and international levels.

Institutional usages

The private sphere is the object of a significant legal work. Nevertheless, when one observes the administrative and judicial everyday practices of legal implementation (Dubois, 2015) it is possible to grasp how family right evolves. The institutional regulations of conjugal and parental ties are subjected to a variable and territorialized application that fulfils some legal gaps or responds to local and customary injunctions. The daily workfare of street level bureaucrats in charge of family circulations and migration management and the production of new forms of “civic stratifications” (Morris, 2003) may be suitable perspectives to approach some institutional usages.

Furthermore, this section may handle with migration gateways configurations (Spire, 2008), with the “juridical solidity” of state agents’ decisions (Dodier, 1991), with the judicial treatments of family litigations (Collectif Onze, 2013), and with the child protection (Séraglini, 2001) perspective. Evenly, we would like to discuss about the distinction between social and biological kinships as it is produced by the institutional testing, concretely the evidence asked and the tools mobilised by the administrations in order to control the veracity of family ties (i.e.: Civil Register certificates, genetic testing in the frame of family reunification procedures).

The diplomatic and political usages

The juridical diplomatic challenges (Perrin, 2004a ; Perrin, 2004b) are pertinent to study how the States, aiming at managing marriage and family migrations, produce law and rights on the basis of international jurisprudence. Beyond migration laws and bilateral/multilateral agreements (international conventions and readmission agreements), private international law rules seem to give more weight to political issues at the expense of the juridical coherence. Since several years, the securitarian injunctions and the public order safeguard break into family rules’ production-process (Bernard-Maugiron and Dupret, 2012). The respect of religion and cultural tradition of the individuals in family institutions’ management (Brunet, 2010) may be a further topic to debate. Last, but not least, the international regulation of adoption (The Hague Convention) and the diplomatic challenges linked to the circulations of children (diplomatic embargo, international adoption blockage, corruption) (Leinaweaver, 2008; Roux, 2015), but also the circulation of future parents (circulation of gametes, sperm, ovocytes, namely reproductive migration) will find a proper position in this research stream.

Submission guidelines

The expected communications will be interdisciplinary. They will integrate varied approaches from sociology, anthropology, political science and law, but also from demography, history, and geography. The aim will be to promote the recent and ongoing field research - carried out in various geographical areas - as well as the theoretical remarks aimed at bringing a new and nuanced perspective on the current uses of the law.

Proposals of communication - in English or in French - must indicate the name, status, affiliation of the communicants, a title and a 500-word abstract, including the bibliography.

The abstracts should present the research question, the theoretical framework as well as the empirical fieldwork mobilized in the communication.

Communications must be sent to the organizers for evaluation by the Scientific Committee

before September 15 2017.

Responses will be communicated to participants by October 30, 2017 at the latest. Written communications will be sent to the organizers before January 15, 2018. A publication will be considered following the symposium. A solidarity fund is available for non-funded researchers to finance their travel to Marseille (transport and / or accommodation)

Organisers



Aurélie Fillod-Chabaud, aurelie.fillod-chabaud@univ-amu.fr, sociologist, Post-doc, Aix-Marseille Univ, CNRS-AMU-UAPV-EHESS, CNElias/IREMAM, LabexMed.

Laura Odasso, laura.odasso@univ-amu.fr, sociologist, Post-doc, Aix-Marseille Univ, CNRS, LAMES/TELEMME, LabexMed.

Scientific committee



Virginie Baby-Collin, geographer, Temps, Espaces, Langages, Europe méridionale-Méditerranée (TELEMME), Aix-Marseille Université.

Saskia Bonjour, sociologist et political scientist, Department of Political science, Amsterdam University, Netherlands.

Anne-Marie D’Aoust, political scientist, Department of Law and Political science, Université du Québec à Montréal, Montréal, Canada.

Linda Guerry, historian, Institut national de la recherche scientifique – INRS -, Centre Urbanisation, Culture et Société, Montréal, Canada.

Agnès Martial, anthropologist, Centre Norbert Elias, Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales, Marseille.

Sylvie Mazzella, sociologist, Laboratoire Méditerranéen de sociologie (LAMES), Aix-Marseille Université.

Serge Slama, jurist, Centre de recherche et d’études sur les droits fondamentaux, Centre de théorie et analyse du droit, Faculté de droit et de sciences politiques, Université Paris X Nanterre.

Delphine Perrin, jurist and political scientist, chaire d’excellence Aristote d’études méditerranéennes, LabexMed, Aix-Marseille Université.

Barbara Truffin, jurist and anthropologist, Centre d’histoire du droit et d’anthropologie juridique (CHDAJ), Université libre de Bruxelles, Belgique.

