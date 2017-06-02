AccueilThe development of sustainable infrastructure for scientific and heritage institutions
The workshop is intended for humanistic scientific community, as well as for staff from cultural institutions (archives, libraries, museums, etc.) who are faceing the challenges of shifting their activities to the digital / virtual sphere. The main topics will be DARIAH-EU consortium, digital humanities and development of sustainable infrastructure for scientific and heritage Institutions.
- 9:30 – 10:00 a. m. Arrival and Registration
- 10:00 – 10:15 a. m. Welcome Address and Introduction
- 10:15 – 10:45 a. m. Marco Racitti (DARIAH-EU): DARIAH-EU ERIC Presentation
- 10:45 – 11:15 a. m. Koraljka Kuzman Šlogar (DARIAH-HR): DARIAH-HR Presentation
- 11:15 – 11:45 a. m. Tvrtko Zebec (Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Research): Digital Humanities
11:45 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Coffee Break
- 12:00 – 12:30 p. m. Jasmina Talam (AMS): Digital Humanities and Infrastructure in Bosnia-Herzegovina
- 12:30– 1:00 p. m. Tihomir Živić (UNIOS): “Digitization of Heritage Librarian Funds: our Necessity and Obligation”: A DARIAH-EU Project Experiences
1:00 – 2:30 p. m. Lunch for Workshop Participants
- 2:30 – 3:30 p. m. Kristijan Crnković (ArhivPRO): On Digital Infrastructure
- 3:30- 4:15 p. m. Discussion on the Challenges and Possibilities to Incorporate Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Macedonia and Other States in the Consortium
- 4:15 – 4:30 p. m. Workshop Closing Session
Academy of Music of the University of Sarajevo - Josipa Štadlera 1/II
Sarajevo, Bosnie-Herzégovine
Dates
lundi 05 juin 2017
DARIAH-ERIC, digital humanities, research infrastructure
Koraljka Kuzman Šlogar
koraljka [at] ief [dot] hr
- Koraljka Kuzman Šlogar
courriel : koraljka [at] ief [dot] hr
