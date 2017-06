Résumé

Following the 2016 edition on the theme of interdisciplinarity, this third one-day international conference aims at bringing together young researchers from all over the world to reflect on their research practices. The starting point of any kind of research is to question its goals, and how they can be achieved. Therefore, we need to ask ourselves which questions are at work in research. What are the purposes of research? Which questions correspond to which types of research? What is our take on fundamental research? What is the part given to societal, involved or interventionist research?