Interdisciplinary Urban dialogue in the city of Varberg, Sweden

International Summer Academy in the city of Varberg, August 4th-19th 2017

Presentation

In relation to its current urban transformation project the City of Varberg invites students, teachers and practitioners within architecture, art, archeology, cultural heritage and urban planning to experiment interdisciplinary approaches of exploration, representation, design and building common urban spaces through practice and theory.

Draft Program

The city of Varberg is situated by the sea 70 km south of Gothenburg. The current urban planning project concerns several important changes for the city: moving one part of the harbor activities, a new tunnel and station for the train, building a new area for housing and activities. Immersed during two weeks in the city participants will explore the urban context. With urban walks, meetings with inhabitants and local actors, conferences and presentations by local and international specialists, design and building of places for dialogue in public space in the harbor area.

During a two day walk organised by Stalker (Italy) participants will cross the city and the surrounding landscape together with local inhabitants. The walk is used to observe urban context, to dialogue with inhabitants and to experiment spatial usages.

Conferences and talks will introduce a discussion on how to explore, represent and design urban space with historical and contemporary views. The local history and urban development of Varberg will be put in an international perspective through various case studies.

Structures will be conducted ‘on site’ through a design-build process by all participants with coordination by Constructivo Warehouse (Lisbon) together with Andreas Møller Nielsen and Johannes Luchmun.

In order to communicate within the workshop and towards a broader audience, participants will be invited to experiment different media for documentation and presentation of all steps of the exploration and building process.

Venues

Campus Varberg is situated in the core of the city a few minutes from the train station and will be the base for the Academy.

Several lectures and meetings will also be held at the Fortress, Halland Museum of cultural history.

Teachers and speakers

Henrik Boman (Fellow in Classical Archeology, Swedish institute in Rome)

Emilio da Cruz Brandao (Design for Sustainable Development, Chalmers school university, Gothenburg)

Barbro Frizell (Professor in Classical Archeology)

Gustav Hellberg (Artist, Professor in fine arts Chung-Ang University, Seoul)

Marie Kraft (Researcher in urban studies, Paris and Rome)

Peter Lang (Professor in Architecture, Royal institute of art, Stockholm)

Johannes Luchmun (Architect, tutor in Architecture, Chalmers University, Gothenburg)

Andreas Møller Nielsen (Architect, tutor in Architecture, Chalmers University, Gothenburg)

Lorenzo Romito, (Architect and artist, Stalker, Rome)

Giulia Fiocca, (Architect, Stalker, Rome)

Department of urban planning, Municipality of Varberg,

Department of Culture, Municipality of Varberg,

Conservator in charge of Building preservation at Halland museum of cultural history.

Application

Applicants are required to send a short CV and a statement of their motivation for attending the Academy (max 250 words). Applications in PDF format must be sent to:

Marie Kraft mariekraftselze@gmail.com

Important dates

June23d- Submission of motivation letter

June 28 th - Notification of acceptance

- Notification of acceptance July 7 th - Registration

- Registration August 4th to 19th – Summer academy

Fee

The work shop is free of charge. Lodging in Varberg will be offered by the City of Varberg.

Varberg is accessible by train from Gothenburg or Copenhagen.

Scientific committee