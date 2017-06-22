AccueilThe Great War seen from the “Periphery”: East Asia and Ibero-America
Journée d'étudeHistoire
Publié le jeudi 22 juin 2017 par João Fernandes
Résumé
The International Workshop “The Great War seen from the ‘Periphery’: East Asia and Ibero-America” intends to encourage a comparative discussion on the impact of the war in East Asia and Ibero-America, and also about possible entanglements as well as communalities regarding a shift in perception of the ‘European Great Powers’ and a world order centered very much on them before 1914. It will gather researchers specialized in Japan, China and Ibero-america, who will focus on the ‘mediatization’ of the war in those regions.
Annonce
Joint event organised by Jan Schmidt (KU Leuven) and María Inés Tato (CONICET - UBA, IHAYA, GEHiGue)
Program
June 25
10.00-10.30: Opening remarks
- 10.30-11.30: Stefan RINKE (FU Berlin): “Media and the War in Latin America”
- 11.30-12.30: Jan SCHMIDT (KU Leuven): “All Quiet on the Western Front? The First World War in Japanese Elementary Schools, Department Stores and in the Mass Media”
12.30-14.00: Lunch Break
- 14.00-15.00: María Inés TATO (CONICET - UBA, IHAYA, GEHiGue): “An Argentine voice from the trenches of the Great War: Juan José De Soiza Reilly’s chronicles”
15.00-15.30: Coffee break
- 15.30-16.30 Maj HARTMANN (KU Leuven): “The Great War and its Effects on the Globalization of the Japanese Publishing Industry”
16.30-18.00: Book Launch
June 26
- 10.00-11.00: XU, Guoqi (Hong Kong University): “The Great War and the Idea of China”
- 11.00-12.00: Ana Paula PIRES (IHC-FCSH / Stanford University)/ Rita NUNES (Olympic Committee of Portugal / IHC): “Ibero-American intervention and relief in Europe during the First World War”
12.00-13.30: Lunch Break
- 13.30-14.30: SHIMIZU Yuichirō (Keio University, SFC Campus): “What did the ‘Periphery’ learn from the First World War: The Case of Japanese Bureaucrats”
14.30-15.00: Workshop Closing remarks
15.00: Round table discussion (presenters only)
Sessions will be held in English
Venue: Sala de Investigadores - Instituto Ravignani, 25 de Mayo 221 – 2nd. floor, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Catégories
- Histoire (Catégorie principale)
- Espaces > Amériques > Amérique latine
- Espaces > Asie
- Sociétés > Histoire > Histoire sociale
- Sociétés > Études du politique > Guerres, conflits, violence
- Espaces > Europe > Péninsule ibérique
Lieux
- 2nd. floor, Researchers Room - 25 de Mayo 221
Buenos Aires, Argentine (C1002ABE)
Dates
- mardi 25 juillet 2017
- mercredi 26 juillet 2017
Fichiers attachés
Mots-clés
- First World War, Ibero-America, East Asia
Contacts
- María Inés Tato
courriel : gehigue [at] gmail [dot] com
URLS de référence
Source de l'information
- María Inés Tato
courriel : gehigue [at] gmail [dot] com
Pour citer cette annonce
« The Great War seen from the “Periphery”: East Asia and Ibero-America », Journée d'étude, Calenda, Publié le jeudi 22 juin 2017, http://calenda.org/409469