AccueilThe Great War seen from the “Periphery”: East Asia and Ibero-America

The Great War seen from the “Periphery”: East Asia and Ibero-America

*  *  *

Publié le jeudi 22 juin 2017 par João Fernandes

Résumé

The International Workshop “The Great War seen from the ‘Periphery’: East Asia and Ibero-America” intends to encourage a comparative discussion on the impact of the war in East Asia and Ibero-America, and also about possible entanglements as well as communalities regarding a shift in perception of the ‘European Great Powers’ and a world order centered very much on them before 1914. It will gather researchers specialized in Japan, China and Ibero-america, who will focus on the ‘mediatization’ of the war in those regions.

Annonce

Joint event organised by Jan Schmidt (KU Leuven) and María Inés Tato (CONICET - UBA, IHAYA, GEHiGue)

Program

June 25

10.00-10.30: Opening remarks

  • 10.30-11.30: Stefan RINKE (FU Berlin): “Media and the War in Latin America”
  • 11.30-12.30: Jan SCHMIDT (KU Leuven): “All Quiet on the Western Front? The First World War in Japanese Elementary Schools, Department Stores and in the Mass Media”

12.30-14.00: Lunch Break

  • 14.00-15.00: María Inés TATO (CONICET - UBA, IHAYA, GEHiGue): “An Argentine voice from the trenches of the Great War: Juan José De Soiza Reilly’s chronicles”

15.00-15.30: Coffee break

  • 15.30-16.30 Maj HARTMANN (KU Leuven): “The Great War and its Effects on the Globalization of the Japanese Publishing Industry”

16.30-18.00: Book Launch

June 26

  • 10.00-11.00: XU, Guoqi (Hong Kong University): “The Great War and the Idea of China”
  • 11.00-12.00: Ana Paula PIRES (IHC-FCSH / Stanford University)/ Rita NUNES (Olympic Committee of Portugal / IHC): “Ibero-American intervention and relief in Europe during the First World War”

12.00-13.30: Lunch Break

  • 13.30-14.30: SHIMIZU Yuichirō (Keio University, SFC Campus): “What did the ‘Periphery’ learn from the First World War: The Case of Japanese Bureaucrats”

14.30-15.00: Workshop Closing remarks

15.00: Round table discussion (presenters only)

Sessions will be held in English

Venue: Sala de Investigadores - Instituto Ravignani, 25 de Mayo 221 – 2nd. floor, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Lieux

  • 2nd. floor, Researchers Room - 25 de Mayo 221
    Buenos Aires, Argentine (C1002ABE)

Dates

  • mardi 25 juillet 2017
  • mercredi 26 juillet 2017

Fichiers attachés

Mots-clés

  • First World War, Ibero-America, East Asia

Contacts

  • María Inés Tato
    courriel : gehigue [at] gmail [dot] com

Source de l'information

  • María Inés Tato
    courriel : gehigue [at] gmail [dot] com

Pour citer cette annonce

« The Great War seen from the “Periphery”: East Asia and Ibero-America », Journée d'étude, Calenda, Publié le jeudi 22 juin 2017, http://calenda.org/409469

OpenEdition


  • Informations
  • Annonces scientifiques