Résumé

The International Workshop “The Great War seen from the ‘Periphery’: East Asia and Ibero-America” intends to encourage a comparative discussion on the impact of the war in East Asia and Ibero-America, and also about possible entanglements as well as communalities regarding a shift in perception of the ‘European Great Powers’ and a world order centered very much on them before 1914. It will gather researchers specialized in Japan, China and Ibero-america, who will focus on the ‘mediatization’ of the war in those regions.