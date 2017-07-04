Annonce

We plan to employ someone either for an academic year (September 2017 to July 2018) or for an initial period of four months (from September 2017), with the possibility of an extension for another seven months (January to July 2018).

Profil

The Department of History, Philosophy, and Religious Studies in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SHSS) at Nazarbayev University in Astana, Kazakhstan invites applications for a fixed term position as assistant professor in history.

The department is especially interested in candidates with teaching competence in one of the following field:

the History of Kazakhstan

20th Century European History or Post-1945 World History

History, Philosophy, and Religion in Imperial China

Responsibilities include but are not limited to teaching two classes, curriculum and program development, and research. Applicants will be expected to demonstrate potential for excellence in teaching, research, and service. Women and members of underrepresented groups are encouraged to apply.

Nazarbayev University

Nazarbayev University was launched in 2010 as a premier national and regional university, partnered with some of the most internationally-recognized names in Higher Education. The strategic partner of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences is the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Admission to NU is highly competitive, and the students are the most academically gifted in Kazakhstan. Most students participate in the foundation year program, and enter the School of Humanities and Social Sciences with extensive English language training and academic preparation. SHSS programs emphasize student-oriented learning, with small class sizes and a low student-to-faculty ratio of about 12:1. All classes are taught in English.

Nazarbayev University offers an attractive benefits package, including:

competitive compensation;

housing based on family size;

medical insurance;

air tickets from and to the home country;

Application

To apply, please send a letter of interest, current c.v., contact information of three referees, teaching evaluations, and a writing sample to siegfried.vanduffel@nu.edu.kz

by July 14.

More information about the school is available at http://shss.nu.edu.kz. Questions related to the position, the university, or living and working in Astana can be sent to Siegfried Van Duffel (siegfried.vanduffel@nu.edu.kz).

Selection

A search committee will assess applications on the basis of excellence or potential for excellence in teaching, research, and service. Short-listed applicants will have Skype interviews. The applicant ranked first will get a job offer.