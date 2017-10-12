Nouvelle-Caledonie et l'imagination intellectuelle

AccueilNouvelle-Caledonie et l'imagination intellectuelle
ColloqueOcéanie
Publié le mercredi 05 juillet 2017 par Céline Guilleux
Résumé
Annonce
Presentation
This symposium co-convened by Scott Robertson (ANU) and Ingrid Sykes (La Trobe University) will draw together leading researchers from a variety of different backgrounds to discuss the way in which contemporary and historical New Caledonia reconfigures our understandings of key-defining areas of Western humanities & social scientific thought. It will be held in French.
Speakers include
- Hamid Mokaddem, (Keynote) Anthropologiques des mondes en devenir: l’imaginaire non partagé entre Kanaky et Nouvelle Calédonie
- Luc Camoui, Ecrire: Héritage ou Choix de Vie: l’essentialité
- Paul Fizin, La jeunesse kanak en NouvelleCaledonie a la veille du referendum de 2018: frein, atout et perspective
- Catherine Ris, Vingt-cinq ans de politiques de réduction des inégalités: Inégalités, emploi et éducation
- Christophe Sand, Archéologie en Océanie: quels objectifs, quelles méthodologies de terrain, quells rendus en pays calédonien?
- Ingrid Sykes, Nouvelle-Calédonie: Histoire et témoignages
Time
9:00am - 5:00pm
Venue
Seminar Room 1.34, Borchardt
Library, La Trobe University,
Plenty Road, Bundoora
Dates
- jeudi 12 octobre 2017
