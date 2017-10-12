AccueilNouvelle-Caledonie et l'imagination intellectuelle

Nouvelle-Caledonie et l'imagination intellectuelle

*  *  *

Publié le mercredi 05 juillet 2017 par Céline Guilleux

Résumé

This symposium co-convened by Scott Robertson (ANU) and Ingrid Sykes (La Trobe University) will draw together leading researchers from a variety of different backgrounds to discuss the way in which contemporary and historical New Caledonia reconfigures our understandings of key-defining areas of Western humanities and social scientific thought. It will be held in French.

Annonce

Presentation

This symposium co-convened by Scott Robertson (ANU) and Ingrid Sykes (La Trobe University) will draw together leading researchers from a variety of different backgrounds to discuss the way in which contemporary and historical New Caledonia reconfigures our understandings of key-defining areas of Western humanities & social scientific thought. It will be held in French.

Speakers include

  • Hamid Mokaddem, (Keynote) Anthropologiques des mondes en devenir: l’imaginaire non partagé entre Kanaky et Nouvelle Calédonie
  • Luc Camoui, Ecrire: Héritage ou Choix de Vie: l’essentialité
  • Paul Fizin, La jeunesse kanak en NouvelleCaledonie a la veille du referendum de 2018: frein, atout et perspective
  • Catherine Ris, Vingt-cinq ans de politiques de réduction des inégalités: Inégalités, emploi et éducation
  • Christophe Sand, Archéologie en Océanie: quels objectifs, quelles méthodologies de terrain, quells rendus en pays calédonien?
  • Ingrid Sykes, Nouvelle-Calédonie: Histoire et témoignages

Time

9:00am - 5:00pm

Venue

Seminar Room 1.34, Borchardt

Library, La Trobe University,

Plenty Road, Bundoora

Lieux

  • La Trobe University, Borchardt Library, Room 1.34 - Plenty Road, Bundoora
    Melbourne, Australie (3086)

Dates

  • jeudi 12 octobre 2017

Fichiers attachés

Mots-clés

  • New Caledonia, intellectual scholarship, interdisciplinary

Contacts

  • Ingrid Sykes
    courriel : i [dot] sykes [at] latrobe [dot] edu [dot] au

Source de l'information

  • Ingrid Sykes
    courriel : i [dot] sykes [at] latrobe [dot] edu [dot] au

Pour citer cette annonce

« Nouvelle-Caledonie et l'imagination intellectuelle », Colloque, Calenda, Publié le mercredi 05 juillet 2017, http://calenda.org/411028

OpenEdition


  • Informations
  • Annonces scientifiques