Gomes Freire de Andrade: the man and his time

Argument

In 2017 we celebrate the bicentennial of three remarkable moments in the history of Portugal, Spain, Brazil and the Ibero-American world, the so-called «Revolution of 1817», in Pernambuco; the «conspiracy» of General Gomes Freire de Andrade against the British tutelage, in Portugal; and the failed liberal pronouncement of General Luis Lacy y Gauthier, in Catalonia, in favor of the Constitution of 1812. In view of the historical and historiographic importance of these events, the Centre for History of the University of Lisbon (CH-ULisboa), in collaboration with the Directorate of History and Military Culture, is organizing an international conference that aims to contribute to debate the crisis of the Iberian empires in the early nineteenth century and the emergence of liberalism and the politicization of Ibero-American societies. Taking place at the Military Academy on October 11-12, 2017, the conference will be organized on the following axis: «Revolts and revolutions in the Atlantic world»; «Wars and armies at the end of the Old Regime»; «Political culture, networks and spaces of sociability» and «Institutions and reformism».

Submission guidelines

We further inform all those interested in participating that proposal submission is open

until September 1, 2017.

Submitted proposals should contain:

The author's pen name;

Short bio blurb ( maximum 100 words) ;

; Presentation title in the language it will be presented and in English;

Presentation abstract (maximum 300 words);

Three keywords in the language it will be presented and in English;

The proposal must be uploaded through an online form at:

