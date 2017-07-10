Annonce

Programme

Mercredi 12 juillet

9.45 Introduction ( Ruth Bush & Claire Ducournau )

& ) 10.00 Keynote: Tsitsi Jaji – « Flights of Imagination: Rerouting Modernity through African Popular Culture » (Chair: Ranka Primorac)

11.15 Panel 1: Radio and the formation of popular public spheres

(Chair: Simon Potter)

Nancy Adagala and Solomon Waliaul a (Maasai Mara University) – The Cultural form of the Breakfast Show on Kenyan Commercial Radio: The Case of the Maina Kageni- Mwalimu King’anyi show on Classic FM.

12.15 Panel 2: Transmediation and audience in stand-up comedy

(Chair: Sarah Arens)

Théophile Kalbé Yamo (Université de Maroua) – Spectacles d’« humour » au Cameroun. Essai d’analyse de la réception d’un art entre littérature et show-business

14.15 Panel 3: Urban spaces and popular culture in Dakar

(Chair: Dónal Hassett)

Bacary Sarr (Université Cheikh Anta Diop, Dakar) – Le lecteur-spectateur du graffiti urbain à Dakar : un oxymore de la modernité

16.00 Panel 4: Sitcoms, soaps and popular pedagogy on screen

(Chair: Kaya Davis)

Delphine G Ngehndab (Independent scholar / Brunel University) – Using Soap Operas for Educational Purposes

Jeudi 13 juillet

10.00 Panel 5: Emerging New Media in Francophone Africa: Bandes Dessinées Numériques, Transmedia Narratives, and the Publishing Landscape

(Chair: Ed King)

Michelle Bumatay (Beloit College) – From 48CC to Numérique: New Avenues for African Bandes Dessinées and Comics?

11.45 Panel 6: Parody and performance in popular oral texts

(Chair: Emma Crowley)

Oluwole Coker (Obafemi Awolowo University) – (Under)mining Texts, Constructing Secularity in Yoruba Popular Culture

13.45 Panel 7: Development, literacy, and the sociology of cultural goods

(Chair: Claire Ducournau)

Myriam Odile Blin (Normandie université) – L’alphabet de Bruly Bouabré ou la reconversion esthétique d’un projet d’alphabétisation en langue vernaculaire

15.00 Panel 8: Social networks and the reception of popular thought

(Chair: Billy Kahora)

Kate Haines Wallis (Bristol/Bath Spa) – Brokering Popular Memory: Reading networks of texts in Kwani? and Joe

16.00 – 17.00

Keynote: David Murphy – A Living Illustration of Negritude? Reflections on Literature and Performance at the First World Festival of Negro Arts (Dakar 1966)

(Chair: Ruth Bush)

Organisers

Ruth Bush (University of Bristol) and Claire Ducournau (University Paul Valéry – Montpellier – RIRRA21)

This conference is part of the project Popular print and reading cultures in francophone Africa, which is funded by the AHRC (Arts and Humanities Research Council) Global Challenges Research Fund.