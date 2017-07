La formation dans l’enseignement des arts vivants en Europe

Annonce

Context

This workshop is organized as part of workpackage 3 « Transmission of art and artistic production » of the interdisciplinary project AMICAE° (Analyses of Innovative Mediations of Culture and Art for an open Europe). This 3-year-long project (Oct. 2016-Oct. 2019) aim at analyzing and comparing different and innovating forms of mediation, employed to transmit culture and art, material and immaterial patrimony, and to evaluate their impact in terms of transmission, social integration and citizen participation.

AMICAE° is laureate of 2016 Call for Research Projects of Institute for European and Global Studies (a pole of excellence in human and social sciences bringing together 19 laboratories from universities of Nantes, Angers, Le Mans and ESSCA business school), in the framework of its scientific project, Axis 4 : « European Cultures, Appropriations, Transmissions, and Representations».

The project is funded by Alliance Europa, a “Research, Education & Innovation” program led by the University of Nantes and supported by the Pays de la Loire region. This collective regional strategy involves higher education institu­tions, local authorities and associations to study societal, cultural and political challenges Europe has to face in times of crisis and in the context of the globalization process

This workshop is also related to the work of the research workshop on the training of artists and teachers (ARFAE - l’Atelier de Recherche sur la Formation des Artistes et des Enseignants) of CREN laboratory, in partnership with the University of Lyon 2 Louis Lumière, the Pont supérieur Bretagne-Pays de Loire and the Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Arts et Techniques du Théâtre.

Argument

Performing arts educationoccupies an important place in debates on the place of art and culture, both in European policy reference systems and in the school or educational programs of the member states in relation to an international policy affirmed in particular by UNESCO. Actors of this transmission, or mediation, teachers trainers or trainers of trainers, as well as mediators, play a central role, particularly in the performing arts. This role must be understood here from the point of view of Social sciences, specially from the point of view of sociology, philosophy, the Educational Sciences, art theories.

The aim of this study is to discuss the different modalities of formative or teaching actions according to the specific or transversal characteristics of the artistic practices concerned. Each situation of artistic education can be grasped in its singularity: the singularity of the teacher, the learner, the situation, the context, the meeting between artist and teacher, the artist with an audience, or even the mediation proposed by an artistic practice shared by a teacher, an artist and a group of learners.

Performing arts can also be approached from a comparison of the various practices, or else by shifting the view to a wider scale, bringing complementary dimensions to analyzes (that of education or training systems on territories or States). Thus, the comparative dimension that can arise from the artistic worlds studied is coupled with a comparison of the scales to which these observations are made, going from the local level to the European level, to the intermediate territorial scales represented by the national levels, for example. In addition, the comparison may concern the various theoretical or scientific approaches taken in different European countries.

The question of the evolution of the recognition of artistic aesthetics in the performing arts presupposes, in particular, an interest in the disposition of actors in the institutional structuring of the training worlds. If some practices are taught, for example in the school setting, or in conservatories (music, dance, theater) or art schools, they can also be trained in the form of training courses in movements Popular education or in associations that promote "current" aesthetics ("current" music, "hip-hop" ...). Thus, the historically differently organized ways of organizing training institutions on European territory can be addressed by the expected contributions.

In the construction of this panorama of the worlds of education and training on the European territory, the question of the conditions for the exercise of the activity, amateur or professional, is asked: what is the status of the actors? How is the teaching or training activity positioned in an extensive portfolio of artistic activities? What differentiations can be made within the European area? How do the various political programs relate to each other? What links exist between artistic education projects and the democratization process? Which conceptions of democracy are actually reflected in these practices and policies? Expected papers will be included in these questions.

Submission guidelines

250-word abstracts in English or French and a short biographical note must be sent to francois.burban@univ-nantes.fr and alain-patrick.olivier@univ-nantes.fr

before September 4, 2017.

Selection committee