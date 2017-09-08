Pursuing a career in Chinese art in the United Kingdom

AccueilPursuing a career in Chinese art in the United Kingdom
Publié le mardi 18 juillet 2017 par Céline Guilleux
Résumé
This afternoon event in Bath (United Kingdom) is aimed at postgraduate students and early career academics interested in Chinese art, whether as a career or as a source for their research. The afternoon will start with a visit to the Museum of East Asian Art Bath. Then three leading professionals in Chinese art in the United Kingdom will give a talk and questions/answers. A workshop will then invite participants to reflect on and prepare for a career related to the arts of China.
Annonce
Organisation
An event co-organised by BPCS and MEAA
Date and place
October 3rd 2017, 12:30-17:00 in Bath
Presentation
This event is aimed at postgraduate students and early career academics interested in Chinese art, whether as a career or as a source for their research. As the sectors of Chinese art higher education and art market are evolving fast in the UK, this event invites participants to reflect on and prepare for a career related to the arts of China.
Event schedule
1) Visit of the MEAA (Museum of East Asian Arts, Bath) in small groups: an occasion to network among each other. (Free for selected participants. For general public, included in the talks' fees if booked in advance, entrance only valid on the same day.)
2) Three leading professionals in the field will present on the reality of their work, followed by Q/A session (BRLSI). (This lecture is opened to the general public for a fee, and free for selected event participants).
- Nicole Chiang, Curator, Museum of East Asian Art in Bath;
- Sara Chiesura, Lead Curator, East Asian Collections, The British Library;
- Jiang Jiehong, Director of the Centre for Chinese Visual Arts, Birmingham City University.
3) Workshop/dialogue (BRLSI): The discussion will cover the different ways to pursue a career related to the Arts of China in the UK, what are the resources available & what are the challenges faced by students and early career academics. The need for an efficient network between PG students and early career academics will be discussed to see if further events on the topic are needed.
(This free workshop is only available to selected participants)
Registration
The workshop is free but places are limited, to apply please fill the booking form
by September 8th
we will get back to you by September 11th to let you know if you were selected. We regret that BPCS is not able to cover participant’s travel expenses. The event is free but spaces are limited, please apply using the link :https://goo.gl/forms/vemcBGRtSkJyz72F2
Josepha Richard will select people based on first come first serve.
Partners and sponsors
- We are thankful to our partners & sponsors:
- University of Sheffield
- Arts Scholars
- Birmingham City University
- Centre for Chinese Visual Arts
- Global China Institute
- Asie (Catégorie principale)
- Esprit et Langage > Représentations > Histoire de l'Art
- Espaces > Asie > Extrême Orient > Chine
- Esprit et Langage > Représentations > Études visuelles
- Esprit et Langage > Épistémologie et méthodes > Digital humanities
Lieux
- MEAA museum | Bath Royal Literary and Scientific Institution - 12 Bennett Street | 16-18 Queen Square
Bath, Grande-Bretagne
Dates
- vendredi 08 septembre 2017
Fichiers attachés
Mots-clés
- Chinese art, painting, photography, art market
Contacts
- Josepha Richard
courriel : j [dot] richard [at] sheffield [dot] ac [dot] uk
URLS de référence
Source de l'information
- Josepha Richard
courriel : j [dot] richard [at] sheffield [dot] ac [dot] uk
Pour citer cette annonce
« Pursuing a career in Chinese art in the United Kingdom », École d'été, Calenda, Publié le mardi 18 juillet 2017, http://calenda.org/411808