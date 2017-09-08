Pursuing a career in Chinese art in the United Kingdom

Annonce

An event co-organised by BPCS and MEAA

Date and place

October 3rd 2017, 12:30-17:00 in Bath

Presentation

This event is aimed at postgraduate students and early career academics interested in Chinese art, whether as a career or as a source for their research. As the sectors of Chinese art higher education and art market are evolving fast in the UK, this event invites participants to reflect on and prepare for a career related to the arts of China.

Event schedule

1) Visit of the MEAA (Museum of East Asian Arts, Bath) in small groups: an occasion to network among each other. (Free for selected participants. For general public, included in the talks' fees if booked in advance, entrance only valid on the same day.)

2) Three leading professionals in the field will present on the reality of their work, followed by Q/A session (BRLSI). (This lecture is opened to the general public for a fee, and free for selected event participants).

Nicole Chiang , Curator, Museum of East Asian Art in Bath;

Sara Chiesura , Lead Curator, East Asian Collections, The British Library;

Jiang Jiehong, Director of the Centre for Chinese Visual Arts, Birmingham City University.

3) Workshop/dialogue (BRLSI): The discussion will cover the different ways to pursue a career related to the Arts of China in the UK, what are the resources available & what are the challenges faced by students and early career academics. The need for an efficient network between PG students and early career academics will be discussed to see if further events on the topic are needed.

(This free workshop is only available to selected participants)

Registration

The workshop is free but places are limited, to apply please fill the booking form

by September 8th

we will get back to you by September 11th to let you know if you were selected. We regret that BPCS is not able to cover participant’s travel expenses. The event is free but spaces are limited, please apply using the link :https://goo.gl/forms/vemcBGRtSkJyz72F2

Josepha Richard will select people based on first come first serve.

