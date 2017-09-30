Sustainable cities

Annonce

First Symposium of International Network “Michelin Cities”, November 29th - December 1st, 2017, Clermont-Ferrand, France

Université Clermont Auvergne (UCA) Maison des Sciences de l’Homme (MSH)

Michelin Group Ville de Clermont-Ferrand

The meeting pretends to become a forum where people from academia, industry and government meet and share knowledge, experiences and practical skills, attracting on this base a substantial number of contributions from participants from different backgrounds and countries, mainly those where the Michelin company have presence. The variety of topics and experiences is one of the main reasons behind the expected success of this Symposium

The development of green, ecological city or Eco-city has been introduced as a mean to support sustainable urban development within a social, economic, environmental and demographic context ( Tsolakis, Anthopoulos, 2015). The Eco-city concept was introduced by Urban Ecology, a non profit organization that was founded in 1975 by Richard Register (Roseland, 1997). An Eco-city ensures the well-being of its citizens via a holistic urban planning and management approach with the aim of eliminating waste and emissions (Register , 1987). From a systemic point of view, an eco-city can be described like a set of different complex subsystem that need to be associated or reconnected in order to deliver the desired outcomes (Diemer , Morales, 2016).

In the 90s, the term sustainable city replaced that of ecological city in response to the creation of the ICLEI (International Center of local environmental intiatives) in 1990, the European green book on urban environ- ment (1990) and the Rio Conference (1992) and the ICLEI was been established at the World Congress of Local Governments for a Sustainable Future, at the United Nations in New York. The mission was to build and serve a world- wide movement of local governments to achieve tangible improvements in global sustainability with special focus in environmental conditions through cumulative local actions (200 local governments from 43 counties were involved).

The Green Paper on the Urban Environment From European Commission was proposed in june 1990... One chapter was focus on the Future of the Urban Environment, the second was titled « Towards a Community Strategy for the Urban Environment». Dealing with the problems of the urban environment,

1. Research on the concepts “Sustainable cities, Eco-cities, Smart Cities”

2. Research on methodology for sustainable cities. Papers can be focus on how to measure the ecological, social, political or economic performances of cities and territories. Methodologies associated to metabolism (stocks, flows, inputs, output), circles of sustainability , system dynamics or indicators (ecological footprint) are welcomed.

3. Comparative research on Cities or Mega-cities (Alger, Buenos Aires, Kinshasa, London, Mexico, New York, Paris, Quebec, Sidney...). Papers focus on results or questions regarding sustainable development: agriculture, biodiversity, climate, corruption, democracy, development in south cities, energy, governance, migrations, mobility, population, urban cities, transports, water...

4. Research linked to disciplinary (Arts, Archeology, Economics, Education, Geography, History, Law, Psychology, Sociology...), inter - disciplinary or trans-disciplinary and sustainability... A way to understand the different dimensions of the object “Sustainable city”.

5. Research on the different fields which are involved in the conceptualization of sustainable cities : indus- trial ecology, industrial symbiosis, political ecology, degrowth, urban ecology...

6. Research focus on social innovation in sustainable cities and specially on the actors (Communities, NGO, Foundations, firms, ...). How Education can change behaviours ? How to create new opportunities from sustainability ?

Papers presented at the conference 2017 will be published in book "sustainable cities"

Participants can present their research and interact with experts from around the world.

The First Symposium of International Network— Michelin cities face the challenges presented by the increasing size of the cities, the amount of resources required and the complexity of modern society

The Scientific Committee and the Organization Committee encourage you to submit your abstracts (600 words). The abstracts should be written in English or in French, the official languages of the event.

Abstract Submission: September 20th, 2017 (including: name, first name, institution, email, 600 words)

Notification of Acceptance/Rejection: September 30th, 2017

Final Paper Submission Deadline: November 25th, 2017

Jean Monnet Award 2017

Two prizes will be awarded by the Scientific Committee: a prize for an original work by a young researcher and a prize for an original work by a senior researcher. Those interested in submitting their work should send their paper before August, 30th. The two prizes will take the form of support for trip and accommodations for the symposium.

Maja GÖPEL, Wuppertal Institute, Germany

Wuppertal Institute, Germany Paul JAMES , University of Western Sydney, Australia.

, University of Western Sydney, Australia. Aleix ALTIMIRAS MARTIN, Universidad Estadual de Campinas, Brazil

Eric Agbessi (UCA, Communication et société, France)

(UCA, Communication et société, France) Claudio Araujo (UCA, CERDI, France)

(UCA, CERDI, France) Frédéric Caille (University Savoie Mont Blanc, UMR Triangle, France)

(University Savoie Mont Blanc, UMR Triangle, France) Eric Dacheux (UCA, Communication et Société, France)

(UCA, Communication et Société, France) Henri Dicks (University Lyon 3, France)

(University Lyon 3, France) Arnaud Diemer (UCA, CERDI, France)

(UCA, CERDI, France) Dominique Bourg (University of Lausanne, Switzerland)

(University of Lausanne, Switzerland) Stéphane Cadiou (Université Saint-Etienne, UMR, Triangle, France)

(Université Saint-Etienne, UMR, Triangle, France) Sarah Cornell (University of Stockholm, Sweden)

(University of Stockholm, Sweden) Sylvie Ferrari (University of Bordeaux, France)

(University of Bordeaux, France) Nicolas Buclet (University of Grenoble Alpes, France)

(University of Grenoble Alpes, France) Yang Fu (City University of Hong Kong)

(City University of Hong Kong) Maja Goepel (Wuppertal Institute, Germany)

(Wuppertal Institute, Germany) Ulrich Goluke (Blue way, Germany)

(Blue way, Germany) Huanxiu Guo (Nanjing University, China)

(Nanjing University, China) Jacqueline Klopp (Columbia University, USA)

(Columbia University, USA) Paul James (University of Western Sydney, Autralia)

(University of Western Sydney, Autralia) Jean-Philippe Luis (MSH, Clermont-Ferrand)

(MSH, Clermont-Ferrand) Aleix Altimiras Martin (Universidad Estadual de Campinas, Brazil)

(Universidad Estadual de Campinas, Brazil) Guillaume Massart (BG Ingénieurs Conseil, EPFL, Switzerland)

(BG Ingénieurs Conseil, EPFL, Switzerland) Amira Mersal (Alexandria University, Egypt)

(Alexandria University, Egypt) Constanza Parra (University of Leuven, Belgium)

(University of Leuven, Belgium) Francine Pellaud (HEP Fribourg, Switzerland)

(HEP Fribourg, Switzerland) Marie Françoise Renard (UCA, UMR CERDI, France)

(UCA, UMR CERDI, France) Laurent Rieutort (UCA, UMR Territoires, France)

(UCA, UMR Territoires, France) Sébastien Rouquette (UCA, Communication et société, France)

(UCA, Communication et société, France) Tommaso Venturini (Université de Génève, Switzerland)

(Université de Génève, Switzerland) Damien Talbot (UCA, CRGCM, France)

(UCA, CRGCM, France) Dominique Vollet (UCA, UMR Territoires, France)

Arnaud DIEMER Clermont Auvergne University, OR2D, France, arnaud.diemer@uca.fr rance

