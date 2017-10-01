« La traduction : sous le prisme de l’éthique ou du politique ? »

Annonce

Mondialisation et traduction ? Les traducteurs travaillent pour la globalisation des biens, des brevets, des services, pour l’industrie de l’électronique, les pharmaceutiques, les biotechnologies, etc. – plus que pour la libre circulation des personnes. Ils offrent leurs services, bien normalement, à ceux qui payent, au détriment parfois de leur éthique. Mais y a-t-il vraiment choix entre traduction pour l’industrie agro-alimentaire et traduction pour la protection de l’enfance ? Entre traduction pour l’industrie aéronautique et traduction à propos de l’environnement dégradé ? Entre interprétation pour le policier qui expulse l’étranger et interprétation pour le réfugié qui cherche asile ? Peut-on ne pas être complice de l’ordre dominant qui refoule ses contradictions et tente de plus en plus de contrôler les paroles différentes, de vassaliser, de domestiquer ? Peut-on faire autre chose que sous-titrer films et émissions télévisées de plus en plus formatés (synonyme d’internationalisation) ? Yves Gambier, Meta N° 4, 2006

Presentation

People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria

The Higher Arab Institute of Translation (HAIT Algiers) holds its third International symposium entitled:

“Translation: Ethical or political perspective?” Algiers - 16 to 18 December 2017

Translation and the Impact of Globalisation

Translators work for the globalisation of commodities, patents and services; for the electronics industry, pharmaceuticals, biotechnologies, etc. - more than they work for the sake of the free movement of people. They perceptibly offer their services to whoever pays them, even if by so doing they might in some instances breach their own ethics. However, is there really a choice between a translation for the food industry and a translation for child protection? Between a translation for the aeronautics industry and a translation about the degraded environment? Between interpreting for the police officer who expels a foreigner and interpreting for a refugee, seeking asylum? Can we not be accessories of the dominant order, which represses its contradictions and tries more and more to control the various expressions, to subjugate, to domesticate? Can we do more than merely attend to subtitling films and television programs that are more and more standardised (Internationalised)? Yves Gambier, Meta N ° 4, 2006

Key words: Translation, translation studies, terminology, multimedia, ethics, globalisation.

Yves Gambier’s quote, which was deliberately put forward, sheds some light on the issues facing translation today, as well as the societal impact this field has been subjected to.

The current deep technological, political and economic changes have undoubtedly been fraught with pitfalls for the academic activity of translation.

Indeed, while professionals in the field have been relieved by the advances achieved in the digital and language industries, and apart from this alluring finding, the fact is that the impact of these changes on translation is far from circumscribing all the snares inherent to this trade.

We have been witnessing the practice of a profession often subject to insidious strategies with political outlines which, to the detriment of a diversified cultural coexistence, modify the humanistic and humanising character of translation. The stakes of this discipline exceed without any shade of a doubt, and by far, the procedures of transferring texts from one language to another and turn into a linguistic weapon, provided it is not the field of a manipulation leading to heavy consequences.

All of these ethical questions, as well as the management of the linguistic/cultural diversity and the digital contributions are issues that the symposium plans to tackle.

The selected subjects will be analysed from several perspectives, both theoretically and empirically.

Topic proposals

The proposed contributions will address the following suggested, but restrictive, axes:

The erroneous translations of political addresses: From cultural incompetence to manipulation.

Cultural errors in machine translation (AT) or computer-aided translation (CAT).

The role of translation in the current context of migration.

The translation between ethics and deontology.

Arabic translation in view of the terminological challenges.

Arab translation policies.

Presentation language: Arabic, English, French and Spanish.

Guidelines for Participation :

Entries must be submitted to one of the following addresses

before October 01st 2017

to colloque.isat@gmail.com / isatdz@gmail.com

The following information must be included in the submission:

A short bionote

Name (in capital letter) + first name

Home institution

Phone, postal address and e-mail address

The full title of your paper (20 words maximum)

A 400 / 500 word abstract, in the language of the presentation and in English including the keywords.

The Scientific Committee will evaluate the submissions and select the participating papers.

Deadlines :

Submission of abstracts : October 1st, 2017

Notification of acceptance : November 1st, 2017

Final programme : November 30th, 2017

Participation fees :

80€ including: publication of the proceedings, coffee break, certificate of participation and conference documents.

Accommodation and travel expenses will be covered by the participants (A list of hotels contracted with the Institute will be communicated to the participants).

The fees will be paid on-site or transferred into HAIT’s account :

BADR (Agence Amirouche 00060) 17 Bd C. Amirouche, 16000 Alger

N° de compte : 060-063148-202-0-31-19 (swift : BADR DZ AL XX)

Additional relevant information can be found on the institute website:

http://isat-al.org/Main/

Organising Committee :

Scientific Committee :