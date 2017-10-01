AccueilLa traduction : sous le prisme de l’éthique ou du politique ?

La traduction : sous le prisme de l’éthique ou du politique ?

الترجمة: عبر منظار الأخلاق أو السياسة؟

Translation: Ethical or political perspective?

Publié le mardi 25 juillet 2017 par Anastasia Giardinelli

Résumé

Les traducteurs travaillent pour la globalisation des biens, des brevets, des services, pour l'industrie de l'électronique, les pharmaceutiques, les biotechnologies, etc. – plus que pour la libre circulation des personnes. Ils offrent leurs services, bien normalement, à ceux qui payent, au détriment parfois de leur éthique. Mais y a-t-il vraiment choix entre traduction pour l'industrie agro-alimentaire et traduction pour la protection de l'enfance ? Entre traduction pour l'industrie aéronautique et traduction à propos de l'environnement dégradé ? Entre interprétation pour le policier qui expulse l'étranger et interprétation pour le réfugié qui cherche asile ? Peut-on ne pas être complice de l'ordre dominant qui refoule ses contradictions et tente de plus en plus de contrôler les paroles différentes, de vassaliser, de domestiquer ? Peut-on faire autre chose que sous-titrer films et émissions télévisées de plus en plus formatés (synonyme d'internationalisation) ?

Argumentaire

République Algérienne Démocratique et Populaire

L’institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (ISAT Alger) organise les 16/17/18 Décembre 2017, à Alger son troisième colloque international intitulé :

« La traduction : sous le prisme de l’éthique ou du politique ? »

Mondialisation et traduction ? Les traducteurs travaillent pour la globalisation des biens, des brevets, des services, pour l’industrie de l’électronique, les pharmaceutiques, les biotechnologies, etc. – plus que pour la libre circulation des personnes. Ils offrent leurs services, bien normalement, à ceux qui payent, au détriment parfois de leur éthique. Mais y a-t-il vraiment choix entre traduction pour l’industrie agro-alimentaire et traduction pour la protection de l’enfance ? Entre traduction pour l’industrie aéronautique et traduction à propos de l’environnement dégradé ? Entre interprétation pour le policier qui expulse l’étranger et interprétation pour le réfugié qui cherche asile ? Peut-on ne pas être complice de l’ordre dominant qui refoule ses contradictions et tente de plus en plus de contrôler les paroles différentes, de vassaliser, de domestiquer ? Peut-on faire autre chose que sous-titrer films et émissions télévisées de plus en plus formatés (synonyme d’internationalisation) ? Yves Gambier, Meta N° 4, 2006

Mots-clés : Traduction-Traductologie-terminologie-multimédia-Ethique-Mondialisation Sciemment mise en exergue, la citation d’Yves Gambier apporte un éclairage sur les enjeux de la traduction, aujourd’hui, et l’impact sociétal auquel ce domaine est soumis.

Les profondes mutations, aussi bien technologiques que politiques et économiques ont, incontestablement, généré des écueils sur cette activité séculaire qu’est la traduction.

En effet, si les professionnels du domaine ont vu leur tâche allégée par les avancées réalisées dans le domaine du numérique et des industries de la langue, au-delà de ce constat séduisant, il n’en demeure pas moins que l’impact de ces changements sur la traduction sont loin de circonscrire l’ensemble des chausse-trapes inhérentes au métier.

Nous assistons, aujourd’hui, à l’exercice d’une profession qui fait souvent l’objet de stratégies insidieuses aux contours politiques qui altèrent le caractère humaniste et humanisant de la traduction, au détriment d’une cohabitation culturelle diversifiée. Il est indéniable que les enjeux de cette discipline dépassent largement les opérations de transfert d’une langue-culture vers une autre pour devenir une arme linguistique, lorsqu’elle ne constitue pas un lieu de manipulation, lourd de conséquences.

Axes thématiques proposés

C’est à toutes ces questions d’éthique mais également de gestion de la diversité linguistique / culturelle et des apports du numérique que ce colloque envisage la réflexion.

La thématique retenue sera analysée dans plusieurs perspectives, tant théoriques qu’empiriques.

Les contributions proposées aborderont les axes ci-dessous, suggérés, mais non limitatifs :

Les traductions erronées des discours politiques : de l’incompétence culturelle à la manipulation.

  • Les erreurs culturelles en traduction automatique (TA) ou traduction assistée par ordinateur (TAO).
  • Le rôle de la traduction dans le cadre actuel des migrations.
  • La traduction entre éthique et déontologie.
  • La traduction arabe au regard des défis terminologiques.
  • Les politiques arabes en matière de traduction.

Langues utilisées : Arabe, Français, Anglais et Espagnol.

Modalités de participation :

Les propositions de communication doivent être envoyées

avant le 01 octobre 2017

aux adresses suivantes : colloque.isat@gmail.com/ isatdz@gmail.com en y incluant les renseignements ci-dessous :

  • Une courte notice biographique
  • Prénom + Nom (en majuscules)
  • Institution de rattachement
  • Adresse postale - No de téléphone - courriel
  • Titre - mots-clés / résumé de la communication en langue de communication et en anglais (400-500 mots)
  • Quatre (04) ou cinq (05) références bibliographiques.

Le Comité Scientifique évaluera et sélectionnera les propositions des participants.

Calendrier :

Date limite d’envoi : 01 octobre 2017

Date limite de notification d’acceptation : 01 novembre 2017

Diffusion du programme du colloque : 30 novembre 2017

Frais de participation :

80€ incluant : publication des actes, pause-café, attestation de participation et documents du colloque.

Frais d’hébergement et de transport aérien à la charge des participants (une liste des hôtels conventionnés avec l’ISAT vous sera communiquée).

Les frais seront payés sur place ou versés au compte de l’ISAT :

BADR (Agence Amirouche 00060)  17 Bd C. Amirouche, 16000 Alger N° de compte : 060-063148-202-0-31-19 (swift : BADR DZ AL XX)

Vous trouverez d'autres informations utiles sur le site Web de l'institut :

http://isat-al.org/Main/

Comité d’organisation :

  • Mme. ASSOUANE Soraya, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
  • Dr. BEDJAOUI Meriem, Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Sciences Politiques (Algérie)
  • Pr. BIOUD Inam, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
  • Mme. BOUSNADJI Lillia, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
  • Mme. DENDENE Hanane, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
  • Mme. DJEHICHE Meriem, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
  • Mme. DJEHICHE Zineb, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
  • M. LABED Toufik, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
  • M. MESSAMAH Mossaab, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
  • Mme. MHENNI Fouzia, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
  • M. SAYAD Mohamed Lakhder, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)

Comité Scientifique :

  • Dr. BEDJAOUI Meriem, Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Sciences Politiques (Algérie)
  • Pr. BIOUD Inam, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
  • Pr. BOUCHENTOUF- SIAGH Zohra, Université de Vienne (Autriche)
  • Dr. BOUZAR Madjid, ITIRI (Strasbourg)
  • Dr. El-HAKIM Rima, Institut Supérieur de traduction et d’Interprétation / Université de Damas
  • Dr. FERCHOULI Fatma-Zohra, Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Sciences Politiques (Algérie)
  • Dr. FLUHR Christian, Directeur scientifique – GEOL Semantics, France
  • Pr. HADJ-AISSA Zohra, Université d’Alger 2 (Algérie)
  • Pr. HAMIDI Khemissi, Recteur de l’université d’Alger 2 (Algérie)
  • Dr. JABBOUR Jean, Université Libanaise (Liban)
  • Dr. Robin Clayton Ostle, Université d’Oxford (Royaume Uni)
  • Dr. SEMMAR Nasredine, Ingénieur de recherche CEA (France)
  • Dr. SHAFEI Nayel, Directeur et Fondateur de l’encyclopédie Marefa (EUA)
  • Dr. SHAMMAS Nafez, Université de Damas (Syrie) / Université de Petra (Jordanie)
  • Dr. TRESSO Claudia Maria, Université de Turin (Italie)
  • Dr. YAHIAOUI Rachid, Institut de Traduction et d’Interprétation-Université Hamad Bin Khalifa (Qatar)
  • Pr. ZELLAL Nacira, Université d’Alger 2 (Algérie)

