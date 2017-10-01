« La traduction : sous le prisme de l’éthique ou du politique ? »

Annonce
أرضية الندوة
الجمهورية الجزائرية الدمقراطية الشعبية
المعهد العالي العربي للترجمة
(الجزائر)
ينظم
ملتقاه الدولي الثالث الموسوم:
"الترجمة: عبر منظار الأخلاق أو السياسة؟"
أيام 16-17-18 ديسمبر 2017
عولمة الترجمة أم ترجمة العولمة؟ يعمل المترجمون من أجل عولمة الممتلكات وبراءات الاختراع والخدمات، ومن أجل الصناعات الإلكترونية والصيدلانية والتكنولوجيا الحيوية... وغير ذلك- أكثر من عملهم من أجل تعزيز حرية تنقل الأفراد. فالمترجمون يقدّمون خدماتهم، بطبيعة الحال، للذين يدفعون ثمنها، بما يخالف أحياناً التزاماتهم الأخلاقية. ولكن، هل للمترجم أن يختار فعلاً ما بين ترجمة نصوص في مجال الصناعات الغذائية وأخرى في مجال رعاية الطفولة؟ بين ترجمة نصوص متعلقة بصناعة الطائرات وأخرى متصلة بالبيئة المتردية؟ بين ترجمة تصريحات شرطي يرحّل أجنبياً، وترجمة حديث لاجئ يبحث عن ملاذ؟ وهل لنا إلاّ أن نُواطئ النظام المهيمن الذي يكبت تناقضاته ويحاول باطّراد التحكّم في الأصوات التي تخالفه، وتطويعها وتدجينها؟ وهل باستطاعتنا إلاّ أن نرضخ إلى سترجة الأفلام والبرامج التلفزيونية التي تنزع على نحو متزايد إلى القولبة (وهو سمة من سمات التدويل)؟
إيف غامبييه، مجلة ميتا العدد 4 لسنة 2006.
الكلمات المفتاحية: الترجمة – علم الترجمة – علم المصطلح – الوسائط المتعددة –الأخلاقيات – العولمة.
إنّ مقولة إيف غامبييه، التي نسوقها عن تبصّر وقصد في هذا المقام، لتبرز على نحوٍ جليّ تحديات الترجمة والأثر المجتمعي التي تخضع إليه في وقتنا الراهن.
ما من شك في أنّ الطفرات العميقة التي يشهدها عصرنا الحالي، تكنولوجية كانت أم سياسية أم اقتصادية، أفرزت من بين طياتها على الترجمة جملة من التأثيرات.
والواقع أنّ التطورات التي حقّقها المجال الرقمي والصناعة اللغوية قد خفّفت الكثير من الأعباء التي كان المختصّون في الترجمة يضطلعون بها. لكن، وبصرف النظر عن هذه الملاحظة الجذّابة، فإنّ تأثير هذه التغيّرات على الترجمة يظلّ قاصراً عن تقييد وإزاحة جميع العراقيل التي تعترضها.
لقد غدت ممارسة الترجمة اليوم خاضعةَ في أغلب الأحيان لاستراتيجيات مغرضة تناور بين أعطاف السياسة، ما أفضى إلى تقويض طابعها الإنساني والمُؤنسن، على حساب التعايش الثقافي المتنوّع. ولا يسعنا أن ننكر أيضاً بأنّ التحديات التي تواجه هذا الاختصاص تتخطى عمليات النقل من لغة-ثقافة إلى أخرى كي تصبح سلاحاً لغوياً، هذا إن لم تشكّل مرتعًا لتلاعبات متعمدة ذات عواقب وخيمة.
هي ذي التساؤلات المتعلّقة بالأخلاقيات وإدارة التنوع اللغوي / الثقافي وإسهامات التكنولوجيا التي يرمي هذا الملتقى الخوض فيها.
سيتم تحليل ودراسة الموضوع ضمن آفاق نظرية وتجريبية عدّة.
وستتناول المداخلات المحاور المقترحة التالية، على سبيل المثال لا الحصر:
- الترجمات المغلوطة للخطابات السياسية: من القصور الثقافي إلى التلاعب.
- الأخطاء الثقافية في الترجمة الآلية أو الترجمة بمساعدة الحاسوب.
- دور الترجمة في إطار ظاهرة الهجرة الراهنة.
- الترجمة بين الأخلاقيات والآداب المهنية.
- الترجمة العربية والتحديات المصطلحية.
- السياسات العربية في مجال الترجمة.
المراجع:
- Burger, M., « L’analyse linguistique des discours médiatiques », Paris, Nota Bene, 2008.
- Chalvin, D., « Du bon usage de la manipulation », Top news, n°4, 2008.
- Eco, U., « Dire presque la même chose. Expérience de traduction », Paris, Grasset, 2007.
- Godard, B., « L’éthique du traduire : Antoine Berman et le virage éthique en traduction », www.erudit.org.
- Gouadec, D., « Profession traducteur », La maison du dictionnaire, 2009.
- Henri Meschonnic, « Ethique et politique du traduire », Verdier, 2007.
- Peeters, J., « La médiation de l’étranger. Une sociolinguistique de la traduction », Artois presses université, 1999.
- Pergnier, M., « Comment dénaturer une traduction » Meta, vol 35, n°1, 1990.
- Pym, A., « Pour une éthique du traducteur », PU d’Ottawa, 1997.
- Rastier, F « Arts et sciences du texte », Paris PUF, 2001.
- Ricoeur, P., « Sur la traduction », Paris, Bayard, 2004.
- Sayah, M. et Simeon, R., « La traductologie entre art et miroir », Synergies Monde Arabe, n°4, 2007.
- Jean-Marc Gouanvic, « Ethos, Ethics and Translation Toward a Community of Destinies », The Translator,vol.7, n°2, 2001.
- Mona Baker & Carol Maier, « Ethics and the Curriculum: Critical Perspectives (The Interpreter and Translator Trainer) », UK, Routledge, 2014.
- Popper Karl, « The open society and its Enemies », Rutledge & Kegan Paul, London, 1962.
- Venuti Lawrence, « The Translator’s invisibility, a History of Translation », London & New York : Rutledge, 1995.
- Reiss, Katharina, « Possibilities and Limitations of Translation Criticism, Categories and Criteria for a Fair Evaluation of Translations », Manich: Hueber, 1971.
- Hutchins W. J. and Lovtsky E., « Early Years in Machine Translation : Memoirs and Biographies of Pioneers », Amesterdam, J. Benjamins, vol.15 no. 3, 2000.
- Semmar N., Essafi H., et al., Using a Cross-Language Information Retrieval
- Approach to Improve Computer-Aided Translation Performance’, 10th International Conference on Intelligent Systems Design and Applications (ISDA), IEEE (Ed), 2010.
- Hilbert, M., & López, P., « The World’s Technological Capacity to Store, Communicate, and Compute Information », Science, 2011.
- FARAHZAD, Farzaneh., « A Gestalt Approach to Manipulation in Translation », ERIC (Education Resources Information Center), 1998.
- حجازي محمود فهمي، الأسس اللغوية لعلم المصطلح. مكتبة غريب، القاهرة، 1993.
- باروخ سبينواز، علم الأخلاق. ترجمة جلال الدّين سعيد، مركز د ارسات الوحدة العربية، بيروت، 2009.
- نورة بوحناش، الأخلاق والحداثة. أفريقيا الشرق للنشر والتوزيع، المغرب، 2013.
- الشهابي مصطفى، المصطلحات العلمية في اللغة العربية في القديم والحديث. مطبوعات المجمع العلمي العربي، دمشق، 1965.
- الزركان محمد علي، الجهود اللغوية في المصطلح العلمي الحديث، منشوارت اتحاد الكتاب العرب، دمشق، 1998.
- الخويلدي زهير، شذ ارت فلسفية: العولمة وحالة الفكر في حضارة اق أر. دار النشر إي-كتب، لندن 2010
- القاسمي علي، مقدمة في علم المصطلح، مكتبة النهضة المصرية، القاه رة ،1987.
- الحم ازوي رشاد، المنهجية العامة لترجمة المصطلحات وتوحيدها وتنميطها، دار الغرب الإسلامي، بيروت، 1986.
- عتيق عمر، الترجمة والعولمة في سياق التواصل الثقافي، مجلة جامعة القدس المفتوحة، ع 25، 2011
- حسيب الياس حديد، ترجمة الخطاب السياسي، دار الحكمة، بغداد-الع ارق، 2013.
اللغات المستعملة: العربية، الفرنسية، الإنجليزية والاسبانية.
شروط المشاركة:
يتم إرسال البحوث المقترحة قبل تاريخ 01 أكتوبر 2017 إلى العنوان الإلكتروني التالي:
isatdz@gmail.com / colloque.isat@gmail.com
مرفوقة بالمعلومات التالية:
سيرة ذاتية موجزة
الاسم واللقب
مؤسسة الانتساب
عنوان الإقامة - رقم الهاتف - البريد الالكتروني
عنوان المداخلة (لا يتجاوز 20 كلمة) / ملخص المداخلة بلغة المشاركة وباللغة الإنجليزية (لا يتجاوز 500 كلمة مع احتساب الكلمات المفتاحية).
تواريخ مهمّة:
آخر أجل للإرسال: 01 أكتوبر 2017
- تقييم وتبليغ: 01 نوفمبر 2017
- البرنامج النهائي: 30 نوفمبر 2017
رسوم المشاركة:
تكاليف الإقامة والنقل الجوّي تقع على عاتق المشاركين (سيتم موافاتكم بقائمة الفنادق المتعاقدة مع المعهد).
تقدّر رسوم المشاركة بــ 80 يورو، وتتضمن نشر البحوث، شهادة المشاركة، وثائق المؤتمر، وجبة الاستراحة. يُدفع المبلغ في عين المكان أو يُحوّل إلى حساب المعهد العالي العربي للترجمة:
بنك الفلاحة والتنمية (وكالة عميروش00060)
17 نهج العقيد عميروش 16000 الجزائر
رقم الحساب: 060-063148-202-0-31-19 (swift : BADR DZ AL XX)
لمزيد من المعلومات، الرجاء الاطلاع على الموقع الالكتروني للمعهد:
http://isat-al.org/Main/
لجنة التنظيم:
- أ.د. إنعام بيوض، المعهد العالي العربي للترجمة (الجزائر)
- السيد توفيق العابد، المعهد العالي العربي للترجمة (الجزائر)
- السيدة حنان دندان، المعهد العالي العربي للترجمة(الجزائر)
- السيدة زينب جحيش، المعهد العالي العربي للترجمة (الجزائر)
- السيدة صورايا عصوان، المعهد العالي العربي للترجمة (الجزائر)
- السيدة فوزية مهني، المعهد العالي العربي للترجمة (الجزائر)
- السيدة ليليا بوصناجي، المعهد العالي العربي للترجمة
- السيد محمد لخضر صياد، المعهد العالي العربي للترجمة (الجزائر)
- د. مريم بجاوي المدرسة الوطنية العليا للعلوم السياسية (الجزائر)
- السيدة مريم جحيش، المعهد العالي العربي للترجمة (الجزائر)
- السيد مصعب مسامح، المعهد العالي العربي للترجمة (الجزائر)
اللجنة العلمية:
- أ.د. إنعام بيوض، المعهد العالي العربي للترجمة (الجزائر)
- أ.د. حميدي خميسي، عميد جامعة الجزائر2 (الجزائر)
- أ.د. حاج عيسى زهرة، جامعة الجزائر2 (الجزائر)
- د. جان جبور، الجامعة اللبنانية (لبنان)
- د. روبن كلايتون أوسل، جامعة أكسفورد، (المملكة المتحدة)
- د. فاطمة الزهراء فرشولي، المدرسة الوطنية العليا للعلوم السياسية (الجزائر)
- د. مريم بجاوي، المدرسة الوطنية العليا للعلوم السياسية (الجزائر)
- د. مجيد بوزار، معهد المترجمين التحريريين والمترجمين الفوريين والعلاقات الدولية-ستراسبورغ (فرنسا)
- د. رشيد يحياوي، معهد دراسات الترجمة جامعة حمد بن خليفة (قطر)
- د. ريما الحكيم، المعهد العالي للترجمة التحريرية والفورية جامعة دمشق (سوريا)
- أ.د. زهرة بوشنتوف سياغ، جامعة فيينا – (النمسا)
- د. نصيرة زلال، جامعة الجزائر 2 (الجزائر)
- د. كريستيان فليير، باحث ودكتور في جامعة باريس الجنوبية ومدير البحث العلمي في شركة GEOL Semantics (فرنسا)
- د. كلاوديا ماريا تريسو، جامعة تورينو (إيطاليا)
- د. نافذ الشماس، جامعة دمشق (سوريا) / جامعة البتراء (الأردن)
- د. نائل الشافعي، مؤسس موسوعة المعرفة ومديرها (الولايات المتحدة)
- د. نصر الدين سمار، دكتوراه في تكنولوجيا الترجمة-جامعة باريس XI- (فرنسا)
Argumentaire
République Algérienne Démocratique et Populaire
L’institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (ISAT Alger) organise les 16/17/18 Décembre 2017, à Alger son troisième colloque international intitulé :
« La traduction : sous le prisme de l’éthique ou du politique ? »
Mondialisation et traduction ? Les traducteurs travaillent pour la globalisation des biens, des brevets, des services, pour l’industrie de l’électronique, les pharmaceutiques, les biotechnologies, etc. – plus que pour la libre circulation des personnes. Ils offrent leurs services, bien normalement, à ceux qui payent, au détriment parfois de leur éthique. Mais y a-t-il vraiment choix entre traduction pour l’industrie agro-alimentaire et traduction pour la protection de l’enfance ? Entre traduction pour l’industrie aéronautique et traduction à propos de l’environnement dégradé ? Entre interprétation pour le policier qui expulse l’étranger et interprétation pour le réfugié qui cherche asile ? Peut-on ne pas être complice de l’ordre dominant qui refoule ses contradictions et tente de plus en plus de contrôler les paroles différentes, de vassaliser, de domestiquer ? Peut-on faire autre chose que sous-titrer films et émissions télévisées de plus en plus formatés (synonyme d’internationalisation) ? Yves Gambier, Meta N° 4, 2006
Mots-clés : Traduction-Traductologie-terminologie-multimédia-Ethique-Mondialisation Sciemment mise en exergue, la citation d’Yves Gambier apporte un éclairage sur les enjeux de la traduction, aujourd’hui, et l’impact sociétal auquel ce domaine est soumis.
Les profondes mutations, aussi bien technologiques que politiques et économiques ont, incontestablement, généré des écueils sur cette activité séculaire qu’est la traduction.
En effet, si les professionnels du domaine ont vu leur tâche allégée par les avancées réalisées dans le domaine du numérique et des industries de la langue, au-delà de ce constat séduisant, il n’en demeure pas moins que l’impact de ces changements sur la traduction sont loin de circonscrire l’ensemble des chausse-trapes inhérentes au métier.
Nous assistons, aujourd’hui, à l’exercice d’une profession qui fait souvent l’objet de stratégies insidieuses aux contours politiques qui altèrent le caractère humaniste et humanisant de la traduction, au détriment d’une cohabitation culturelle diversifiée. Il est indéniable que les enjeux de cette discipline dépassent largement les opérations de transfert d’une langue-culture vers une autre pour devenir une arme linguistique, lorsqu’elle ne constitue pas un lieu de manipulation, lourd de conséquences.
Axes thématiques proposés
C’est à toutes ces questions d’éthique mais également de gestion de la diversité linguistique / culturelle et des apports du numérique que ce colloque envisage la réflexion.
La thématique retenue sera analysée dans plusieurs perspectives, tant théoriques qu’empiriques.
Les contributions proposées aborderont les axes ci-dessous, suggérés, mais non limitatifs :
Les traductions erronées des discours politiques : de l’incompétence culturelle à la manipulation.
- Les erreurs culturelles en traduction automatique (TA) ou traduction assistée par ordinateur (TAO).
- Le rôle de la traduction dans le cadre actuel des migrations.
- La traduction entre éthique et déontologie.
- La traduction arabe au regard des défis terminologiques.
- Les politiques arabes en matière de traduction.
Références bibliographiques :
- Burger, M., « L’analyse linguistique des discours médiatiques », Paris, Nota Bene, 2008.
- Chalvin, D., « Du bon usage de la manipulation », Top news, n°4, 2008.
- Eco, U., « Dire presque la même chose. Expérience de traduction », Paris, Grasset, 2007.
- Godard, B., « L’éthique du traduire : Antoine Berman et le virage éthique en traduction », www.erudit.org.
- Gouadec, D., « Profession traducteur », La maison du dictionnaire, 2009.
- Henri Meschonnic, « Ethique et politique du traduire », Verdier, 2007.
- Peeters, J., « La médiation de l’étranger. Une sociolinguistique de la traduction », Artois presses université, 1999.
- Pergnier, M., « Comment dénaturer une traduction » Meta, vol 35, n°1, 1990.
- Pym, A., « Pour une éthique du traducteur », PU d’Ottawa, 1997.
- Rastier, F « Arts et sciences du texte », Paris PUF, 2001.
- Ricoeur, P., « Sur la traduction », Paris, Bayard, 2004.
- Sayah, M. et Simeon, R., « La traductologie entre art et miroir », Synergies Monde Arabe, n°4, 2007.
- Jean-Marc Gouanvic, « Ethos, Ethics and Translation Toward a Community of Destinies », The Translator,vol.7, n°2, 2001.
- Mona Baker & Carol Maier, « Ethics and the Curriculum: Critical Perspectives (The Interpreter and Translator Trainer) », UK, Routledge, 2014.
- Popper Karl, « The open society and its Enemies », Rutledge & Kegan Paul, London, 1962.
- Venuti Lawrence, « The Translator’s invisibility, a History of Translation », London & New York : Rutledge, 1995.
- Reiss, Katharina, « Possibilities and Limitations of Translation Criticism, Categories and Criteria for a Fair Evaluation of Translations », Manich: Hueber, 1971.
- Hutchins W. J. and Lovtsky E., « Early Years in Machine Translation : Memoirs and Biographies of Pioneers », Amesterdam, J. Benjamins, vol.15 no. 3, 2000.
- Semmar N., Essafi H., et al., Using a Cross-Language Information Retrieval
- Approach to Improve Computer-Aided Translation Performance’, 10th International Conference on Intelligent Systems Design and Applications (ISDA), IEEE (Ed), 2010.
- Hilbert, M., & López, P., « The World’s Technological Capacity to Store, Communicate, and Compute Information », Science, 2011.
- FARAHZAD, Farzaneh., « A Gestalt Approach to Manipulation in Translation », ERIC (Education Resources Information Center), 1998.
- حجازي محمود فهمي، الأسس اللغوية لعلم المصطلح. مكتبة غريب، القاهرة، 1993.
- باروخ سبينواز، علم الأخلاق. ترجمة جلال الدّين سعيد، مركز د ارسات الوحدة العربية، بيروت، 2009.
- نورة بوحناش، الأخلاق والحداثة. أفريقيا الشرق للنشر والتوزيع، المغرب، 2013.
- الشهابي مصطفى، المصطلحات العلمية في اللغة العربية في القديم والحديث. مطبوعات المجمع العلمي العربي، دمشق، 1965.
- الزركان محمد علي، الجهود اللغوية في المصطلح العلمي الحديث، منشوارت اتحاد الكتاب العرب، دمشق، 1998.
- الخويلدي زهير، شذ ارت فلسفية: العولمة وحالة الفكر في حضارة اق أر. دار النشر إي-كتب، لندن 2010
- القاسمي علي، مقدمة في علم المصطلح، مكتبة النهضة المصرية، القاه رة ،1987.
- الحم ازوي رشاد، المنهجية العامة لترجمة المصطلحات وتوحيدها وتنميطها، دار الغرب الإسلامي، بيروت، 1986.
- عتيق عمر، الترجمة والعولمة في سياق التواصل الثقافي، مجلة جامعة القدس المفتوحة، ع 25، 2011
- حسيب الياس حديد، ترجمة الخطاب السياسي، دار الحكمة، بغداد-الع ارق، 2013.
Langues utilisées : Arabe, Français, Anglais et Espagnol.
Modalités de participation :
Les propositions de communication doivent être envoyées
avant le 01 octobre 2017
aux adresses suivantes : colloque.isat@gmail.com/ isatdz@gmail.com en y incluant les renseignements ci-dessous :
- Une courte notice biographique
- Prénom + Nom (en majuscules)
- Institution de rattachement
- Adresse postale - No de téléphone - courriel
- Titre - mots-clés / résumé de la communication en langue de communication et en anglais (400-500 mots)
- Quatre (04) ou cinq (05) références bibliographiques.
Le Comité Scientifique évaluera et sélectionnera les propositions des participants.
Calendrier :
Date limite d’envoi : 01 octobre 2017
Date limite de notification d’acceptation : 01 novembre 2017
Diffusion du programme du colloque : 30 novembre 2017
Frais de participation :
80€ incluant : publication des actes, pause-café, attestation de participation et documents du colloque.
Frais d’hébergement et de transport aérien à la charge des participants (une liste des hôtels conventionnés avec l’ISAT vous sera communiquée).
Les frais seront payés sur place ou versés au compte de l’ISAT :
BADR (Agence Amirouche 00060) 17 Bd C. Amirouche, 16000 Alger N° de compte : 060-063148-202-0-31-19 (swift : BADR DZ AL XX)
Vous trouverez d'autres informations utiles sur le site Web de l'institut :
http://isat-al.org/Main/
Comité d’organisation :
- Mme. ASSOUANE Soraya, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
- Dr. BEDJAOUI Meriem, Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Sciences Politiques (Algérie)
- Pr. BIOUD Inam, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
- Mme. BOUSNADJI Lillia, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
- Mme. DENDENE Hanane, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
- Mme. DJEHICHE Meriem, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
- Mme. DJEHICHE Zineb, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
- M. LABED Toufik, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
- M. MESSAMAH Mossaab, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
- Mme. MHENNI Fouzia, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
- M. SAYAD Mohamed Lakhder, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
Comité Scientifique :
- Dr. BEDJAOUI Meriem, Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Sciences Politiques (Algérie)
- Pr. BIOUD Inam, Institut Supérieur Arabe de Traduction (Algérie)
- Pr. BOUCHENTOUF- SIAGH Zohra, Université de Vienne (Autriche)
- Dr. BOUZAR Madjid, ITIRI (Strasbourg)
- Dr. El-HAKIM Rima, Institut Supérieur de traduction et d’Interprétation / Université de Damas
- Dr. FERCHOULI Fatma-Zohra, Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Sciences Politiques (Algérie)
- Dr. FLUHR Christian, Directeur scientifique – GEOL Semantics, France
- Pr. HADJ-AISSA Zohra, Université d’Alger 2 (Algérie)
- Pr. HAMIDI Khemissi, Recteur de l’université d’Alger 2 (Algérie)
- Dr. JABBOUR Jean, Université Libanaise (Liban)
- Dr. Robin Clayton Ostle, Université d’Oxford (Royaume Uni)
- Dr. SEMMAR Nasredine, Ingénieur de recherche CEA (France)
- Dr. SHAFEI Nayel, Directeur et Fondateur de l’encyclopédie Marefa (EUA)
- Dr. SHAMMAS Nafez, Université de Damas (Syrie) / Université de Petra (Jordanie)
- Dr. TRESSO Claudia Maria, Université de Turin (Italie)
- Dr. YAHIAOUI Rachid, Institut de Traduction et d’Interprétation-Université Hamad Bin Khalifa (Qatar)
- Pr. ZELLAL Nacira, Université d’Alger 2 (Algérie)
Presentation
People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria
The Higher Arab Institute of Translation (HAIT Algiers) holds its third International symposium entitled:
“Translation: Ethical or political perspective?” Algiers - 16 to 18 December 2017
Translation and the Impact of Globalisation
Translators work for the globalisation of commodities, patents and services; for the electronics industry, pharmaceuticals, biotechnologies, etc. - more than they work for the sake of the free movement of people. They perceptibly offer their services to whoever pays them, even if by so doing they might in some instances breach their own ethics. However, is there really a choice between a translation for the food industry and a translation for child protection? Between a translation for the aeronautics industry and a translation about the degraded environment? Between interpreting for the police officer who expels a foreigner and interpreting for a refugee, seeking asylum? Can we not be accessories of the dominant order, which represses its contradictions and tries more and more to control the various expressions, to subjugate, to domesticate? Can we do more than merely attend to subtitling films and television programs that are more and more standardised (Internationalised)? Yves Gambier, Meta N ° 4, 2006
Key words: Translation, translation studies, terminology, multimedia, ethics, globalisation.
Yves Gambier’s quote, which was deliberately put forward, sheds some light on the issues facing translation today, as well as the societal impact this field has been subjected to.
The current deep technological, political and economic changes have undoubtedly been fraught with pitfalls for the academic activity of translation.
Indeed, while professionals in the field have been relieved by the advances achieved in the digital and language industries, and apart from this alluring finding, the fact is that the impact of these changes on translation is far from circumscribing all the snares inherent to this trade.
We have been witnessing the practice of a profession often subject to insidious strategies with political outlines which, to the detriment of a diversified cultural coexistence, modify the humanistic and humanising character of translation. The stakes of this discipline exceed without any shade of a doubt, and by far, the procedures of transferring texts from one language to another and turn into a linguistic weapon, provided it is not the field of a manipulation leading to heavy consequences.
All of these ethical questions, as well as the management of the linguistic/cultural diversity and the digital contributions are issues that the symposium plans to tackle.
The selected subjects will be analysed from several perspectives, both theoretically and empirically.
Topic proposals
The proposed contributions will address the following suggested, but restrictive, axes:
- The erroneous translations of political addresses: From cultural incompetence to manipulation.
- Cultural errors in machine translation (AT) or computer-aided translation (CAT).
- The role of translation in the current context of migration.
- The translation between ethics and deontology.
- Arabic translation in view of the terminological challenges.
- Arab translation policies.
References:
- Burger, M., « L’analyse linguistique des discours médiatiques », Paris, Nota Bene, 2008.
- Chalvin, D., « Du bon usage de la manipulation », Top news, n°4, 2008.
- Eco, U., « Dire presque la même chose. Expérience de traduction », Paris, Grasset, 2007.
- Godard, B., « L’éthique du traduire : Antoine Berman et le virage éthique en traduction », www.erudit.org.
- Gouadec, D., « Profession traducteur », La maison du dictionnaire, 2009.
- Henri Meschonnic, « Ethique et politique du traduire », Verdier, 2007.
- Peeters, J., « La médiation de l’étranger. Une sociolinguistique de la traduction », Artois presses université, 1999.
- Pergnier, M., « Comment dénaturer une traduction » Meta, vol 35, n°1, 1990.
- Pym, A., « Pour une éthique du traducteur », PU d’Ottawa, 1997.
- Rastier, F « Arts et sciences du texte », Paris PUF, 2001.
- Ricoeur, P., « Sur la traduction », Paris, Bayard, 2004.
- Sayah, M. et Simeon, R., « La traductologie entre art et miroir », Synergies Monde Arabe, n°4, 2007.
- Jean-Marc Gouanvic, « Ethos, Ethics and Translation Toward a Community of Destinies », The Translator,vol.7, n°2, 2001.
- Mona Baker & Carol Maier, « Ethics and the Curriculum: Critical Perspectives (The Interpreter and Translator Trainer) », UK, Routledge, 2014.
- Popper Karl, « The open society and its Enemies », Rutledge & Kegan Paul, London, 1962.
- Venuti Lawrence, « The Translator’s invisibility, a History of Translation », London & New York : Rutledge, 1995.
- Reiss, Katharina, « Possibilities and Limitations of Translation Criticism, Categories and Criteria for a Fair Evaluation of Translations », Manich: Hueber, 1971.
- Hutchins W. J. and Lovtsky E., « Early Years in Machine Translation : Memoirs and Biographies of Pioneers », Amesterdam, J. Benjamins, vol.15 no. 3, 2000.
- Semmar N., Essafi H., et al., Using a Cross-Language Information Retrieval
- Approach to Improve Computer-Aided Translation Performance’, 10th International Conference on Intelligent Systems Design and Applications (ISDA), IEEE (Ed), 2010.
- Hilbert, M., & López, P., « The World’s Technological Capacity to Store, Communicate, and Compute Information », Science, 2011.
- FARAHZAD, Farzaneh., « A Gestalt Approach to Manipulation in Translation », ERIC (Education Resources Information Center), 1998.
- حجازي محمود فهمي، الأسس اللغوية لعلم المصطلح. مكتبة غريب، القاهرة، 1993.
- باروخ سبينواز، علم الأخلاق. ترجمة جلال الدّين سعيد، مركز د ارسات الوحدة العربية، بيروت، 2009.
- نورة بوحناش، الأخلاق والحداثة. أفريقيا الشرق للنشر والتوزيع، المغرب، 2013.
- الشهابي مصطفى، المصطلحات العلمية في اللغة العربية في القديم والحديث. مطبوعات المجمع العلمي العربي، دمشق، 1965.
- الزركان محمد علي، الجهود اللغوية في المصطلح العلمي الحديث، منشوارت اتحاد الكتاب العرب، دمشق، 1998.
- الخويلدي زهير، شذ ارت فلسفية: العولمة وحالة الفكر في حضارة اق أر. دار النشر إي-كتب، لندن 2010
- القاسمي علي، مقدمة في علم المصطلح، مكتبة النهضة المصرية، القاه رة ،1987.
- الحم ازوي رشاد، المنهجية العامة لترجمة المصطلحات وتوحيدها وتنميطها، دار الغرب الإسلامي، بيروت، 1986.
- عتيق عمر، الترجمة والعولمة في سياق التواصل الثقافي، مجلة جامعة القدس المفتوحة، ع 25، 2011
- حسيب الياس حديد، ترجمة الخطاب السياسي، دار الحكمة، بغداد-الع ارق، 2013.
Presentation language: Arabic, English, French and Spanish.
Guidelines for Participation :
Entries must be submitted to one of the following addresses
before October 01st 2017
to colloque.isat@gmail.com / isatdz@gmail.com
The following information must be included in the submission:
- A short bionote
- Name (in capital letter) + first name
- Home institution
- Phone, postal address and e-mail address
- The full title of your paper (20 words maximum)
- A 400 / 500 word abstract, in the language of the presentation and in English including the keywords.
The Scientific Committee will evaluate the submissions and select the participating papers.
Deadlines :
Submission of abstracts : October 1st, 2017
Notification of acceptance : November 1st, 2017
Final programme : November 30th, 2017
Participation fees :
80€ including: publication of the proceedings, coffee break, certificate of participation and conference documents.
Accommodation and travel expenses will be covered by the participants (A list of hotels contracted with the Institute will be communicated to the participants).
The fees will be paid on-site or transferred into HAIT’s account :
BADR (Agence Amirouche 00060) 17 Bd C. Amirouche, 16000 Alger
N° de compte : 060-063148-202-0-31-19 (swift : BADR DZ AL XX)
Additional relevant information can be found on the institute website:
http://isat-al.org/Main/
Organising Committee :
- Mrs. ASSOUANE Soraya, High Arab Institute for Translation (Algeria)
- Dr. BEDJAOUI Meriem, National School of Political Science (Algeria)
- Pr. BIOUD Inam, High Arab Institute for Translation (Algeria)
- Mrs. BOUSNADJI Lillia, High Arab Institute for Translation (Algeria)
- Mrs. DENDENE Hanane, High Arab Institute for Translation (Algeria)
- Mrs. DJEHICHE Meriem, High Arab Institute for Translation (Algeria)
- Mrs. DJEHICHE Zineb, High Arab Institute for Translation (Algeria)
- Mr. LAABED Toufik, High Arab Institute for Translation (Algeria)
- Mr. MESSAMAH Mossaab, High Arab Institute for Translation (Algeria)
- Mrs. MHENNI Fouzia, High Arab Institute for Translation (Algeria)
- Mr. SAYAD Mohamed Lakhder, High Arab Institute for Translation (Algeria)
Scientific Committee :
- Dr. BEDJAOUI Meriem, National School of Political Science (Algeria)
- Pr. BIOUD Inam, High Arab Institute for Translation (Algeria)
- Pr. BOUCHENTOUF- SIAGH Zohra, University of Vienna (Austria)
- Dr. BOUZAR Madjid, ITIRI (Strasbourg)
- Dr. El-HAKIM Rima, Higher Institute of Translation & Interpretation / Damascus University
- Dr. FERCHOULI Fatma-Zohra, National School of Political Science (Algeria)
- Dr. FLUHR Christian, Scientific Director – GEOL Semantics, France (France)
- Pr. HADJ-AISSA Zohra, University of Algiers 2 (Algeria)
- Pr. HAMIDI Khemissi, Dean of the University of Algiers 2 (Algerie)
- Dr. JABBOUR Jean, Libanese University (Libanon)
- Dr. Robin Clayton Ostle, University of Oxford (UK)
- Dr. SEMMAR Nasredine, Research Engineer, CEA LIST, (France)
- Dr. SHAFEI Nayel, Director and Founder of Marefa encyclopedia (USA)
- Dr. SHAMMAS Nafez, Damascus University (Syria) / Petra University (Jordan)
- Dr. TRESSO Claudia Maria, University of Turin (Italy)
- Dr. YAHIAOUI Rachid, Translation and interpreting Institute-Hamad Bin Khalifa University (Qatar)
- Pr. ZELLAL Nacira University of Algiers 2 (Algeria)