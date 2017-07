La Déclaration de Balfour : Quel Centenaire ?

Presentation

République Algérienne Démocratique et Populaire

Université Alger 2- Abou elkacemSaadallah

University of Algiers 2

Faculty of Foreign Languages

“The Balfour Declaration”: What centenary

A two - day symposium at the University of Algiers 2

As we approach the centenary of the ‘Balfour Declaration’ -November 02nd, 1917- and witness the chaos and tragedy in the Middle East, it can be said that the ‘Balfour Declaration’ offered no sense of relief for the Middle East and Palestine, in particular. The sixty-seven words letter issued by Britain’s Secretary of State James Arthur Balfour made the Middle East one of the most vulnerable and disturbed regions in the world. With the inevitable disintegration of the Ottoman Empire, new power relations were being established by Britain and France which accelerated their imperial motion to secure what the Ottomans left behind. This coincided with a widespread anti-Semitic spirit in Europe where many Jews had been trying to move to Palestine in waves before the 1920s and 1930s.

In order to address this notorious Declaration, we propose a debate on the historical, political and geostrategic circumstances that led to the Balfour Declaration, and how practical politics influences the making of Britain’s foreign policy. The Balfour Declaration and its ramifications at the local and global levels could be tackled with reference to a myriad of theoretical frameworks such as the postcolonial/political theory, new historicism, ethnography, to name but a few.

This event will take place on 22nd/23rd November 2017 at the auditorium of the University of Algiers 2. The symposium offers -FLE- and other- students and teachers an opportunity to come together and engage in lively discussion on a variety of topics. We therefore welcome papers which examine the following themes: