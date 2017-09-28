The Roll in Western Europe in the Late Middle Ages

Annonce

Program

Thursday, 28 September 2017

9:00–9:30

Welcome and Introduction

Jörg Peltzer, Heidelberg

Section 1

Moderation: Anuschka Holste, Heidelberg

9:30–10:30

Entre rupture et continuité: la problématique des représentations de la lignée Anglo-normande du XIIIe au XVe siècle

Ismérie Triquet, Rennes

10:30–11:30

A tous nobles in roll or codex: the physical expressions of a French genealogical chronicle

Marigold Norbye, London

11:30–12:30

Neither roll nor codex: genealogical accordions in

fifteenth-century England

Maree Shirota, Heidelberg

12:30–14:00 Lunch Break

Section 2

Moderation: Klaus Oschema, Bochum

14:00–15:00

English Rolls versus French and Papal Registers: The Significance of Form?

Nicholas Vincent, Norwich

15:00–16:00

Au bout du rouleau: enquête sur l‘adoption du registre par l’administration savoyarde à la fin du XVe siècle

Jean-Louis Gaulin, Lyon

16:00–16:30 Coffee Break

Section 3

Moderation: Bernd Schneidmüller, Heidelberg

16:30–17:30

Scribes, Archivists and (Uncatalogued) Rolls: An Overview of Late Medieval Rolls kept at the

Archives départementales de l‘Eure

Thomas Roche, Rouen

17:30–18:30

Les usages du rotulus en curie. Formes, raisons et développements aux XIIIe et XIVe siècles

Armand Jamme, Lyon

19:30 Joint Dinner

Friday, 29 September 2017

Section 4

Moderation: Annette Kehnel , Mannheim

, Mannheim 9:00–10:00

The Rolls behind the Rolls: The English Pipe Rolls and their Preliminary Documents

Richard Cassidy, London

10:00–11:00

Rouleaux cisterciens et transferts culturels au pays de Galles au XIIIe siècle

Elodie Papin, Angers

11:00–12:00

Copying Rolls: The Onus Scaccarii Rolls under Edward I (1272-1307)

Stefan Holz, Heidelberg

12:00–13:30 Lunch Break

Section 5

Moderation: Norbert Kössinger, Konstanz

13:30–14:30

The Power of Not Reading: Amulet Rolls in Medieval England

Katherine Hindley, Singapore

14:30–15:30

Copier les chartes en rouleau: les objectifs d’une compilation singulière (Midi de la France, XIe – XVe siècles)

Jean-Batiste Renault, Nancy

15:30–16:00 Coffee Break

Section 6

Moderation: Jean-Marie Moeglin, Paris

16:00–17:00

Le rouleau dans les procédures judiciaires au chapitre de Notre-Dame de Paris au XIIIe siècle

Lucie Tryoen, Paris

17:00–18:00

Le format du rouleau dans un monastère du diocèse de Paris au XIVe siècle: le cas de la déclaration des biens de l‘abbaye cistercienne du Val Notre-Dame (1362)

Marlène Helias-Baron, Paris

18:00–18:15

Concluding remarks

Jean-Marie Moeglin, Paris

19:00 Joint Dinner