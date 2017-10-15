Annonce

The ODEERE Journal published by the Ethnic relations and Contemporaneity Graduate Program (Southeast University of State of Bahia [UESB]-Brazil) is a channel of scientific dissemination that innovates proposing a new perspective in Ethnic relations and Interdisciplinary approach. Since mental health is perceived as a result of ethnic relations within a societal context, the Editors of this special issue are inviting authors from diverse areas of knowledge to submit their papers on the theme “Mental health, Ethnic relations and Immigration”.

In the XXI century context, the world faces circumstances of intense political, economic, cultural, social, and religious transformations. Globalization provokes several traumatic ruptures to populations. Migratory flows never encountered since the Second World War are again protagonists of today’s reality in every corner of the globe.

Considering Brazil’s historical racial and ethnic diversity, by proposing by-laws ensuring social justice to historically discriminated populations, namely Afro-descents and Indigenous individuals, the country also participates in those migratory movements by responding with humanitarian aid and diplomatic help towards other immigrant populations settled in the country.

When observing the international context in other societies, the settlement and well-being policies reveal some capability in defining actions that target responses to the particularities of mental health conditions of those who immigrated and are hosted in a foreign territory.

For the last sixteen years, Brazil is undergoing a complex period of balancing inherent factors to the Brazilian born population in addition to the difficulties related to the massive hosting of foreign populations who moved to the country seeking new opportunities. Most recently, the Brazilian legislation updated the immigration policy with the bylaw 13.445 on May 24th, 2017. Equally, regarding innovation and otherness, Brazil also has by-laws 10639/03 and 11645/08. Both address the importance of Afro-descents and First Nations populations in the national context, and introduce the compulsory teaching of the History of Africa and Afro-Brazilian Culture, as well as the Indigenous ones in schools nationwide.

The forms of sociability in the diversity as existing in the Brazilian context are relevant dimensions for the understanding of the country as well as other contemporary international societies. Thus, the ethnic relations from different origins are at the centre of the societal components, and present themselves in the world stemming from geographic physical, social, transcultural and psychic displacements. These flows of individuals’ displacements require new analysis and understandings regarding the unexpected social, political, and economic arrangements. Such arrangements impose themselves on the human conditions and on forms of sociability that in turn impact diverse dimensions of individuals’ lives, but mainly the biopsychosocial aspects of one’s health dimension.

The objective of this Special Issue is to offer a perspective about the aforementioned facets of the Brazilian and international contexts grounded from the experiences of researchers from multiple disciplines. This will inspire the debate about this field of research and the development of reflections about social policies. We are particularly interested in manuscripts that address the studies of interdisciplinary approaches in mental health, as well as ethnic relations and immigration, already completed or in progress in Brazil or other countries. These manuscripts will clearly demonstrate the important imbrications among psyche, ethnic diversity and social relations in contemporary societies.

Type of manuscripts

Literature review, critical reflection, commentary, essays, clinical cases and practices and experiences in health, and empirical studies. The manuscript length should be 20 pages following the American Psychological Association, 6th.edition, guidelines in the Portuguese, English, French and Spanish languages.

Note: For the manuscripts in Portuguese, the technical norms to be followed are available at the Revista Cientifica Odeere (ISSN 25254715) website: www. periódicos.uesb.br/index.php/

Submission

1 – Manuscripts in Spanish, French and English should be submitted by email to: odeerescientificnewspaper@gmail.com. 2 – Manuscripts in Portuguese should be submitted on the journal website www. periódicos.uesb.br/index.php/ or by email: odeerescientificnewspaper@gmail.com

Submission deadline: October 15th, 2017

Editors

Questions should be addressed to the issue Editors:

Prof. Dr. Regina Marques (Universidade Federal do Recôncavo da Bahia/Brasil): marquesregina@uol.com.br or regina@ufrb.edu.br

Prof. Dr. Margareth Zanchetta (Ryerson University, Daphne Cockwell School of Nursing, Canadá): mzanchet@ryerson.ca or margareth.zanchetta@yahoo.ca

Prof. Ms. Tereza Mara Pontes (Centro Minkowska, Paris/França): teresamarapontes@hotmail.com

Editorial board

Editors

Raquel Souzas, Universidade Federal da Bahia(UFBA)

Natalino Perovano Filho, Universidade Estadual do Sudoeste da Bahia, Brasil

Washington Santos Nascimento, Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (UERJ)

Executive editorial board

Edson Dias Ferreira, Universidade Estadual de Feira de Santana (UEFS)

Marise de Santana, Universidade Estadual do Sudoeste da Bahia (UESB)

Washington Santos Nascimento, Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (UERJ)

Internal editorial board

