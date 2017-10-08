art, aesthetics, psychoanalysis

Annonce

Freud's excursions into the many artistic domains are well known from theater and literature to the fine arts. Let us start with his interest in the Greek tragedy. A popular concept such as the "Oedipus complex" is the most evident approximation between psychoanalysis and the Greek theater. But is it about psychoanalysis lending itself to art or is it the other way around?

It is well known that, in regards to the German literature, Freud establishes connections with the writings of Schiller, Goethe and Heine, among others. In addition, Freud's well-known excursions into the psychology of prominent artists such as Leonardo and Michelangelo; writers such as Goethe, Jensen and Dostoyevsky provide further example. As a rule, these texts aim to reveal psychic and pulsional mechanisms underlying the artistic creation. Many commentators highlighted the great privilege given to the works' contents, even more than to their formal aspects or even, material aspects. But does it exhaust the Freudian aesthetics? To what extent does the theoretical apparatus created by Freud provide us with the necessary tools to read the works of art? Not to mention the theoretical contribution of Freud's contemporaries and followers such as Otto Rank and Jacques Lacan. The inventory of questions and problems brought to light by psychoanalysis is yet to be made. Many philosophers such as Adorno, Marcuse or Rancière have also pondered about this relationship between artistic thought and psychoanalysis. Between art and psychoanalysis. Inversely, countless artists - in many diverse manifestations - took over psychoanalytic ideas and concepts. The present dossier intends to make a further contribution to this inventory.

Archaeology of the unconscious in the aesthetic thought

Art and psychoanalysis

Clinical aesthetic dimension

Madness and art

Vienna fin-de-siècle

Sublime, sublimation and its paradoxes

Psychoanalysis and contemporary art

Philosophical readings in psychoanalysis

Stylistics of subjectivity

Aesthetic of the real

