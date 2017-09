Résumé

Many objects can be subject to cultural transfers and their study is particularly important in order to understand the Norman worlds at the frontiers of Christianity, such as in the Scandinavian world, Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean Sea. This conference will also be the occasion to reflecton the organisation of our current understanding by examining the relevance of analytical frameworks according to the categories of objects (material and immaterial), their capacity or ability to undergo transformations or their mobility. Finally, the conference will examine the role and involvement of the actors of cultural transfers depending on their status or function, but also on their ability to initiate or promote a transfer.