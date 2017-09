Annonce

Presentation

Since 2001, the Committee for the History of Electricity has three objectives focused on the history of electricity: to conduct or foster scientific research, to study and promote tangible and intangible heritage, and to share and impart knowledge.

In 2013, the Committee widened its scope to become the Committee for the History of Electricity and Energy.

The Committee for the History of Electricity and Energy offers grants varying from 1,500 to 3,000 euros to graduate students.

Applications can be written in French or English.

Selection will be based on the following criteria: originality of the subject, preparation and quality of presentation of the project. The project must deal, at least partly, with the history of electricity or energy in France, Europe or elsewhere in the world.

Payment of the grant will be conditional upon signature of an agreement. The thesis or dissertation may be written in the language chosen by the student. However, a summary in French or English must be submitted to the Committee for the History of Electricity and Energy for theses or dissertations written in any other language.

Submission guidelines

The application should include:

the attached application form;

a letter in which the candidate requests a grant, gives the precise subject of his/her research, as defined with his/her supervisor, and binds him/herself to respect the agreement if he/she is selected;

a presentation of the research project mentioning the sources, the methodology, the questions to be raised, and a short bibliography (6-10 p.);

a detailed curriculum vitae;

a letter of recommendation from the research supervisor, appreciating the candidate and approving the project;

a photocopy of the student card or an attestation of research delivered by the university or research centre with which the candidate is affiliated.

The application must be sent attached to an email stating the name, the forename, the postal address, the phone number and the email address of the candidate. It must be emailed by November 10, 2017.

E-mail: comite.histoire.electricite@gmail.com

For any further information, please contact us by email or by phone : +33 1 53 63 23 46

Jury