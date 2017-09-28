The European electricity market and national energy policies

Annonce

It is co-organized by PACTE, GREDEG and CSI, financed by the research program « Nuclear, Energy, Environment, Waste, Society » from CNRS.

Argument

Since the end of the '90s, the European energy sector has encountered a liberalization process driven by the project of an integrated electricity market. At the same time, the European states have not abandoned to intervene in the organization of their national sector and partly retain control of the energy mix. European liberalization policy and national energy policies have been built independently and have created many inconsistencies and points of friction.

This workshop has the ambition to put together a group of researchers in political science, economic sociology and institutional economics who are interested in these interactions between the wholesale market and energy policies. The scientific challenge is to understand how our political, economic and legal institutions are supporting these frictions and are attempting to articulate these policies, and how articulations rely on economic expertise, political negotiation, legal interpretation, etc.

Several themes will be addressed: the future of nuclear energy in a market context, support mechanisms for renewable energy and articulation with the electricity market, climate change mitigation instruments and their articulation with the electricity market, requirements for security of electricity supply.

Program

Thursday, September 28

Welcome at 9:00

Workshop Introduction - 9:15 am 9:30 am

Market and energy policies in the long term (1)

9:30 am 10:40 am

Grand visions and pragmatic integration: Exploring historical continuities in European electricity system transitions, Ronan Bolton, Science, Technology and Innovation Studies, University of Edinburgh, Vincent Lagendijk, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Maastricht University, Antti Silvast, Science, Technology and Innovation Studies, University of Edinburgh

The German energy transition at crossroads – A critical review of where we are, Bastian Hoffmann, Andreas Koch, Jan Eberbach, Pauline Raux-Defossez, European Institute for Energy Research (EIFER)

Market and energy policies in the long term (2)

11:00 am 12:10 am

The conflictual reform of the Japanese electricity market, Miyuki Tsuchiya , Centre d'études européennes, Sciences Po Paris

A consistent future: economic calculation, prices and territorial development at Électricité de France (1946-1965) Guillaume Yon, Centre de Sociologie de l'Innovation-i3, MINES ParisTech, PSL Research University

Clash between electricity market and energy transition

2:00 pm, 3:45 pm

FITs in the European electricity market: the European Union, renewable energy policies, and economic expertise (1980s-2015), Béatrice Cointe , TIK Centre for Technology, Innovation and Culture, University of Oslo

The collision of conflicting socio-technical regimes in the electricity sector; mapping the breakings of market regime under the pressure of renewables regime, Dominique Finon, Centre international de recherche sur l'environnement et le développement, ENPC & CNRS

Epistemic politics prevent decarbonization strategies and flexible demand in electricity markets: The clash of heating governance local actors strategies in Denmark, Jens Stissing Jensen and Peter Karnøe, Aalborg University Copenhagen, Department of Planning and Development

How economic expertise is involved in market design, some testimonies from academics

4:20 pm, 6:00 pm

The invalidation of the Bonus-Malus on residential energy consumption by the French constitutional court, Claude Crampes , Toulouse School of Economics

, Toulouse School of Economics Structuring electricity markets through competition law based remedies: the cases of virtual power-plants and long term contracts, David Spector , Paris School of Economics

Collective mobilization of academics against the Green Certificates as a mechanism supporting renewable energies, Dominique Finon, Centre international de recherche sur l'environnement et le développement, ENPC & CNRS

Economic theory influence in judge decisions: a lawyer's view, Olivier Fréget (FT lawyers, competition law and regulation)

Friday, September 29

Articulating renewable energies with electricity market

9:00 am 10:45 am

A European market for "green-ness"? The politics of valuing the environmental quality of electricity. Brieuc Petit, Brice Laurent and Alexandre Mallard, Centre de Sociologie de l'Innovation-i3, MINES ParisTech, PSL Research University

The Energy System of the Future is Smart and Flexible! Competing Danish solutions to the challenge of fluctuating electricity generation, Trine Pallesen, Copenhaguen Business School, Peter Karnøe, Ålborg University, Denmark, Peter Holm Jacobsen, Copenhaguen Business School

, Copenhaguen Business School, Peter Karnøe, Ålborg University, Denmark, Peter Holm Jacobsen, Copenhaguen Business School Network integration of intermittent energy sources – Curtailment of renewable energies and its impacts, Bastian Hoffmann, Andreas Koch, Jan Eberbach, Pauline Raux-Defossez, European Institute for Energy Research (EIFER)

Electricity market and nuclear power

11:00 12:10

Defying the market: state subsidies for nuclear power in the U.S. Daniel Breslau , Department of Science and Technology in Society, Virginia Tech

Limited arrangements with the electricity market: the financing of the life extension of the nuclear power in France, Thomas Reverdy, Grenoble Institute of Technology, PACTE, Université Grenoble-Alpes, Frederic Marty, GREDEG, CNRS

Consumers, security and safety

2:00 pm 3:45 pm

The Making Up of the Consumer in the Deregulated Electricity Market (to be confirmed) Catherine Grandclément , GRETS, EDF R&D

Controversial integration of the security of supply in the electricity market: the design of the French capacity market, Frederic Marty, GREDEG, CNRS, Thomas Reverdy, Grenoble Institute of Technology, PACTE, University of Grenoble-Alps

Safety along the Energy Chain, Nicolas Boccard, Universitat of Girona

The liberalisation and the transition of the French Energy sector, a political and legal perspective

4:00 4:40

Sandra Lagumina will present her experience of the regulation of the French Energy Sector from her position of Director of Legal Affairs of ENGIE (2007-2013), General Director of GRDF ( 2013-2016) and Deputy Director of ENGIE (2016)

