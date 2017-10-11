AccueilCosmopolitanism revisited
Cosmopolitanism revisited
Comparative Perspectives on Urban Diversity from the Gulf and Beyond
Résumé
This conference aims to revisit the notion of cosmopolitanism in Gulf cities and other regional areas from a comparative perspective. It will be a unique opportunity for scholars of the Gulf and other world regions to engage with cosmopolitanism or otherwise probe the intersection of global studies, urban studies and migration studies from a range of disciplines. More specifically, panels will be organized around the following research themes:“cosmopolitan canopy”, cosmopolitanism in theoretical and comparative perspectives, new geographies of cosmopolitanism in Gulf cities.
Annonce
Program
Wednesday, October 11, INALCO
9h15 Introduction: Kathy Rousselet (Sciences Po, USPC) & Delphine Pagès-El Karoui (INALCO/USPC)
9h30 Keynote Conference 1: Ottoman Cosmopolitanism: Model or Myth, Edhem Eldem (Boğaziçi University and Collège de France)
11h-13h : Panel 1: Cosmopolitan rhetorics and urban marketing
Chair: Claire Beaugrand (PSIA-SciencesPo)
- Universalism versus Cosmopolitanism? The case of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum Project, Anne Krebs (Louvre Museum’s Research and Collection Department) & Franck Mermier (CNRS)
- The Art Milieus in Dubai and the Shaping of the Cosmo-Nationalist Man, Amin Moghadam (Princeton University)
- Transnational Experiences, Cosmopolitanism, and the Visual Arts in Kuwait pre-1990, Anahi Alviso-Marino (FMSH/CEFAS)
- “Binary States”: An artistic endeavour to foster cosmopolitan and transnational rhetorics”, Aurélie Varrel (CNRS)
13h-14h30 Lunch Break
14h30-16h30 : Panel 2: Cosmopolitanism in theoretical and comparative perspectives
Chairs: Sophie Body-Gendrot (Université Paris Sorbonne) & Hélène Thiollet (CNRS/CERI)
- The Cosmopolitan Canopy: Not lost in translation… A few remarks on the reception of the concept and its uses outside the US, Catherine Lejeune (Université Paris Diderot/USPC)
- Cosmopolitanism as a nomadic concept: from India to South America, Pascal Sieger (EHESS)
- Cosmopolitan urbanities in the Middle East: from colonial Alexandria to post-colonial Dubai, a travelling and contested concept, Delphine Pagès-El Karoui (INALCO/USPC)
- Shopping malls as cosmopolitan canopies? Reflections on an urban form, Laure Assaf (EHESS-LAU) & Sylvaine Camelin (Université Paris Nanterre)
17h Keynote Conference 2: The Cosmopolitan Canopy: Race and Civility in Everyday Life, Elijah Anderson (Yale University)
Discussants: Philip Kasinitz (the City University of New York) & Anne Raulin (Université Paris Nanterre)
Thursday, October 12, CEVIPOF, Sciences Po
9h30-10h30: Keynote Conference 3: Urban Enclaves: Scenes from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Yasser Elsheshtawy (independent writer, researcher and curator)
10h30-13h30 : Panel 3: Cosmopolitan belongings, tensions and frictions in Gulf countries
Chair: Roman Stadnicki (Université de Tours)
- Uncelebrated diversity in Kuwait, Claire Beaugrand (PSIA-SciencesPo)
- Cosmopolitanism in denial. A comparison between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Laure Assaf (EHESS) & Hélène Thiollet (CNRS
- Analyzing cosmopolitanism through migratory paths among Abu Dhabi foreign residents, Clio Chaveneau (Paris Sorbonne Abu Dhabi University) & Hadrien Dubucs (Paris Sorbonne Abu Dhabi University)
- Dubai Metro: from my city, my metro to our city, our metro?, Clémence Montagne (Université Sorbonne - Paris 4)
- “Outsiders” in France, “Westerners” in the Gulf, Martin Lestra (European University Institute-EHESS)
13h30-14h30 Lunch Break
14h30-16h30 Panel 4: Comparative ethnographies of cosmopolitanism
Chair: Anne Raulin (Université Paris Nanterre)
- Experiencing aesthetico-cultural cosmopolitanism: a comparison of youth in Paris, Sao Paulo and Seoul, Vincenzo Cicchelli (Université Paris Descartes), Sylvie Octobre (French Ministry of Culture), Viviane Riegel (ESPM São Paulo), Tally Katz-Gerro (University of Manchester) & Femida Handy (University of Pennsylvania)
- What’s in a street? Exploring local stories of subaltern cosmopolitanism in Trikoupi, Nicosia, Karen Akoka (Université Paris Nanterre), Olivier Clochard Iris Polizou (Ecole française d’Athènes) & Camille Schmoll (Université Paris Diderot/USPC)
- Mooring super-diversity to a brutal migration milieu, Susan Hall (London School of Economics and Political Science)
16h30-17h Concluding Remarks: Philip Kasinitz (the City University of New York)
Organizing Committee: Laure Assaf (EHESS), Gabrielle Chomentowski (INALCO), Catherine Lejeune (Paris Diderot), Delphine Pagès-El Karoui (INALCO), Camille Schmoll (Paris Diderot), Hélène Thiollet (Sciences Po)
Scientific Committee: Clio Chaveneau (PSUAD), Vincenzo Cicchelli (Paris V), Hadrien Dubucs (PSUAD), Philip Kasinitz (CUNY), Franck Mermier (IIAC-LAU), Amin Moghadam (Princeton), Clémence Montagne (PSUAD), Aurélie Varrel (French Institute of Pondichéry).
