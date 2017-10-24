Annonce

Milan, Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, 15-16, December 2017

About the conference



The hermeneutics of the “modernity of antiquity” is a still pioneering branch of research in Italian literature and art studies. Its aim is to discover the hidden meaning of works of literature and arts where other approaches failed or proved unsatisfactory.

Its distinguishing trait consists in using, along with all the results of historical, critical and philological studies, ancient pagan religious and mythological sources and heresiological traditions as decisive and yet unexpected interpretative tools to understand literary and artistic works produced in the modern era and in Christian times, but skillfully conceived by their authors – who identify themselves with ancient people that had come back to life in modern times in disguise as crypto-pagans in incognito – as erudite enigmas.

The main objective of the modernity of the antiquity which, more precisely, should be considered as «hermeneutics of the “symbolic-mythological modernity of antiquity”», is to open the lid of the shrine-palimpsest work, which means scraping the scriptio superior of the literary and artistic images so as to reveal the true meaning that their author – riddler in disguise – veiled in the scriptio inferior.

Panels

I. Words and concepts

I. 1. Hermeneutics, symbol and myth: etymological meaning of the terms and their evolution in the ancient culture.

II. Symbol and myth from early Catholicism

II. 1. Symbol from early Catholicism and liturgy.

II. 2. Symbols and myths of paganism, with particular reference to the mystery cults, in the interpretation of the Fathers of the Church, the Christian Apologists and ancient Christian writers (i.e. Clement of Alexandria, Arnobius, Firmicus Maternus, Augustine of Hippo).

III. The religious meaning of mythological symbol, myth and new syncretistic and apocalyptic mythology in some anticlassical theories of the modern age

III. 1. Abrégé de l’Origine de tous les Cultes by Charles François Dupuis (Trie-Château, 1742 - Is-sur-Tille, 1809).

III. 2. Symbolik und Mythologie der alten Völker, besonders der Griechen by Georg Friedrich Creuzer (Marburg an der Lahn, 1771 - Heidelberg, 1858).

III. 3 . Gottheiten von Samothrake e la Philosophie der Offenbarung by Friedrich W. J. Schelling (Leonberg, Württemberg, 1775 - Bad Ragaz, Sankt Gallen, 1854).

IV. Crypto-pagan symbols and themes hidden “under the veil” of Italian literature and the arts: symbols, myths and themes of the “modernity of antiquity” from the Renaissance to the twenty-first century

IV. 1. «Ut pictura poësis»

The symbols and themes of this section must refer to:

a) archaic, pre-Homeric, non-Olympic or even anti-Olympic ancient religious systems, or to ancient mystery cults, either Mediterranean or non-Mediterranean;

b) themes and figures that can be analyzed (even from a comparative and mythological-religious perspective, if necessary) include: Bacchus (-Dyonisus-Zagreus-Sabatius-Jacchus; Orpheus); Venus (-Aphrodite; Astarte; Tanit; Ishtar); Adonis (-Tammuz); Isis, Osiris, Horus, Aton, Amun, Serapis; Saturn (Cronus, Moloch, Baal Hammon; Aion, Zervan); Mithra; Shiva; Odino.

c) crypto-pagan symbols referring to apocalyptic themes.

IV. 2. Traces of ancient Christian and Jewish heresies and of the Jewish, Phoenician-punic, crypto-paganism hidden “under the veil” of the images, of the symbols and of the themes of Italian literature from the Renaissance to the twenty-first century.

IV. 3. Traces of crypto-esoteric initiation and crypto-pagan symbolism hidden “under the veil” of the narrative of Jules Verne (Nantes, 1828 - Amiens, 1905) and Maurice Leblanc (Rouen, 1864 - Perpignan, 1941), and in both popular and highbrow Italian literature and arts.

IV. 4. The crypto-paganism of the “Ancients” in the works of Lord Dunsany (London, 1878 - Dublin, 1957), Arthur Machen (Caerleon-on-Usk, Monmouthshire, 1863 - Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, 1947) and Howard Phillips Lovecraft (Providence, Rhode Island, USA, 1890-1937) in Italian literature and arts.

IV. 5. Themes and symbols of ancient paganism (mystery cults, Mediterranean and non-Mediterranean) in historical-esoteric Italian thrillers.

IV. 6. The “modernity of antiquity” in the symbols and mythological and crypto-pagan themes of the twentieth and twenty-first century’s comics, cartoons and video games.

Terms of participation

Not personal invitations are allowed – All speakers will be selected by CFP

Languages allowed

Italian for Italian speakers;

English, French, Spanish and German for foreign speakers or speakers with a foreign passport.

Submission guidelines

All the participation proposals (POSTER or SPEECH) must be sent via email to the Scientific Secretary (ermeneutica.SMMA@unicatt.it)

by September, 10.

The proposal will sent along together with 2 pdf files, titled: File 1 + title of the panel the proposal is referring to; and File 2 + surname and name + title of the panel the proposal is referring to.

1) File1 (titled File 1_+title of the panel) will be a pdf file including ONLY the following information (in Italian or in English, French, Spanish or German):

the title of the proposal or the poster,

the title of the panel the proposal is referring to,

abstract (3.000 characters, space included),

10 key words,

at least 10 bibliographical references,

the main ancient sources that will be used,

high resolution image of the artwork, object of the proposal or the poster.

2) File2 (titled File2_+surname and name_+title of the panel) will be a pdf file including the following information (in Italian or in English, French, Spanish or German):

first name and last name,

residence,

citizenship,

passaport (specify only if it is foreign or Italian, without the number; do not send a copy of the document),

phone number

profession

specify if and where (by the time the Congress is held) the candidate is pursuing a doctorate,

specify if and where (by the time the Congress is held) the candidate is pursuing a post-doctorate,

specify if and where (by the time the Congress is held) the candidate is appointed the title of “assistant professor”,

specify if and where (by the time the Congress is held) the candidate is teaching an academic class,

the title of the proposal or the poster,

the title of the panel the proposal is referring to,

abstract (3.000 characters, space included),

10 key words,

at least 10 bibliographical references,

the main ancient sources that will be used,

high resolution image of the artwork, object of the proposal or the poster,

resume including University and academic position (full professor, associate professor, researcher, aggregate professor; PhD student, grant researcher; laboratory teacher; assistant) and list of scientific publications;

freelance (MA and PhD) researchers’ resume will include also 1) the title of the PhD and Degree, 2) the University they attended; 3) the title of their thesis and the name of their tutor/s; 4) their current job position and their job experiences.

The object line of the email –

to be sent by October, 24

to the Scientific Secretary (ermeneutica.SMMA@unicatt.it) – will include: ER-SMMA 2017 PROPOSAL or ER-SMMA 2017 POSTER + title of the panel the proposal is referring to.

The communication regarding the accepted proposals (both speech and poster) will be sent by October, 31.

The authors of the accepted POSTERS and PROPOSALS must subscribe and pay the participation fee by November, 8 (http://www.unicatt.it/meetings/ersmma-iscrizione-e-quote-quote-per-i-poster). Please note that if you pay through bank transfer, you will have to send the receit to formazione.permanente-mi@unicatt.it; and cc. to renata.dellafiori@unicatt.it.

Important information

The conference organizers will not take into consideration proposals which consider myth and symbol from a psychological, psychoanalytical perspective, which consider myth merely in the perspective of “traditional narrative”, or which analyze themes and figures of Homeric-Olympic mythology.

The conference organizers will not take into consideration proposals which consider myth and symbol from a sociological, ethnological or anthropological perspective.

The conference organizers will not take into consideration proposals which consider myth merely in the perspective of “traditional narrative”.

The conference organizers will not take into consideration proposals which analyze themes and figures of Homeric-Olympic mythology.

The conference organizers will take into consideration proposal based on the inter-disciplinary approach of the “symbolic-mythological modernity of antiquity”, which combines the history of the literature and of the arts with the history of the ancient religions and of the heresies (Christian, Jewish and so on), paying a particular attention to the study of the ancient sources of the religions and of the heresies (see About the conference)

For further information concerning the concept of “symbolic-mythological modernity of antiquity”, the “Panels” and the program, please contact: ida.villa@unicatt.it and bart.vandenbossche@arts.kuleuven.be

Accepted proposals and posters will be published online under the entry “PROGRAM/list of proposals and posters" in alphabetical order.

Fees (as speakers and listeners)

Under definition

(There will be special fees for Ph.D. students, students and speakers of last ER-SMMA Conference – 2016 and 2015)

ER-SMMA Book series

The submitted papers which will pass a double-blind peer review will be published in a volume.

In view of the III International Conference Er-smma 2017, we had a preparatory lab in Recanati (Centro Nazionale di Studi Leopardiani) from 2 to 8 July 2017

ER-SMMA_LAB.LEO: «Man’s memory is powerless without the aid of signs». Hermeneutical Studies’ Laboratory of sacred symbology and religious mythology of the ‘modernity of antiquity’, in Italian literature and the Arts from the Renaissance up to the Present Day, with Leopardian section (Recanati, CNSL, 2-8 July 2017)

http://convegni.unicatt.it/laboratorio-ersmma

General conference chairs

Professor ANGELA IDA VILLA

Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore - Milano

Email: ida.villa@unicatt.it

Professor BART VAN DEN BOSSCHE

Katholieke Universiteit Leuven

Facoltà di Lettere

Dipartimento di Scienze Letterarie – gruppo di ricerca MDRN

Blijde-Inkomststraat 21

B-3000 Leuven

E-mail: bart.vandenbossche@arts.kuleuven.be

tel.++ 32 16 32 48 36

www.mdrn.be