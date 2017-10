Le Physiologus antique et sa transmission médiévale

Annonce

RursuSpicae will publish a special issue (no. 12) devoted to the Physiologus: Ancient Physiologus and its medieval transmission.

Presentation

Any proposal concerning one of the “recensions” of the Physiologus (in Greek as well as in the other ancient or medieval languages of diffusion – Latin, Armenian, Georgian, Arabic, Slavonic, Romanian ...) is welcome. The papers (in any European language) may relate to the medieval tradition and the avatars of this text / genre, and relate to philological, literary, cultural, naturalist, or iconographic aspects.

Submission guidelines

The deadline for the submission is May 31, 2018, for publication in the winter of 2018-2019, after reviews and acceptance by the reviewing committee.

Proposals should be submitted

before 31/05/2018

to

arnaud.zucker@unice.fr

isabelle.draelants@irht.cnrs.fr

antoine.pasqualini@cepam.cnrs.fr

Articles can be written in French, English, German, Italian, Spanish and should not exceed 85 000 signs, with spaces and notes (see notes for contributors)

Evaluation's process

Articles will be evaluated by the reviewing committee of the review.