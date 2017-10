Dance and Nations: identities, otherness, boundaries, in Europe

Résumé

The international and interdisciplinary symposium "Dance and Nations: identities, alterities, boundaries" is a scientific meeting organized within the framework of the of the HdD (Hermeneutics of Dance research program, directed by Arianna Fabbricatore),. Il brings together a team of scholars to question how theatrical dance evolves in the European social and cultural space. Its purpose is to discuss the different aspects related to the circulation of dance in Europe and to open up research on the semiotic, political and social issues of dance as a sign, expression or representation of the permeable bounderies between cultural identities.