Constructing Kurgans

Submission guidelines

Please use the form below to submit an abstract of the paper you intend to present at the workshop (max. 300 words). Workshop abstract submission form

Abstract submission deadline: 1 December 2017

The organizing committee will select abstracts according to specific criteria such as new or original field data, bio-anthropological data and innovative theoretical and methodological approaches.

Accepted contributors will be notified by 15 December 2017.

Abstracts of accepted papers will be published on the website by 31 January 2018.

The language of the workshop will be English. No translation services will be available. Presentation should not exceed 30 minutes, including 5-10 minutes for questions and discussion.

Speakers are requested to deliver the full text of their paper by 20 March 2018 (for guidelines please refer to the Chicago Manual of Style. They will have the opportunity to modify and update their text after the conference.

Accepted papers will be included in the proceedings of the Workshop and published in a peer-reviewed volume of the SANEM series. Contributions are due by 30 October 2018.

Contacts

For more detailed information and updates visit our website: camnes.org

or e-mail the Workshop Secretariat: kurgan.workshop@camnes.org

Timeline

Notification of acceptance by: 15 December 2017

Publication of abstracts and final program on website: 15 January 2018

Full text paper submission deadline: 20 March 2018

Contribution for Proceedings submission deadline: 30 October 2018

Organizing and scientific committee

Guido GUARDUCCI (CAMNES)

Nicola LANERI (CAMNES-SoRS)

Sylvie MÜLLER CELKA (Lyon 2/CNRS)

Giulio PALUMBI (Lyon 2/CNRS)

Stefano VALENTINI (CAMNES)

Participation

Participation is free but registration is mandatory (more details about the registration will be available after the publication of the final program).

The attendance of speakers at all the workshop sessions is requested.

Speakers must hold a PhD degree or equivalent.

Participation includes