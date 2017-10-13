Annonce

During the past decade, a massive body of audiovisual heritage has become digitally accessible, on websites of archives, through initiatives such as Europeana.eu and EUscreen.eu, and on platforms such as YouTube and Vimeo. The symposium Video Tracing and Tracking in Digital Humanities Research explores the possibilities of using fingerprinting and video tracking technologies in this area in general and for research into the circulation and appropriation of digital audiovisual heritage in particular. The symposium invites to scholars, archivists and IT-developers with expertise in video tracking, Digital Humanities and heritage studies to participate and create a network for future research in this area to answer questions such as: How can Digital Humanities researchers adapt state of the art fingerprinting and video tracking technologies for their critical research? How do strategies of curation shape the appropriation of digitized heritage? What new perspectives on European history and identity do digital curations and appropriations of audiovisual heritage create? How can audiovisual archives better foster the re-use of Europe’s audiovisual heritage?

Programme

Thursday, 12 October 2017 - Utrecht

19.00 Meet & Greet at Stadscafé Broers (next door to NH Centre Hotel, Janskerkhof 9, Utrecht)

20.00 Network Dinner at Restaurant San Siro (Oudkerkhof 9, Utrecht)

Friday, 13 October 2017 - Beeld & Geluid, Hilversum*

09:30 Opening en welcome - Johan Omen, Beeld & Geluid

10:00 Audiovisual Heritage, Archives & Video tracking: The Case of the CADEAH** project - Eggo Müller, Utrecht University

10.20 Digital Humanities and Video Tracking - Pelle Snickars & Maria Erikkson, Umeå University

10.40 Discussion

11.00 Demonstration Audio Phylogeny Analysis (t.b.c.) - Patrick Aichroth, Fraunhofer Institue, Ilmenau (Skype)

11.30 Demonstration Videorooter / Legal Aspects of Fingerprinting - Maarten Zeinstra, Kennisland, Amsterdam

12.00 Demonstration: Research Technologies at C2DH - Lars Wieneke, Centre for Contemporary & Digital History, Luxembourg

12.30 Discussion

13.00 Lunch

14.00 Round Table: Video Tracking, Heritage and the Public Interest

Sonja de Leeuw , EUscreen.eu and Utrecht University

, EUscreen.eu and Utrecht University Patrick Vonderau , Stockholm University

, Stockholm University Jasmijn van Gorp, CLARIAH NL, Utrecht University

15.00 Summary and Future Actions

Eggo Müller & Johan Oomen

15.30 End of the Symposium

possibility to visit the Sound and Vision Experience until 17:30

Organizers & contact:

Lizzy Komen, Beeld & Geluid: lkomen@beeldengeluid.nl

Eggo Müller, Utrecht University: e.mueller@uu.nl

* Location: Media Parkboulevard 1, 1217 WE Hilversum

Railway Station: Hilversum Media Park

** Research Proposal: European History Reloaded: Curation and

Appropriation of Digital Audiovisual Heritage