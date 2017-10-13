AccueilVideo Tracing and Tracking in Digital Humanities Research
ColloqueReprésentations
Catégories
Video Tracing and Tracking in Digital Humanities Research
Symposium at the Netherlands Institute for Sound & Vision
Publié le mercredi 11 octobre 2017 par Anastasia Giardinelli
Résumé
During the past decade, a massive body of audiovisual heritage has become digitally accessible, on websites of archives, through initiatives such as Europeana.eu and EUscreen.eu, and on platforms such as YouTube and Vimeo. The symposium Video Tracing and Tracking in Digital Humanities Research explores the possibilities of using fingerprinting and video tracking technologies in this area in general and for research into the circulation and appropriation of digital audiovisual heritage in particular.
Annonce
Presentation
During the past decade, a massive body of audiovisual heritage has become digitally accessible, on websites of archives, through initiatives such as Europeana.eu and EUscreen.eu, and on platforms such as YouTube and Vimeo. The symposium Video Tracing and Tracking in Digital Humanities Research explores the possibilities of using fingerprinting and video tracking technologies in this area in general and for research into the circulation and appropriation of digital audiovisual heritage in particular. The symposium invites to scholars, archivists and IT-developers with expertise in video tracking, Digital Humanities and heritage studies to participate and create a network for future research in this area to answer questions such as: How can Digital Humanities researchers adapt state of the art fingerprinting and video tracking technologies for their critical research? How do strategies of curation shape the appropriation of digitized heritage? What new perspectives on European history and identity do digital curations and appropriations of audiovisual heritage create? How can audiovisual archives better foster the re-use of Europe’s audiovisual heritage?
Programme
Thursday, 12 October 2017 - Utrecht
19.00 Meet & Greet at Stadscafé Broers (next door to NH Centre Hotel, Janskerkhof 9, Utrecht)
20.00 Network Dinner at Restaurant San Siro (Oudkerkhof 9, Utrecht)
Friday, 13 October 2017 - Beeld & Geluid, Hilversum*
09:30 Opening en welcome - Johan Omen, Beeld & Geluid
10:00 Audiovisual Heritage, Archives & Video tracking: The Case of the CADEAH** project - Eggo Müller, Utrecht University
10.20 Digital Humanities and Video Tracking - Pelle Snickars & Maria Erikkson, Umeå University
10.40 Discussion
11.00 Demonstration Audio Phylogeny Analysis (t.b.c.) - Patrick Aichroth, Fraunhofer Institue, Ilmenau (Skype)
11.30 Demonstration Videorooter / Legal Aspects of Fingerprinting - Maarten Zeinstra, Kennisland, Amsterdam
12.00 Demonstration: Research Technologies at C2DH - Lars Wieneke, Centre for Contemporary & Digital History, Luxembourg
12.30 Discussion
13.00 Lunch
14.00 Round Table: Video Tracking, Heritage and the Public Interest
- Sonja de Leeuw, EUscreen.eu and Utrecht University
- Patrick Vonderau, Stockholm University
- Jasmijn van Gorp, CLARIAH NL, Utrecht University
15.00 Summary and Future Actions
- Eggo Müller & Johan Oomen
15.30 End of the Symposium
possibility to visit the Sound and Vision Experience until 17:30
Organizers & contact:
- Lizzy Komen, Beeld & Geluid: lkomen@beeldengeluid.nl
- Eggo Müller, Utrecht University: e.mueller@uu.nl
* Location: Media Parkboulevard 1, 1217 WE Hilversum
Railway Station: Hilversum Media Park
** Research Proposal: European History Reloaded: Curation and
Appropriation of Digital Audiovisual Heritage
Catégories
- Représentations (Catégorie principale)
- Sociétés > Ethnologie, anthropologie > Anthropologie culturelle
- Esprit et Langage > Représentations > Patrimoine
- Périodes > Époque contemporaine > XXIe siècle
- Espaces > Europe
Lieux
- Media Parkboulevard 1
Hilversum, Pays-Bas (1217 WE)
Dates
- vendredi 13 octobre 2017
- jeudi 12 octobre 2017
Fichiers attachés
Mots-clés
- Audiovisual Heritage, Fingerprinting, Video Tracking, Digital Humanities, Appropriation
Contacts
- Eggo Mueller
courriel : e [dot] mueller [at] uu [dot] nl
- Lizzy Komen
courriel : lkomen [at] beeldengeluid [dot] nl
Source de l'information
- Eggo Mueller
courriel : e [dot] mueller [at] uu [dot] nl
Pour citer cette annonce
« Video Tracing and Tracking in Digital Humanities Research », Colloque, Calenda, Publié le mercredi 11 octobre 2017, http://calenda.org/418154
Archiver cette annonce
À lire sur le même thème
- Unlocking Sound and Image Heritage. See, Listen and Share
- Histoire des scénaristes
- Humanities and "galleries, libraries, archives, and museums" (GLAMS) going digital
- Multimodal Communication : Language, Performance and Digital Media
- Public humanities and digital humanities: mutual inspiration and common (digital) tools