Enquêtes philosophiques sur la violence sexuelle

Annonce

Topics

The Philosophical Journal of Conflict and Violence (PJCV) welcomes papers from philosophical research fields on (among others) the following topics :

Philosophical investigations or critiques on past and present psychiatric and psychological concepts related to sexual violence / crimes.

Ethical studies on moral responsibility in sexual crimes.

Studies on Gender-based violence

Studies and discussions on famous sexual accounts on sexual violence (Michel Foucault, Arnold Davidson, Ian Hacking, Georges Vigarello, Judith Butler, Simone de Beauvoir etc.)

Aesthetic and moral studies on sexual violence in novels and movies.

The PJCV also welcomes novel papers on the issue of child abuse and studies on sexual violence from the perspective of René Girard's mimetic theory.

Submission Guidelines

Deadline for paper submission is March 18, 2018.

Submissions should be sent to publishing@trivent-publishing.eu & andreas.wilmes@trivent-publishing.eu.

To optimize our organization, we kindly invite prospective authors to inform us about their intention to submitt a paper (with a provisional title and abstract).

Selected papers will be published by Trivent Publishing in May 2018.

Evaluation

The PJCV is double blind peer reviewed and published annualy.

Advisory Board