Publié le vendredi 20 octobre 2017 par Céline Guilleux
DARIAH Day is a one day workshop intended to introduce the Digital Research Infrastructure for the Arts and Humanities (DARIAH) to the linguistic community in Zurich. The workshop will focus on the #dariahTeach platform, which was created through the funding of an ERASMUS+ strategic partnership to test modules for open-source, high-quality, multilingual teaching materials for the digital arts and humanities.
Presentation
Participants will
- Discover European infrastructures for digital humanities
- Learn the basics of XML / TEI
- Find out how to use the Multimodal Literacies eTalk tool
- Meet representatives of two leading European networks (DARIAH-EU and CLARIN ERIC)
Participation
Participation is free of charge, but please send us a message to info@linguistik.uzh.ch, if you intend to participate. Please specify the session(s) that you will attend. While the topics may be of particular interest to students and researchers of linguistic fields, participants from other fields are welcome as well!
*More information, regarding the location and what you will need to bring to the workshops will follow shortly.*
Free attendance on inscription at info@linguistik.uzh.ch
Organisation
- Martin Volk (Institute of Computational Linguistics)
- Tanja Samardžić (URPP Language and Space)
- Wolfgang Kesselheim (URPP Language and Space)
- Michaela Hnizda (Zurich Competence Center for Linguistics)
Program
10:15h to 12:00h - The Benefits of DARIAH, DARIAH and CLARIN
Presentation by Frank Fisher, Darja Fišer, Claire Clivaz and Toma Tasovac
12:00h to 13:00h - Lunch Break
13:00h to 16:00h - Parallel Workshops
W1: XML and TEI (Toma Tasovac)
- Introduction to XML, xpath, validation, well-formedness, XML schemas
- Practical exercise with an XML editor
- Introduction to TEI
W2: Multimodal Literacy (Claire Clivaz)
- Introduction to the world of digital multimodal literacies through history, examples, experiments and editing tools
- Tutorial on how to build your own multimodal editing tool (eTalk)
Lieux
- Zürcher Kompetenzzentrum Linguistik (ZüKL) - Plattenstrasse 47
Zurich, Confédération Suisse (8032)
Dates
- lundi 18 décembre 2017
Mots-clés
- education, partnership
Contacts
- Volk Martin
courriel : volk [at] cl [dot] uzh [dot] ch
URLS de référence
Source de l'information
- Clivaz Claire
courriel : claire [dot] clivaz [at] sib [dot] swiss
