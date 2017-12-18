Annonce

Presentation

DARIAH Day is a one day workshop intended to introduce the Digital Research Infrastructure for the Arts and Humanities (DARIAH) to the linguistic community in Zurich. The workshop will focus on the #dariahTeach platform, which was created through the funding of an ERASMUS+ strategic partnership to test modules for open-source, high-quality, multilingual teaching materials for the digital arts and humanities.

Participants will

Discover European infrastructures for digital humanities

Learn the basics of XML / TEI

Find out how to use the Multimodal Literacies eTalk tool

Meet representatives of two leading European networks (DARIAH-EU and CLARIN ERIC)

Participation

Participation is free of charge, but please send us a message to info@linguistik.uzh.ch, if you intend to participate. Please specify the session(s) that you will attend. While the topics may be of particular interest to students and researchers of linguistic fields, participants from other fields are welcome as well!

*More information, regarding the location and what you will need to bring to the workshops will follow shortly.*

Organisation

Program

10:15h to 12:00h - The Benefits of DARIAH, DARIAH and CLARIN

Presentation by Frank Fisher, Darja Fišer, Claire Clivaz and Toma Tasovac

12:00h to 13:00h - Lunch Break

13:00h to 16:00h - Parallel Workshops

W1: XML and TEI (Toma Tasovac)

Introduction to XML, xpath, validation, well-formedness, XML schemas

Practical exercise with an XML editor

Introduction to TEI

W2: Multimodal Literacy (Claire Clivaz)