Arizona Graduate Conference in French

Résumé

The French & Italian Department at the University of Arizona is delighted to organize this conference to which all MA and doctoral students in French are invited to participate so that they may have the opportunity to present their work. Abstracts will address one or more of the following strands: theoretical and applied linguistics; first, second language acquisition; teaching French as a second/foreign language; digital technologies and pedagogy; French and Francophone literature, culture and civilization ; Francophone cinema; Women's studies, queer studies and sexuality.