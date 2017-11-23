Re:Trace conference

Annonce

Keynote Speakers

Martin KEMP (em. professor Oxford University, British Academy, UK)

(em. professor Oxford University, British Academy, UK) Wendy Hui CHUN (Brown University, USA)

(Brown University, USA) Ryszard W. KLUSZCZYNSKI (University Lodz, PL)

(University Lodz, PL) Sarah KENDERDINE (École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, CH)

(École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, CH) Morten SøNDERGAARD (Aalborg University, DK)

About Re:Trace

The 7th International Conference on the Histories of Media Art, Science and Technology titled RE:TRACE focuses on an evaluation of the status of the meta-discipline MediaArtHistories today.

More than a decade after the first conference founded the field now recognized worldwide as a significant historical inquiry at the intersection of art, science, and technology, Media Art Histories is now firmly established as a dynamic area of study guided by changing media and research priorities, drawing a growing community of scholars, artists and artist-researchers.

Immersed in both contemporary and historiographical aspects of the digital world, we explore the most immediate socio-cultural questions of our time: from body futures, information society, and media (r)evolutions, to environmental interference, financial virtualization, and surveillance. And we do so through a fractal lens of inter- and trans-disciplinarity, bridging art history, media studies, neuroscience, psychology, sociology, and beyond. MediaArtHistories is a field whose theory, methods, and objects of study interweave with and overlay other disciplines.

Programme

Day 1, 23.11.2017

08:30 Registration

09:00 Official Opening Welcome by Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Rektor Friedrich Faulhammer and Conference Chairs Oliver Grau (Danube U) and Inge Hinterwaldner (HU Berlin)

and Conference (Danube U) and (HU Berlin) 09:20 Keynote Ryszard KLUSZCZYŃSKI (University of Łodz, PL): Monument as Archive: artistic strategies from anti- to meta-memorial

(Introduction by Inge Hinterwaldner)

10:20 Coffee Break

Stream Media Art & Politics

Audimax, Danube University Stream Sound

Cinema Kesselhaus, Danube University Campus Stream Early New Media

Room 2.2, Main Building, Danube University

10:45 Session: Cybernetics, computing and the question of representation in art

Chair: Giselle BEIGUELMAN

Andres BURBANO (CO): The MONIAC and the Arts

(CO): The MONIAC and the Arts Kevin HAMILTON (US): Beyond Visualization: Genealogies of Unmapped Complexity in Media Art and Technology

(US): Beyond Visualization: Genealogies of Unmapped Complexity in Media Art and Technology Gerald NESTLER (AT): tba

Session: Early experimental strategies in the image-sound-complex

Chair: Wendy COONES

Jungmin LEE (US): Scroll as Virtual Media: Kinetic Abstraction and Projection circa 1920

(US): Scroll as Virtual Media: Kinetic Abstraction and Projection circa 1920 Stefanie BRÄUER (CH): Electronic Oscillography in Early 1950s Experimental Film

(CH): Electronic Oscillography in Early 1950s Experimental Film Ashley SCARLETT/Martin ZEILINGER( CA): Art, Technology and Affordance

CA): Art, Technology and Affordance Soojung YI (KR): When 'new media art' became the solution to endow cultural identity to its community? The history of new media art in South Korea since 1980s

Session: Generative Art

Chair: Ksenia FEDOROVA

Frieder NAKE (DE): Georg Nees & Harold Cohen. Retracing Origins

(DE): Georg Nees & Harold Cohen. Retracing Origins Caroline MENEZES (UK): From Painting to Coding: The Art of Harold Cohen

(UK): From Painting to Coding: The Art of Harold Cohen Sjouke van der MEULEN (NL):tba

(NL):tba Robin OPPENHEIMER (US): You have been processed! Exploring Early Artists' & Engineers' Collaborations with Video Processing Machines

12:15 Lunch Break & Poster Session of Media Art & Digital Humanities projects and research tools in the hall

13:45 Session: Politics - Ambitious goals with tactical media

Chair: Katharina GSÖLLPOINTNER

Dmitry GALKIN (RU): Art, Science and Technology in Russia: current affairs and ambitions for the future (from institutional and artistic perspectives)

(RU): Art, Science and Technology in Russia: current affairs and ambitions for the future (from institutional and artistic perspectives) Rania GAFAAR (DE): Crisis as Critical Practice in the MENA

(DE): Crisis as Critical Practice in the MENA Chandrika ACHARYA (IN): Mediating Resistance: Indian New Media Art Session: Sound Art

Chair: Ana PERAICA

Biljana LEKOVIĆ (RS): History/Practices of Sound Art in Serbia

(RS): History/Practices of Sound Art in Serbia Michelle LEWIS-KING (UK): Pulse Project: Listening Across Disciplines and Cultures

(UK): Pulse Project: Listening Across Disciplines and Cultures Joo Yun LEE (US): Speculative-sensible Experience in Ryoji Ikeda’s Audiovisual Installation and Performance Inside and Outside of the White Cube Session: From Trans-Local to Telematic

Chair: Jon CATES

Rod BANTJES (CA): Governing Publics: the Politics of Optical media in 18th-century England and America

(CA): Governing Publics: the Politics of Optical media in 18th-century England and America Patrick LICHTY (AE): the world, Another 24 Hours: Practice-Based Research and the works of Robert Adrian X & Bill Bartlett

(AE): the world, Another 24 Hours: Practice-Based Research and the works of Robert Adrian X & Bill Bartlett Paul SERMON/Claire MCANDREW (UK): 3x4: a telematics/architectural hypersurface

(UK): 3x4: a telematics/architectural hypersurface Polonia TRATNIK (SI): Media art and Politics: The Question of Tomorrow

(SI): Media art and Politics: The Question of Tomorrow Gabriela Aceves Sepúlveda SEPÚLVEDA (CA): Towards an alternative history of Electronic Music: Latin American Women Composers, 1888-1980

(CA): Towards an alternative history of Electronic Music: Latin American Women Composers, 1888-1980 Joanna GRIFFIN (IN): Creative Encounters and Subaltern Aesthetic in the Early Years of the Indian Space Program

15:15 Coffee Break

15:45 Session: Politics - Ecology, politics, and aesthetics I

Chair: Andres BURBANO

Aaron BURTON (AU): Ecological intimacy and unmanned photography: drones, GoPros, and satellites

(AU): Ecological intimacy and unmanned photography: drones, GoPros, and satellites Jens HAUSER (DK): Toward Greenness Studies: Materials – Metaphors – Media – Misunderstandings

(DK): Toward Greenness Studies: Materials – Metaphors – Media – Misunderstandings Yvonne VOLKART (CH): Re-Tracing Aesthetic Strategies in Times of Electronic Waste

(CH): Re-Tracing Aesthetic Strategies in Times of Electronic Waste Viola RÜHSE (AT): Facebook's symbolic headquarter MPK20 by Frank Gehry

Session: Modulating sensory perception with media cross-over

Chair: Sjouke van der MEULEN

Katharina GSÖLLPOINTNER (AT): Digital Kinesthesia. Kinesthetic modes of media aesthetics in digital art

(AT): Digital Kinesthesia. Kinesthetic modes of media aesthetics in digital art Chris SALTER (CA): Sensed Selves: The (expanded) Sensorium in Media Art History

(CA): Sensed Selves: The (expanded) Sensorium in Media Art History Nina SOSNA (PT)/ Ksenia FEDOROVA (RU): Connective tissues in media interferences

(PT)/ (RU): Connective tissues in media interferences Aura BALANESCU (RO): Media Art: Trans-Perception, Trans-Repräsentation, Trans-Consciousness

Session: Soft and Fluid Media

Chair: Katja KWASTEK

Jonas JØRGENSEN (DK): From Soft Sculpture to Soft Robotics: Retracing a Physical Aesthetics of Bio-Morphic Softness

(DK): From Soft Sculpture to Soft Robotics: Retracing a Physical Aesthetics of Bio-Morphic Softness Hava ALDOUBY (IL): Shifting Sands: Sand as Medium in Israeli New Media Art

(IL): Shifting Sands: Sand as Medium in Israeli New Media Art Laura BELOFF (DK): Observing Evolution and Techno-Organic Practices – in Art and Design

(DK): Observing Evolution and Techno-Organic Practices – in Art and Design Falk HEINRICH (DK): Art and Technology as Research: Episteme and Techne Fluidity

17:15 Keynote Morten SØNDERGAARD (Aalborg University, DK): Archive Agencies. Tracing the Implied Producers of Media Art Collections

(Introduction tba)

18:30 Opening Drinks and exhibition tour at Kunsthalle Krems Welcome by Director Florian Steininger

Ceremony: MediaArtHistories International Award to Werner Nekes (posthumous), Laudatio by Chair of Award Committee Oliver Grau

Day 2, 24.11.2017 (Göttweig Abbey)

09:30 Transfer from Danube University to Göttweig Abbey

09:30 Welcome to Göttweig Abbey by Abt Columban Luser (angefragt)

(angefragt) 09:45 Keynote Wendy Hui Kyong CHUN (Brown University, US): Approximate Repetitions: Latent Big Data

(Introduction by Inge Hinterwaldner)

10:45 Coffee Break

Stream Politics

Brunnensaal, Göttweig Abbey Stream Media Art Futures/Histories

Sommerrefektorium, Göttweig Abbey Stream Unearthing beginnings in new media art

Room “Kremstal”, Göttweig Abbey

11:15 Session: Politics: Political and aesthetic impacts of automated classifications

Chair: Morten SØNDERGAARD

Maciej OŻÓG (PL): Tearing down the biometric cage: deconstructing biometric surveillance through art

(PL): Tearing down the biometric cage: deconstructing biometric surveillance through art Jennifer GRADECKI (US)/Derek CURRY (US): Crowd-Sourced Intelligence Agency: Prototyping Counterveillance

(US): Crowd-Sourced Intelligence Agency: Prototyping Counterveillance Devon SCHILLER (AT): The physiognomic (un)genre: Challenges of Automated Facial Expression Analysis-Based Media Art to both the Art and Science of Face

(AT): The physiognomic (un)genre: Challenges of Automated Facial Expression Analysis-Based Media Art to both the Art and Science of Face Mehul BHATT (DE): THE SHAPE OF THE MOVING IMAGE: Perspectives from Spatial Cognition and Artificial Intelligence

Session: Artistic and curatorial narratives of memory

Chair: tba

Darko FRITZ (HR): Interdisciplinary Multimedia at the 3rd International Artists Meetings in Vela Luka 1972

(HR): Interdisciplinary Multimedia at the 3rd International Artists Meetings in Vela Luka 1972 José R. ALCALÁ (ES)/ Beatriz ESCRIBANO BELMAR (ES): Interactive multimedia creations at the International Museum of Electrographic Artworks in Cuenca (Spain), 1994-2006. Pioneer productions for the construction of hypermedia narratives

(ES)/ (ES): Interactive multimedia creations at the International Museum of Electrographic Artworks in Cuenca (Spain), 1994-2006. Pioneer productions for the construction of hypermedia narratives Miklós PETERNÁK (HU): Photo/Model - The Memories of Forgetting

(HU): Photo/Model - The Memories of Forgetting Leonardo IMPETT (CH): Robot Aesthetics and Cultural Imperialism: the Double Hermeneutic of Computational Photography

Session: Media Archeological studies

Chair: Andres BURBANO

Roberta BUIANI (CA): Re-appropriating the messiness of things: a more-than-human approach to curating in art and science

(CA): Re-appropriating the messiness of things: a more-than-human approach to curating in art and science Victor FLORES (PT): Carlos Relvas (1838-1894): The Intriguing Research of his Stereo Archive

(PT): Carlos Relvas (1838-1894): The Intriguing Research of his Stereo Archive Beatriz ESCRIBANO BELMAR (ES)/ José R. ALCALÁ (ES): The artistic contribution of the electrographic practices in the archeology of electronic art

(ES)/ (ES): The artistic contribution of the electrographic practices in the archeology of electronic art Adam LAUDER (CA): Science/Fiction: Canadian Information Art in the 1970s

12:45 Lunch Break, optionally a guided tour through the Abbey

14:15 Session: Internet infrastructure under scrutiny

Chair: Ksenia FEDOROVA

David GAUTHIER (NL)/ Marc TUTERS (NL): Mailing lists are dead, long live mailing lists! – periodising discourses, debates, and infrastructures of nettime, empire, spectre, and crumb

(NL)/ (NL): Mailing lists are dead, long live mailing lists! – periodising discourses, debates, and infrastructures of nettime, empire, spectre, and crumb Natalia FEDOROVA (RU): Internet of Names. Poetics of Infrastructure

(RU): Internet of Names. Poetics of Infrastructure Martín NADAL (ES)/ César ESCUDERO ANDALUZ (ES): Critical mining, Blockchain and Bitcoin in contemporary art

(ES)/ (ES): Critical mining, Blockchain and Bitcoin in contemporary art Andre MINTZ (BR): After Internet? F.A.T. Lab's farewell and reconsiderations of the post-internet trope in art



Session: Histories of media technology

Chair: José R. ALCALÁ

Katja KWASTEK (NL): 'fictitious future pasts'? on artists reflecting on the digitality of the present by imagining the remnants of today's technology in future times

(NL): 'fictitious future pasts'? on artists reflecting on the digitality of the present by imagining the remnants of today's technology in future times Grant BOLLMER (US): Gaming Formalisms and the Aesthetics of Empathy



(US): Gaming Formalisms and the Aesthetics of Empathy Ozgun Eylul ISCEN (US): Alternative Histories of New Media: Telecommunication Technologies and Media Arts in the Middle East

(US): Alternative Histories of New Media: Telecommunication Technologies and Media Arts in the Middle East Randall PACKER (SG): Social Broadcasting: An Unfinished Communication Revolution

Session: Retracing media art and its precursors in Latin America

Chair: Andreas BROECKMANN

José-Carlos MARÍATEGUI (PE)/ Elisa ARCA (PE): Teresa Burga: a pioneer multimedia and information artist

(PE)/ (PE): Teresa Burga: a pioneer multimedia and information artist Reynaldo THOMPSON (MX): Digital art in Latin America

(MX): Digital art in Latin America Erandy VERGARA-VARGAS (CA): Re-Tracing Methods: Rethinking Media Art Histories and Relations between the North and the Global South

(CA): Re-Tracing Methods: Rethinking Media Art Histories and Relations between the North and the Global South Carmen Gil VROLIJK (CO): A genealogy of art and technology in Colombia: 1976-2016

15:45 Coffee Break

16:15 Session DH: Preservation strategies I: Performing and rethinking materiality

Chair: tba

Jo Ana MORFIN (MX): Restored Behavior: Performing Materiality

(MX): Restored Behavior: Performing Materiality Laura LEUZZI (UK): Re-enacting early video art as a research tool for media art histories

(UK): Re-enacting early video art as a research tool for media art histories Margrét Elísabet OLAFSDÓTTIR (IS): The Vasulka Chamber and Media Art in Iceland

(IS): The Vasulka Chamber and Media Art in Iceland Denisa KERA (US)/Cynthia Selin (US): Parlor of Futures: Tarot cards, Futures Techniques and Octave Obdurant's 'Cosmographic Comparator'

Session: Curation and art production in crowdsourced and networked situations

Chair: Ryszard KLUSZCZYŃSKI

Zizi LI (US): theorizing Instagram: Ontology, Epistemology, and Aesthetics

(US): theorizing Instagram: Ontology, Epistemology, and Aesthetics Mark NUNES (US): The Crowdsourced Archive: Mobile Media, Photography, and the Local(ized) Frame

(US): The Crowdsourced Archive: Mobile Media, Photography, and the Local(ized) Frame Kanokwan TRAKULYINGCHAROEN (AT): Mediascapes in 'Cities on the Move in Bangkok' (1999)

Session: net.art revisited

Chair: Janina HOTH

Raivo KELOMEES (EE): From Net Art to Post-Internet Art: The Cyclical Nature of Art Movements

(EE): From Net Art to Post-Internet Art: The Cyclical Nature of Art Movements Rasa SMITE (LV) / Raitis SMITS (LV): Fields – Manifesting the Transformative Potential of Arts in the Age of Post-Media

(LV) / (LV): Fields – Manifesting the Transformative Potential of Arts in the Age of Post-Media Filipe PAIS (FR): From bits to paper: A short history of the aesthetics of rematerialization

(FR): From bits to paper: A short history of the aesthetics of rematerialization Jon CATES (US): whois LaTurbo Avedon, Netochka Nezvanova and/or Rrose Sélavy?

18:00 Transfer to Krems

Day 3, 25.11.2017 (ÖAW)

09:30 Transfer from Danube University to the Academy of Sciences Vienna (ÖAW)

09:45 Welcome ÖAW by Anton Zeilinger (President ÖAW; angefragt), Eveline Wandl-Vogt and Oliver Grau

(President ÖAW; angefragt), and 10:00 “DARIAH” Keynote Sarah KENDERDINE (EPFL, CH): Postdigital Pasts

(Introduction tba)

11:00 Coffee Break

Stream Digital Arts, Archives and Museums

Festsaal, Academy of Sciences Stream Image

Sitzungssaal, Academy of Sciences Stream

Johannessaal, Academy of Sciences

11:30 Dariah Connectivity Part I: Collection - Archiving - Preservation

Chair: Eveline WANDL-VOGT

Francesca FRANCO (IT): Past Present Future of curatorial practices and media art history

(IT): Past Present Future of curatorial practices and media art history Andreas BROECKMANN (DE): Re-Visiting Les Immatériaux

(DE): Re-Visiting Les Immatériaux Giselle BEIGUELMAN (BR): Museums of the Unfinished to Ephemeral Memories: notes on net art conservation

(BR): Museums of the Unfinished to Ephemeral Memories: notes on net art conservation Janina HOTH (AT): Theorizing methods of documentation in the Archive of Digital Art

(AT): Theorizing methods of documentation in the Archive of Digital Art Annet DEKKER (NL): Between light and dark archiving

Session: Aesthetics I - Theories of the post-digital image

Chair: Inge Hinterwaldner

Ingrid HOELZL (HK): Postimage: On the Future Evolution of the image and its Theory

(HK): Postimage: On the Future Evolution of the image and its Theory Ana NACHER (PL): The post-digital imagery as relational object

(PL): The post-digital imagery as relational object Yael Eylat VAN-ESSEN (IL): From the Digital to the Post-Digital – the Photographic Image

(IL): From the Digital to the Post-Digital – the Photographic Image Susanne Østby SÆTHER (NO): Pink Skies and Green Screens: Readymade Colors and Chroma Keyed Moods in Video Art Since 2010 Session: Cultural roots of media art practices

Chair: Carl AIGNER

Ana PERAICA (HR): Post-digital paradigm shift: from Narcissus to Perseus

(HR): Post-digital paradigm shift: from Narcissus to Perseus Bahar AKGÜN (TK)/ Mine ÖZKAR (TR): Gaze and Geometry: comparing two languages of vision from Medieval Eastern and Modern Western visual compositions

(TK)/ (TR): Gaze and Geometry: comparing two languages of vision from Medieval Eastern and Modern Western visual compositions Alberto SEMELER (BR): Cybercontemporary art: mutations and digital contagion

(BR): Cybercontemporary art: mutations and digital contagion Manuelle FREIRE (CA): Training in the complex adaptive systems of media art: A critique of the mythologies of art and interdisciplinary learning in higher education

13:00 Lunch Break & Poster Session of Digital Humanities projects and research tools in the hall

14:30 Dariah Connectivity Part II: Preservation strategies II: Dynamic archiving

Chair: tba

George LEGRADY (US): Projects in Visualizing Data 1992-2017

(US): Projects in Visualizing Data 1992-2017 Harald KRÄMER (HK): Archiving Ephemeral Knowledge - Hong Kong Martial Arts as a Documentation Strategy for Intangible Cultural Heritage

(HK): Archiving Ephemeral Knowledge - Hong Kong Martial Arts as a Documentation Strategy for Intangible Cultural Heritage Ann-Marie DUGUET (FR): tba

Session: Aesthetics II - New media art theory mashup

Chair: Inge Hinterwaldner

Jacob WAMBERG (DK): Return of operativity: Prolegomena to a grand narrative of media in deep time

(DK): Return of operativity: Prolegomena to a grand narrative of media in deep time Valentino CATRICALÀ (IT): The social impact of Media Art

(IT): The social impact of Media Art Steve DIXON (UK): Understanding Media Art as Cybernetic-Existentialism

(UK): Understanding Media Art as Cybernetic-Existentialism Pau ALSINA (ES): Ethico-onto-epistemologies of Media Art: A case study of the 'Protocol for Interdisciplinary Research' project

Session: Recent tendencies in computer-aided preserving and presenting

Chair: Jon CATES

Richard RINEHART (US): Code-Switching

(US): Code-Switching Goki MIYAKITA (JP)/ Keiko OKAWA (JP): Design of Narrative Book Collection: Redesigning Pre-Modern Japanese Books in the Digital Age

(JP)/ (JP): Design of Narrative Book Collection: Redesigning Pre-Modern Japanese Books in the Digital Age Maria Teresa CRUZ (PT): Curating in the Age of Artistic Ubiquity and of Visualizing Techniques

16:00 Coffee Break

16:30 Dariah Connectivity Roundtable: Six decades of Digital Arts & museums - a new infrastructure

Discussants for Roundtable tba Session: Reframing social artistic initiatives since the 1960s

Chair: Valentino CATRICALA

Stephen JONES (AU): Community Activist Video and the origins of Video Art

(AU): Community Activist Video and the origins of Video Art Kirk WOOLFORD (UK): CyberSM, cybersex and 25 years of VR

(UK): CyberSM, cybersex and 25 years of VR Catherine BERNARD (US): Electronic Disturbance Theater, Floating Point Unit, Fakeshop

Session: Ecology, Politics, Aesthetics II

Chair: tba

Clara Boj TOVAR/Diego DIAZ (ES): Hybrid ecologies on the anthropocene: Mar Menor Research

(ES): Hybrid ecologies on the anthropocene: Mar Menor Research Birgit BACHLER (NZ): Live streams. Introducing the narratives of local waters to Aotearoa/New Zealand media art

(NZ): Live streams. Introducing the narratives of local waters to Aotearoa/New Zealand media art Sara GARZON (US): Amaru Cholango in How to Poeticize Technology

(US): Amaru Cholango in How to Poeticize Technology Nathalia LAVIGNE (BR): Art on Instagram: Imaginary museums, counter-collections and moving images

18:00 Closing Remarks & Announcement of the next venue (2019)

19:00 Closing Keynote Martin KEMP (Oxford University, UK): Computerising Leonardo: a visual dialogue from 1988 to now

(Introduction by Oliver Grau)

19:30 Conference Finissage

Poster Session of Media Art & Digital Humanities projects and research tools (Nov 23 & 25)

1. Steyn BERGS (NL): Streaming Liquidity Inc.: Singularization and Commodification of the Digital Artwork

2. Franziska BUTZE-RIOS (AT): An Example of Conscientious Handling of Time-Based Media Artwork

3. Stephanie DeBOER (US): On Adjacent Infrastructural Tactics for Urban Screens (Shanghai version)

4. Penesta DIKA (XK): Reflections of contemporary society in media art: The visitor as a leading actor in artworks

5. Valerie FELIX (CH): The Trace in Digital Interactive work. A rethinking between identification and “technique of the self”

6. Manuelle FREIRE (CA): La Biennale internationale de l'art numérique de Montréal (BIAN) - AUTOMATA

7. Oliver GRAU, Devon SCHILLER, Janina HOTH (Lab for Digital Humanities, AT): The Media Art History Research Thesaurus

8. Bilge HASEDMIR (TR): Digging the (new) media art scene of İstanbul: Towards Media Art Historical Re-discovery

9. David KADISH (DK): On Scale and Fields: Artistic Practice and Agricultural Machines

10. Romi MIKULINSKY (IL): Stargazing and the "Data Sublime"

11. Maria MIRE (PT): Technical phantasmagorias: the phantom-effect of moving images

12. Anna ORRGHEN (SE): The Ephemerality of Digital Monuments: Swedish Public Art at the Turn of the Millennium, the case of “Tidsdokumentet”

13. Chiara PASSA (IT): From the series Live Architectures: “Dimensioning”.

14. Treva PULLEN (CA): BioCare: Feminist Labs and the Aesthetics of Care

15. Julian STADON (UK)/Boris Debackere (NL): Yima: A Proposition for Archiving Cultural Heritage Through Objects Rather Than Human Subjectivity

16. Iván TERCEROS (EC): Coding from the Latin American ancestral indigenous knowledge

17. Tomohiro UESHIBA (JP): A plan for reproduction of stage equipments of Dumb type’s performance “pH”

18. Karin de WILD (UK): The Social Lives Of Online Art

19. Joel ZIKA (AU): Horror and the history of immersive media art

20. Hanna Brinkmann (AT): tba

21. Diego Milado (ES): tba

Tickets and more info: www.mediaarthistory.org/retrace